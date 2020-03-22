Figuras planas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Área, perímetro y volumen de figuras del plano y del espacio www.vaxasoftware.com A = Área, P = Perímetro, V = Volumen Figuras del plano Cuadrado 2 aA = °= 90internoÁngulo α aP 4= °= 90externoÁngulo β 2diagonalesNúm. =ND Rectángulo hbA ·= hbP 22 += Paralelogramo hbA ·= abP 22 += Rombo 2 ·Dd A = aP 4= 222 4 Dda += Trapecio h Bb A 2 + = cBbaP +++= www.vaxasoftware.com
  2. 2. Trapecio recto h Bb A 2 + = hBbaP +++= 222 )( hbBa +−= Triángulo equilátero 2 4 3 2 · a ha A == °= 60internoÁngulo α aP 3= °=120externoÁngulo β ah 2 3 = 0diagonalesNúm. =ND Triángulo isósceles 2 sen·· 2 · Abahb A == baP += 2 , Aah sen·= 222 44 bha += Triángulo escaleno 2 ·hb A = ))()(( csbsassA −−−= 2 cba s ++ = cbaP ++= CaAch sen·sen· == Triángulo rectángulo 2 ·ab A = BcAca cos·sen· == cbaP ++= AcBcb cos·sen· == 222 bac += Pentágono regular °=+== 72sen· 2 5 5210 8 5 2 ·5 22 rr ba A bP 5= 222 44 bar += °=108internoÁngulo α °=−= 36sen·25210 2 r r b °= 72externoÁngulo β °=+= 36cos·526 4 r r a 5diagonalesNúm. =ND www.vaxasoftware.com
  3. 3. Hexágono regular °== 06sen·3 2 33 22 bbA °=120internoÁngulo α bP 6= °= 60externoÁngulo β °== 30·cos 2 3 bba 9diagonalesNúm. =ND Octágono regular ( ) 12 2 5,22tan 2 8282,52·tan·8··4 22 22 − = ° =−=°== bb aabaA °== 5,22·tan·16·8 abP °=135internoÁngulo α °= 5,22·cosra °= 45externoÁngulo β °= 2,52sen·2rb 20diagonalesNúm. =ND Polígono regular de n lados n an ban A ° == 180 ·tan· 2 ·· 2 n n °− = 180)·2( :internoÁngulo α n anbnP ° == 180 ·tan·2· αβ −°=180 :externoÁngulo n ra ° = 180 ·cos n rb ° = 180 sen·2 2 )3·( :diagonalesNúm. − = nn ND Círculo 2 π rA = rP π2= Sector circular ° = 360 π 2 α rA ° = 180 π α rL LrP += 2 α en grados sexagesimales www.vaxasoftware.com
  4. 4. Segmento circular       − ° = 2 sen 360 ·π2 αα rA       −= 2 cos1 α rh 2 sen·2 α rc = ° = 180 π α rL cLP += h ch r 82 2 += α en grados sexagesimales Triángulo circular 2 sen2 α rA = 2 sen·2 α rc = crP += 2 α en grados sexagesimales Trapecio circular ( ) ° −= 360 π 22 α rRA )(2 360 )(π2 rRrRP −+ ° += α α en grados sexagesimales Corona circular ( )22 π rRA −= )(π2 rRP += Elipse baA ·π= )(π baP +≅ ∫ += 2/π 0 2222 cossen4 dttbtaP www.vaxasoftware.com
  5. 5. Figuras del espacio www.vaxasoftware.com Cubo (hexaedro) 2 6 aA = 3 aV = Prisma recto cbcabaA ·2·2·2 ++= cbaV ··= Esfera 2 π·4 rA = 3 ·π4 3 r V = Cilindro )(π2 rhrATOTAL += 2 π2 rABASES = hrALATERAL ·π2= hrV ·π· 2 = Cono 2 π·π rgrATOTAL += 2 π rABASE = grALATERAL ·π= 3 ·π 2 hr V = 222 rhg += www.vaxasoftware.com
  6. 6. Pirámide BASELATTOTAL AAA += 2 ·Perímetro CBASE LAT h A = 3 ·hA V BASE = Segmento esférico BASECURVASUPTOTAL AAA += . 4 π 2 c ABASE = ( )22 . 4 4 π ·π2 hchrA CURVASUP +==       −=      += 3 π 4 3 6 π 22 2 h rhh c hV h ch r 82 2 += Toro )(π·π 2222 rRdDA −== 2 2 2 2 ))·(( 4 π · 4 π rRrRdDV −+== rRD += , rRd −= Tetraedro 2 3 aA = 2 4 3 aACARA = ahC 2 3 = ah 3 6 = 3 12 2 aV = www.vaxasoftware.com
  7. 7. Octaedro 2 32 aA = 2 4 3 aACARA = 3 3 2 aV = Dodecaedro 2 510253 aA += 2 4 51025 aACARA + = 3 4 5715 aV + = Icosaedro 2 35 aA = 2 4 3 aACARA = ( ) 3 53 12 5 aV += www.vaxasoftware.com

