AWS EC2 for beginner

2020.11.13 給初學者的 AWS EC2 Lab ⼩賴 ashleylai58@gmail.com
⽬標：給完全沒有 Linux / 雲端 (AWS, Azure, GCP) 經驗的初學者 體驗 EC2 / Linux 的動⼿實驗。 2
Agenda • AWS 帳號註冊 • 啟⽤ MFA • IAM • Lab: 建立具有 AdministratorAccess 權限的 user • AWS EC2 簡介 • Lab: 利⽤ EC2 架設 Wordpress •...
AWS 帳號註冊 4
需準備的資料 • Email • 英⽂地址 • 信⽤卡 • 可收簡訊、電話的⼿機 • 虛擬 MFA 裝置： • 在⼿機上下載 Google Authenticator 5 https://aws.amazon.com/tw/iam/f...
申請 AWS 帳號 6
申請 AWS 帳號 7 右上⾓有語⾔可以 選，可切換為中⽂ account name 之後都可以再改
申請 AWS 帳號 8 專業與個⼈差別應該 不⼤，選個⼈的話不 ⽤填公司名稱。
申請 AWS 帳號 9 個⼈覺得這排序不太 好找...
申請 AWS 帳號 10 輸入英⽂地址
申請 AWS 帳號 11 需設定信⽤卡，會收 ⼀塊美⾦做驗證。
申請 AWS 帳號 12 會收到簡訊或電話進⾏驗證。
申請 AWS 帳號 13 https://aws.amazon.com/tw/premiumsupport/ https://aws.amazon.com/tw/premiumsupport/plans/?nc=sn&loc=1 選擇 sup...
申請 AWS 帳號 14 可跳過...
啟⽤ MFA 15
• 最低權限存取 Least Privilege • 啟⽤ MFA • 定期更換登入資料：密碼、存取⾦鑰 • 建立具有管理員存取權限的使⽤者代替 root account 16 AWS 帳號安全性
情境：為⾃⼰的帳號加強安全性 按照下列⽂件進⾏操作，操作後登出再重新登入，觀 察變化情況 https://docs.aws.amazon.com/zh_tw/IAM/latest/ UserGuide/ id_credentials_mfa...
AWS IAM 18
AWS IAM AWS Identity and Access Management • 管理 AWS 服務與資源的存取 https://aws.amazon.com/tw/iam/ > 資源 > IAM 使⽤者指南 * 疑難排解 IA...
• 情境：建立具有管理員存取權限的使⽤者代替 root account • https://docs.aws.amazon.com/zh_tw/IAM/latest/ UserGuide/ id_users_create.html#id_us...
4. 建立完成後將密碼儲存起來，在無痕瀏覽器登入新建使⽤ 者 5. 進入 EC2 儀表板，觀察是否有 API 錯誤訊息 6. 重新回到 root account，為新建使⽤者新增許可 「AdministratorAccess」 7. 在無...
在管理控制台⾸⾴找到 IAM，進入 IAM 管理⾴⾯ 22 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者
23 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者
24 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者
25 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者
26 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者 嘗試⽤新建立的帳號登入，進入 EC2 儀表板
27 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者 回到 root account 的 IAM 管理畫⾯
28 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者 為新建使⽤者增加「AdministratorAccess」權限
29 LAB: 建立管理員使⽤者 重新登入新建使⽤者 > 進入 EC2 儀表板 ＊記得也要為新建使⽤者啟⽤ MFA
AWS EC2 簡介 30
Amazon EC2 • Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud • AWS 提供的 Web 服務，可快速(幾分鐘內)搭建虛 擬伺服器 • 99.99% 的可⽤性 • ⽂件: https://aws.amazon.co...
虛擬伺服器的種類 32 • https://aws.amazon.com/tw/ec2/instance-types/ t2.medium Family Name Generation No. size
EC2 計價模型 33 • On-Demand instances • Reserved instances • 類似預付的概念，可達 6-7 折 • Spot instances • 預留 20% 主機來競標 • 價格低廉，可節省 ...
建立 EC2 instance 的步驟 (1) 34 • 決定 AWS Region • 例如：東京 ap-northeast-1、美東維吉尼亞 us- east-1 • AZ (avaliability zone) 可⽤區域 • Reg...
建立 EC2 instance 的步驟 (2) 35 • 選擇 Amazon Machine Image (AMI) • ⽤來啟動 EC2 instance • 來源：⾃建、共享、購買 • 選擇 Instance Type • 根據⾃⼰...
建立 EC2 instance 的步驟 (3) 36 • 設定網路、安全組 (Security Group)、儲存 • 網路設定 VPC (Virtual Private Cloud) • 虛擬網路，可以藉由配置不同的⼦網路 (subne...
