Bitcoin innovacion

Una vieja presentación que muestra el arte de las finanzas.
https://artedemusica.com/

  1. 1. 1 Bitcoin - Innovation La Nueva Era Digital
  2. 2. 2 Contenido "
  3. 3. 3 Origen • El origen misterioso de Bitcoin es el resultado directo del movimiento de la tecnología desafiando a los banqueros corruptos mediante el establecimiento de la red peer-to-peer más segura e imparable para el intercambio de valor a la velocidad de Internet.
  4. 4. 4 Respaldo • Mucha gente afirma que los bitcoins no están respaldados por nada, sin saber que el protocolo de la computadora está literalmente respaldado por hardware físico por una suma de ~ $ 3.9 mil millones . El avance tecnológico de Bitcoin ha generado plataformas de negociación de millones de dólares y decenas de miles de puestos de trabajo.
  5. 5. 5 Historia de Bitcoin
  6. 6. 6 Bitcoin vs Oro
  7. 7. 7 Búsquedas en todo el mundo cortesía de Google Trends | Azul es "cómo comprar bitcoin" versus rojo "cómo comprar oro"
  8. 8. 8 • Según lo estimado por el Consejo Mundial del Oro, hay proximadamente 187.200 toneladas de reservas de oro sobre el suelo. El oro tiene un precio por onza y el precio spot actual equivale a $ 1,348.10 por onza. En el momento hay 16.835.562 BTC en circulación. Si Bitcoin no hiciera nada más y solo capturara el 5% del tope del mercado global de $ 8,9 billones de oro, estamos viendo $ 26,439.35 por BTC.
  9. 9. 9 Inversión • Existen 2 tipos de inversiones en este innovador mundo, los cuales son: Trading Compra y venta de activos digitales (Trading de Criptomonedas)
  10. 10. 10 Inversión • Minando Adquisicion de hardware tecnológico para dar soporte mediante su poder de procesamiento a la red de transacciones (blockchain) en criptomonedas
  11. 11. 11 Trading • ¿Que es? • ¿Como funciona? • Ejemplos • ¿Cual debe ser mi capital para invertir? • ROI
  12. 12. 12 Ejemplos XLM XVG XRP
  13. 13. 13 XLM - LUMEN
  14. 14. 14 XLM - LUMEN
  15. 15. 15 • 26 Abr 2017 - 1 Lumen = 0.003926 $ • 03 Ene 2018 – 1 Lumen = 0,759089 $ » Crecimiento de 19.334% » Con una inversión de 100$ = 19.000$
  16. 16. 16 XVG - VERGE
  17. 17. 17 XVG - VERGE
  18. 18. 18 • 06 Nov 2017 - 1 XVG= 0.008171 $ • Dic 23 2017 – 1 XVG= 0,2602 $ » Crecimiento de 3192 % » Con una inversión de 100$ = 3100$
  19. 19. 19 XRP - RIPPLE
  20. 20. 20 XRP - RIPPLE
  21. 21. 21 • Dic 09 2017 - 1 XRP= 0,23985 $ • Ene 03 2018 – 1 XRP= 3,33 $ » Crecimiento de 1388 % » Con una inversión de 100$ = 1415 $
  22. 22. 22 Capital
  23. 23. 23 Va ir atado a un Riesgo. (Ganancia) Sin embargo, el tiempo estimado de retorno de inversión es de 3 a 6 meses. Con ganancias considerables que superan al 50%

×