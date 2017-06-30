LEADERSHIP VS DEALERSHIP Baban Sarbana (www.sobat.co.id)
• Foto presiden ri dari masa ke masa
WHAT IS PROBLEM ? • Suatu keadaan dimana terdapat kesenjangan (ketidaksesuaian) antara harapan (kondisi yang diinginkan) d...
MASALAH Selisih antara HARAPAN Dengan KENYATAAN
SITUASI HIDUP ANDA…. (4 NG) 10 Have GOAL, No ACTION No GOAL, Have ACTION No GOAL, No ACTION Have GOAL, Have ACTION NGAYAL ...
Pentingnya pengambilan Keputusan • Pembuatan keputusan merupakan fungsi utama dari seorang pemimpin, sehingga tugas pentin...
KEPUTUSAN YANG BERKUALITAS • Kemampuan seorang pemimpin dalam membuat keputusan dapat ditingkatkan kualitasnya, bila seora...
PROSES PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Define the problem Generate and evaluate alternative Select alternative Implement the selecte...
MATRIX DECISION MAKING PROCESS Agreement/disagreement of goals or problem definitionAgree/disagreeonmethods agree agreedis...
18 PERSEPSI Konkret Abstract Sekuensial Random PENGATURAN Apa adanya… Ada apanya…? Berurutan Acak
RATIONAL MODEL • Model ini berasumsi bahwa pembuat keputusan memiliki knowledge terhadap alternatif dan dampak terhadap pe...
Aiptu Sunaryanto
RATIONAL DM PROCESS • Proses ini dapat berlangsung apabila terdapat konsensus terkait dengan tujuan dan juga cara-cara men...
THE TRIAL & ERROR DM PROCESS • Kondisi ini berlangsung apabila para pihak yang terlibat dalam pembuatan keputusan sepakat ...
THE COALITION MODEL • Pembuatan kebijakan kadang dihadapkan pada tidak adanya kesamaan pandangan tentang tujuan yang akan ...
THE GARBAGE CAN MODEL • Bertolak belakang dengan rational model, “garbage can model” menggambarkan suatu kondisi dimana pr...
DEMOCRATIC DECISION MAKING • Proses pembuatan keputusan yang didasarkan pada kehendak terbesar dari anggota organisasi • P...
P=F/A Tekanan = gaya (interaksi) /luas penampang Tekanan hidup berbanding lurus dengan interaksi thp masalah & berbanding ...
TERIMA KASIH KONTAK: BABAN SARBANA WA: 081285980778 EMAIL: baban.sarbana@gmail.com Intagram: @babansarbana Twitter: @baban...
TERIMA KASIH
Leadership vs Dealership

Leadership vs Dealership

  1. 1. LEADERSHIP VS DEALERSHIP Baban Sarbana (www.sobat.co.id)
  2. 2. • Foto presiden ri dari masa ke masa
  3. 3. WHAT IS PROBLEM ? • Suatu keadaan dimana terdapat kesenjangan (ketidaksesuaian) antara harapan (kondisi yang diinginkan) dan kenyataan yang dialami (terjadi) • Penjajakan suatu masalah meliputi; identifikasi, definisi dan diagnosis terhadap masalah serta kemungkinan pneyebab masalah tersebut • Merumuskan permasalahan secara benar pada dasarnya telah menyelesaikan separoh permasalahan; “a problem well stated is a problem half solved”
  4. 4. MASALAH Selisih antara HARAPAN Dengan KENYATAAN
  5. 5. SITUASI HIDUP ANDA…. (4 NG) 10 Have GOAL, No ACTION No GOAL, Have ACTION No GOAL, No ACTION Have GOAL, Have ACTION NGAYAL NGAWUR NGANGGUR NGOTOT
  6. 6. Pentingnya pengambilan Keputusan • Pembuatan keputusan merupakan fungsi utama dari seorang pemimpin, sehingga tugas penting seorang pemimpin adalah membuat keputusan-keputusan sangat strategis bagi kemajuan organisasinya • Kegiatan ini mencakup identifikasi masalah, pencarian alternatif penyelesaian, evaluasi tiap alternatif, pemilihan terhadap alternatif tersebut.