LAB: 利⽤ EC2 架設 Wordpress 37 情境：架設 Wordpress 部落格網站 • Lab1: 啟動 EC2 with Ubuntu 18.04 • Lab2: 安裝 Nginx • 利⽤ 2048 測試 nginx ...
參考資料 38 • https://docs.aws.amazon.com/zh_tw/AWSEC2/latest/UserGuide/ EC2_GetStarted.html • https://docs.aws.amazon.com/zh...
Lab 1: 啟⽤ EC2 instance 與連線 39
LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 0. 準備啟動 instance (執⾏個體) 40
41 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 1. 選擇 AMI: 搜尋 ubuntu、選擇 18.04
42 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 2. 選擇 instance type: t2.micro ⽤免費⽅案的 type 來練習即可
43 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 3. 設定 instance: 網路設定 先⽤預設值即可 ⾓⾊配置
44 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 3. 設定 instance: 關機後的⾏為 • Stop: 停⽌，可以再重新啟動 • Terminate: 終⽌，移除這台 instance
45 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 3. 設定 instance: 啟動時執 ⾏的指令
46 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 4. 設定儲存 先⽤預設即可
47 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 5. 設定標籤 建立 Tag 讓⾃⼰易於辨識與管理
48= LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 6. 設定安全組 選擇新建 填入命名、描述 SSH (22) : 讓我們可以連線進去 instance 裡進⾏配置 HTTP (80) : ⼀般網站⽤的 port
49 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 7. 檢視設定
50 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 8. 建立存取 EC2 instance 需要的 key 建立新的 key 填入命名、下載 務必保管好這個 key，如果遺失，無法回復！ • • • • • • • •
51 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 9. 建立完成
52 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 10. 檢視 標籤 狀態 點擊執⾏個體 ID
53 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 11. 檢視 instance 摘要
54 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Mac / Linux user
55 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Mac / Linux user ssh -i lightdaguys-tokyo.pem ubuntu@13.231.244.62 ubuntu@13.231.244....
56 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows • https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSEC2/latest/ UserGuide/putty.html • 下載 putty...
57 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows • 開啟 PuTTYgen • 點擊 Load • 檔案格式改成 All Files • 選擇 xxx.pem
58 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows • 點擊 Save private key • 會下載 xxx.ppk
59 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows • 開啟 PuTTY • 選擇 Session • 填入 IP
• 開啟 PuTTY • 選擇 Connection • 選擇 SSH • 選擇 Auth • Browser 選擇 xxx.ppk 60 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows
61 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows • 回到 Session • 輸入名稱 • 點擊 Save • 點擊 Open
62 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows • 輸入使⽤者名稱 ubuntu
63 LAB 1: 啟動 EC2 instance 12. 連線 for Windows
Lab 2: 安裝 nginx 64
LAB 2: 安裝 nginx 65 # 更新套件 $ sudo apt update # 安裝 nginx $ sudo apt install nginx 驗證: ⽤瀏覽器開啟網址
LAB 2: 安裝 nginx 66
LAB 2: 安裝 nginx 67 # 切換⾄ nginx 放置網⾴的地⽅ $ cd /var/www/html # 下載 2048 $ sudo git clone https://github.com/ azole/docker-2048...
Lab 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 68
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 1. 安裝 PHP 69 # 安裝 PHP $ sudo apt install php-fpm php-mysql # 確認安裝是否成功 $ php -v
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 2. 設定 nginx 70 # 建立網站設定檔 $ sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/my-web # 貼入範例(下⼀⾴) # control + x...
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 2. 設定 nginx 71 server { listen 80; root /var/www/html; index index.php index.html index.htm inde...
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 2. 設定 nginx 72 # 移除 nginx 預設檔 $ sudo unlink /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/ default # 把我們剛剛建立的設定檔設定為啟動...
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 3. 重新啟動 nginx 73 # 檢查設定是否正確 $ sudo nginx -t # 重新載入新的設定檔 $ sudo systemctl reload nginx
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 4. 驗證設定 74 # 切換⾄ nginx 放網⾴的地⽅ $ cd /var/www/html # 編寫 php 程式 $ sudo nano info.php # 編寫左⽅範例程式 # c...
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 4. 驗證設定 75 驗證: ⽤瀏覽器開啟網⾴. ip要換成⾃⼰的 http://ip/info.php
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 5. 下載 wordpress 76 # 切換到暫存檔案夾 $ cd /tmp # 下載 wordpress 原始碼 $ curl -O https://wordpress.org/ late...
LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 6. 設定 wordpress 77 # 切換到 nginx 放網⾴的地⽅ $ cd /var/www/html # 設定 wordpress 檔案夾權限 $ sudo chown -R ww...
