free online audiobooks streaming Peak Performance

Peak Performance Audiobook Written By: Steve Magness, Brad Stulberg Narrated By: Christopher Lane
  A few common principles drive performance, regardless of the field or the task at hand. Whether someone is trying to qualify for the Olympics, break ground in mathematical theory, or craft an artistic masterpiece, many of the practices that lead to great success are the same. In Peak Performance, Brad Stulberg, a former McKinsey & Company consultant and writer who covers health and the science of human performance, and Steve Magness, a performance scientist and coach of world-class athletes, team up to demystify these practices and demonstrate how everyone can achieve their very best. The first book of its kind, Peak Performance combines the inspiring stories of top performers across a range of capabilities—from athletic to intellectual to artistic—with the latest scientific insights into the cognitive and neurochemical factors that drive performance in all domains. In doing so, Peak Performance uncovers new links that hold promise as performance enhancers but that have been overlooked by our traditional ways of thinking. The result is a life-changing book in which readers learn how to elevate their performance by optimally alternating between periods of intense work and rest; priming the body and mind for enhanced productivity; and developing and harnessing the power of a self-transcending purpose.
  Written By: Steve Magness, Brad Stulberg Narrated By: Christopher Lane Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: June 2017 Duration: 6 hours 35 minutes