  7. 7. KEPUTUSAN YANG BERKUALITAS • Kemampuan seorang pemimpin dalam membuat keputusan dapat ditingkatkan kualitasnya, bila seorang pemimpin tersebut mengetahui dan menguasai teori dan teknik pembuatan keputusan • Meningkatnya mutu pengambilan keputusan akan berdampak positif baik bagi pemimpin itu sendiri maupun bagi organisasi yang dipimpinnya (masyarakat secara keseluruhan)
  8. 8. PROSES PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Define the problem Generate and evaluate alternative Select alternative Implement the selected alternative monitor results
  9. 9. MATRIX DECISION MAKING PROCESS Agreement/disagreement of goals or problem definitionAgree/disagreeonmethods agree agreedisagree disagree Rational Model Coalition Method Garbage can model Trial and error model
  10. 10. 18 PERSEPSI Konkret Abstract Sekuensial Random PENGATURAN Apa adanya… Ada apanya…? Berurutan Acak
  11. 11. RATIONAL MODEL • Model ini berasumsi bahwa pembuat keputusan memiliki knowledge terhadap alternatif dan dampak terhadap penerapan alternatif yang ada tersebut • Model ini mengabaikan adanya politik di sistem internal organisasi (organisasi sebagai arena), sehingga beranggapan terdapat konsistensi pilihan dari para pembuat keputusan
  12. 12. Aiptu Sunaryanto
  13. 13. RATIONAL DM PROCESS • Proses ini dapat berlangsung apabila terdapat konsensus terkait dengan tujuan dan juga cara-cara mencapai tujuan yang disepakati bersama tersebut • Model demikian oleh para ahli disebut sebagai system analysis dan biasanya menggunakan proseudure statistik untuk memecahkan permasalahan yang kompleks, tetapi biasanya asumsinya informasi diketahui dan dapat diestimasi (suatu yang sulit dalam situasi yang cepat berubah)
  14. 14. THE TRIAL & ERROR DM PROCESS • Kondisi ini berlangsung apabila para pihak yang terlibat dalam pembuatan keputusan sepakat tentang tujuan yang akan dicapai, tetapi mereka tidak sepakat terhadap cara atau untuk mencapai tujuan tersebut • Ini terjadi apabila pembuat keputusan tidak tahu bagaimana melakukan sesuatu sehingga dalam kondisi demikian yang dilakukan adalah trial and error
  15. 15. THE COALITION MODEL • Pembuatan kebijakan kadang dihadapkan pada tidak adanya kesamaan pandangan tentang tujuan yang akan dicapai. • Dalam kondisi demikian para aktor yang memiliki kekuasaan besar cenderung mendominasi. • Apabila tidak terdapat kakuatan yang dominan maka mereka mencari cara untuk dapat bekerjasama dengan kekuatan lain dengan membentuk koalisi, yang lazimnya didasari negosiasi di balik layar • Dalam kondisi demikian keputusan yang tidak terfokus pada penyelesaian masalah tetapi pada akomodasi kepentingan para pihak yang terlibat dalam proses.
  16. 16. THE GARBAGE CAN MODEL • Bertolak belakang dengan rational model, “garbage can model” menggambarkan suatu kondisi dimana proses pengambilan keputusan yang tidak disertai dengan adanya kesepakatan tentang tujuan-tujuan dan cara-cara mencapai tujuan tersebut. • Ini terjadi dalam suatu organisasi yang mana lingkungan atau teknologi sama sekali tidak dipahami secara baik oleh para pembuat keputusan atau para pembuat keputusan kunci keluar dan masuk dalam proses pembuatan keputusan karena adanya tugas serupa yang juga harus diselesaikan
  17. 17. DEMOCRATIC DECISION MAKING • Proses pembuatan keputusan yang didasarkan pada kehendak terbesar dari anggota organisasi • Proses ini dilakukan secara transparan dan dengan jalan menjaring aspirasi dari para anggota organisasi yakni melibatkan sebanyak mungkin anggota organsisi • Apabila dapat berlangsung secara efektif proses ini dapat menghasilkan keputusan yang menjadi kehendak mayoritas meski tidak ada jaminan kualitasnya
  18. 18. P=F/A Tekanan = gaya (interaksi) /luas penampang Tekanan hidup berbanding lurus dengan interaksi thp masalah & berbanding terbalik dengan kelapangan hati Masalah jadi ringan jika hati lapang
  19. 19. TERIMA KASIH KONTAK: BABAN SARBANA WA: 081285980778 EMAIL: baban.sarbana@gmail.com Intagram: @babansarbana Twitter: @babansarbana Website: www.sobat.co.id
