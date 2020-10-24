Successfully reported this slideshow.
和光大学ゲスト講義「結婚したい？したくない？」

2020年10月19日

和光大学ゲスト講義「結婚したい？したくない？」

  1. 1. 結婚の意思はある 国立社会保障・人口問題研究所、2015年実施（五年おき調査） 「第15回出生動向基本調査（結婚と出産に関する全国調査）」 1987 1992 1997 2002 2005 2010 2015 男性 91.8 90.0 85.9 87.0 87.0 86.3 85.7 ⼥性 92.9 90.2 89.1 88.3 90.0 89.4 89.3 ⇔「一生結婚するつもりはない」の二者一択 ＜いずれは結婚しようと考える未婚者の割合＞ 男性 85.7％（n=2705） 女性 89.3％（n=2570）
  2. 2. 結婚願望がダダさがり 明治安田生活福祉研究所、2016年実施（三年おき調査） 「第9回結婚・出産に関する調査（20〜40代の恋愛と結婚）」 「できるだけ早く結婚したい」「いずれ結婚したい」 20代男性 38.7％（n=300） ＊前回 67.1% 20代女性 59.0％（n=2570） ＊前回 82.2% 「結婚したいとは思わない」 20代男性 20.3％（n=300） ＊前回 11.2% 20代女性 17.0％（n=2570） ＊前回 6.6%
  3. 3. 未婚率が急上昇 『令和２年度版 少子化社会対策白書』より転載 2015年の未婚者 30〜34歳 男性は ２⼈に１⼈ （47.1％） ⼥性は３⼈に１⼈ （34.6％） 35〜39 歳 男性３⼈に１⼈ （35.0％） ⼥性は４⼈に１⼈ （23.9％）
  4. 4. 50歳時の未婚率 『令和２年度版 少子化社会対策白書』より転載 2015年まで「生涯未婚率」と呼ばれていました
  5. 5. 婚姻件数と婚姻率 『令和２年度版 少子化社会対策白書』より転載
  6. 6. 出生数および合計特殊出生率 『令和２年度版 少子化社会対策白書』より転載 未婚率は少子化に直結している
  7. 7. 海外では同棲が多い 20代の同棲者 アメリカ 18.1% フランス 41.0% スウェーデン 28.8% ⽇本 1.5％ 橘木俊詔, 迫田さやか『離婚の経済学』より転載
  8. 8. 結婚のメリットって何？ 明治安田生活福祉研究所 2018年実施 「人生100年時代の結婚に 関する意識と実態」より 未婚者の男⼥６割 精神的安定 ⼥性の５割強 経済的安定 男性の3割 ⼦ども
  9. 9. 三人に一人は離婚する！？ ＜結婚生活に不満な理由・離婚理由＞ １位 性格・価値観の不⼀致 ２位 ⾦銭問題 ３位 相⼿への愛情がさめた 特殊離婚率（離婚数÷婚姻数）３５％ 明治安田生活福祉研究所2018年実施 「人生100年時代の結婚に関する意識と実態」
  10. 10. 独⾝⼥性が結婚相⼿の条件で重視する もの１位を当ててください ①学歴 ②職業 ③経済⼒ ④⼈柄 ⑤容姿 ⑥家事の能⼒ ⑦仕事への理解 ⑧共通の趣味 国⽴社会保障・⼈⼝問題研究所「全国出向動向調査」2015 年
  11. 11. ベストスリーの発表︕ １位 ⼈柄 ２位 家事能⼒ ３位 仕事理解 ・・4位 経済⼒ ①⼈柄 88.3% ②経済⼒39.8% ③職業 30.0% ④容姿 15.9％ ⑤学歴 10.6％ ⑥家事の能⼒ 57.7％ ⑦仕事への理解 49.8％ ⑧共通の趣味 23.9％
  12. 12. 「考慮する」を加えた独⾝⼥性の条件 ①⼈柄 88.3% ②経済⼒39.8% ③職業 30.0% ④容姿 15.9％ ⑤学歴 10.6％ ⑥家事の能⼒ 57.7％ ⑦仕事への理解 49.8％ ⑧共通の趣味 23.9％ →98.0% →92.3% →85.5% →77.7％ →54.7％ →96.0% →93.2% →74.9% 経済⼒ が急上昇 1-4位は 変わらず
  13. 13. 独⾝男性→結婚相⼿の⼥性に重視 １位 ⼈柄 ２位 仕事理解 ３位 家事能⼒ ・・4位 容姿 ①⼈柄 76.8% ②経済⼒4.7% ③職業 6.0% ④容姿 24.1％ ⑤学歴 3.7％ ⑥家事の能⼒ 46.2％ ⑦仕事への理解 41.8％ ⑧共通の趣味 20.8％
  14. 14. 独⾝男性の「考慮する」条件 ①⼈柄 76.8% ②経済⼒4.7% ③職業 6.0% ④容姿 24.1％ ⑤学歴 3.7％ ⑥家事の能⼒ 46.2％ ⑦仕事への理解 41.8％ ⑧共通の趣味 20.8％ →95.1% →41.9% →47.5% →84.3％ →30.5％ →92.8% →88.2% →73.2%