⽤瀏覽器開啟網⾴. ip要換成⾃⼰的 http://ip/wordpress 78 LAB 3: 安裝 PHP 與 wordpress 6. 開啟 wordpress
Lab 4: 啟動 RDS 79 https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonRDS/latest/UserGuide/ CHAP_GettingStarted.CreatingConnecting.MySQL.html
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 80
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 81
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 82
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 83 選擇 MySQL 選擇免費⽅案
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 84 命名 設定密碼
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 85 # 切換到放網⾴的地⽅ $ cd /var/www/html # 下載資料庫管理⼯具 adminer.php $ sudo curl -o adminer.php https:// www.adminer.or...
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 86 檢視 RDS 點擊 DB Identiﬁer 建立 RDS 需要⼀點時間
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 87 2. 點擊 VPC security groups 1. 複製 endpoint 並且存到⽂字檔備⽤
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 88 只允許有配置 sg-283.. 這個安全組 的主機可以連線
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 89 回到 EC2 列表 勾選我們剛剛建立的 instnace
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 90 把剛剛資料庫設定的那個安全組加進來 選擇後按下 Add security group
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 91 伺服器: 填入剛剛備存起來的 endpoint 帳號、密碼: 填入剛剛建立 RDS 時設定的值 建立給 wordpress ⽤的資料庫 ⽤瀏覽器開啟網⾴. ip要換成⾃⼰的 http://ip/adminer...
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 92 建立給 wordpress ⽤的資料庫
LAB 4: 啟動 RDS 93 填入名稱後按下儲存 建立給 wordpress ⽤的資料庫
Lab 5: 設定 wordpress 94
LAB 5: 設定 wordpress ⽤瀏覽器開啟網⾴. ip要換成⾃⼰的 http://ip/wordpress 出現設定畫⾯ 按照步驟進⾏設定 95
LAB 5: 設定 wordpress 資料庫名稱輸入剛剛⽤ adminer 建立的資料庫名稱 使⽤者名稱、密碼: 填入剛剛建立 RDS 時設定的值 資料庫主機位址: 填入剛剛備存起來的 endpoint 96
LAB 5: 設定 wordpress 密碼要記好，之後要登入部落格後台⽤， 或是⾃⼰設定密碼。 97
LAB 5: 設定 wordpress 設定完成後，⽤瀏覽器開啟網⾴: http://ip/wordpress (Ip要換成⾃⼰的) 98
Lab 6: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 99
建立⾃⼰的 AMI 100 LAB: 利⽤建立⾃⼰的 AMI 來啟動 Instance • 為剛剛建立的 wordpress instance 建立 AMI • 利⽤這個 AMI 啟動⼀台新的 instance
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 回到 EC2 列表 101
102 LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 輸入名稱
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 103 等狀態變成 Available
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 104 等狀態變成 Available
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 105 會跳過選擇 AMI 的步驟
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 106 在設定標籤這⼀步，我們把 Name 設定成另外⼀個名字：
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 107 要選擇 default 跟 websrv 這兩個安全組：
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 108 選擇剛剛建立過的 key
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 109 回到 EC2 列表，可以看到現在有兩台 instance: 點擊第⼆台的 instance id 進入檢視
LAB: 建立⾃⼰的 AMI 110 ⽤瀏覽器開啟網⾴ (ip要換成第⼆台 instance 的) http://ip/wordpress
Lab: 啟動 Windows EC2 與連線 111
Windows EC2 Instance • ⽂件: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/zh_tw/ AWSEC2/latest/WindowsGuide/ EC2_GetStarted.html • 利⽤微軟遠端桌⾯⽤...
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 步驟跟建立 Ubuntu EC2 instance ⼀樣，只是改成⽤ Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Base 來建立 113 搜尋 windows 2016
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 為遠端連線開放 port 114 選擇新建，輸入名稱
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 取得登入 windows 需要的密碼 115 搜尋 windows 2016
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 116 上傳建立 EC2 時指定的 key 如果不是這個畫⾯，就再等⼀下
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 117 登入時需要⽤的帳號 登入時需要⽤的密碼，複製後儲存起來
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 118
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 119 下載連線檔案 xxxx.rdp
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 120 雙擊 rdp 檔案 輸入剛剛取得的密碼
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 121
Lab: 建立 windows EC2 instance 122
移除 instance 與 RDS 123
124 選擇 Terminate instance 如果選擇 stop，則只會停機 移除 EC2 instance 可以實驗選擇 stop、關機後、再重新 start
125 選擇 Delete 移除 RDS
126 移除 RDS 不要勾選
127 移除 RDS 勾選確認要刪除 輸入要你輸入則⽂字後，點擊 Delete
128 移除 AMI
