My Portfolio Juruteknik Komputer FT19/3

1 BAHAGIAN : SMK Sultan Omar ALAMAT : Jalan Yahya Ahmad, 23000 Dungun, Terengganu. NO. TELEFON : 09-848 1831 NO. FAKS. : 0...
2 Nama : AZMAN BIN AWANG Gelaran Jawatan : JURUTEKNIK KOMPUTER Gred Hakiki Jawatan : FT19 Tarikh Penempatan : 27.6.2016 Na...
3 BIL. TARIKH TAJUK TANDATANGAN PENYELIA 1. 28.11.2018 Penyediaan myPortfolio Catatan: Ketua Jabatan hendaklah memastikan ...
4 PERKARA MUKASURAT 1.0 Carta Organisasi 1.1 Agensi JPNT 1.2 Bahagaian SMKSO 5 6 2.0 Carta Fungsi 2.1 Carta Fungsi SMK Sul...
5 1.1 Agensi : Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri Terenggau SPMICT : Sektor Pengurusan Maklumat dan ICT 1.0 CARTA ORGANISASI
6 1.1 Bahagaian : SMK Sultan Omar Makmal Komputer SMKSO PENGETUA DG52 PENOLONG KANAN PENTADBIRAN DG44 PENOLONG KANAN HAL E...
7 Carta Fungsi Bahagian 2.0 CARTA FUNGSI Fungsi Juruteknik Komputer
8 Bertanggungjawab kepada Pengetua, Penolong Kanan Pentadbiran di dalam melaksanakan dan mengambil tindakan susulan ke ata...
9 *Maklumat ini boleh diperoleh daripada PSM agensi MAKLUMAT UMUM GELARAN JAWATAN JURUTEKNIK KOMPUTER KETUA PERKHIDMATAN R...
10 5.0 PROSES KERJA, CARTA ALIR DAN SENARAI SEMAK Maklumat Perkhidmatan: i. SMK Sultan Omar 2016 ii. SK Padang Pulut 2014 ...
11 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA hant...
12 iii ii MULA Tidak i TAMAT Ya Jaminan masih ada? BA STS Syarikat luar iv v Pilihan pembaikan? A i ii iii B i ii ii TAMAT...
13 Aktiviti 1: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima aduan kerosakan : i. Kenalpasti jenis alat dan kerosakan ii.Sem...
14 Membawa Keluar Peralatan ICT serta mendapatkan slip Service Order dari Syarikat.
15 Aktiviti 2: PINJAMAN PERALATAN ICT BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UND...
16 iii MULA Rosak ii TAMAT Baik i Sediakan Peralatan ICT / KEW.PA 9 Terima arahan Maklum peralatan sedia digunakan Simpan ...
17 Aktiviti 2: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima arahan penyediaan peralatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah / Guru ...
18 Aktiviti 3: ASET ALIH KERAJAAN BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG,...
19 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 10 P...
20 i ii MULA Rosak TAMAT Baik i Menyediakan laporan penerimaan aset KEW.PA1 Menyediakan laporan penolakan aset KEW.PA2 Daf...
21 i MULA Tidak Berjaya TAMAT Berjaya Daftar aset KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 Status Permohonan ? TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA Proses ...
22 5.3.2 SENARAI SEMAK : PINJAMAN PERALATAN ICT Aktiviti 3: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Proses Penerimaan Baru Me...
23 5.4 PROSES KERJA Aktiviti 4: KESELAMATAN ICT 1. Proses Pemindahan Memohon peralatan ICT antara PTJ ke PTJ menggunakan B...
24 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. P...
25 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA lapo...
26 MULA TAMAT B CA Keselamatan ICT Keselamatan Data Kehilangan peralatan ICT A B C Backup data Semak jenis peralatan ICT y...
27 Aktiviti 4: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Pastiakan keselamatan ICT melalui langkah-langkah berikut: i. Pastikan...
28 Aktiviti 5: PENGURUSAN SISTEM DAN APLIKASI BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UND...
29 i ii iii iv MULA Tidak Berjaya TAMAT Berjaya Pasang Aplikasi Peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. Simpan peralatan ICT ...
30 Aktiviti 5: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima arahan penyediaan perlatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah / Guru P...
31 Aktiviti 6: TUGAS-TUGAS LAIN BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, P...
32 Aktiviti 6: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima arahan daripada pihak pengurusan sekolah / Penyelaras ICT. 2. D...
33 BIL. SENARAI UNDANG-UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Arahan Keselamatan 2. Pekeliling Am Bilangan 3 Tahun 2000 bert...
34 i ii MULA TAMAT iii Dapatkan Maklumat Laksanakan Arahan 18. Surat Pekeliling Perbendaharaan Bilangan 2 Tahun 1995 (Tamb...
35 7.0 SENARAI BORANG BIL. JAWATAN KUASA JAWATAN 1. 1GovUC PENTADBIR UC PERINGKAT SEKOLAH 6.0 SENARAI UNDANG-UNDANG, PERAT...
  1. 1. 1 BAHAGIAN : SMK Sultan Omar ALAMAT : Jalan Yahya Ahmad, 23000 Dungun, Terengganu. NO. TELEFON : 09-848 1831 NO. FAKS. : 09-845 1740 LAMAN SESAWANG : http://smksultanomardungun.blogspot.com/ myPortfolio JURUTEKNIK KOMPUTER FT19 SMK SULTAN OMAR
  2. 2. 2 Nama : AZMAN BIN AWANG Gelaran Jawatan : JURUTEKNIK KOMPUTER Gred Hakiki Jawatan : FT19 Tarikh Penempatan : 27.6.2016 Nama : HJ. ZULKEFLY BIN ABDUL RAHIM Gelaran Jawatan : PENGETUA Gred Jawatan : DG52 Tarikh : 28.11.2018 MAKLUMAT PEGAWAI DILULUSKAN OLEH JADUAL PENGEMASKINIAN
  3. 3. 3 BIL. TARIKH TAJUK TANDATANGAN PENYELIA 1. 28.11.2018 Penyediaan myPortfolio Catatan: Ketua Jabatan hendaklah memastikan bahawa myPortfolio dikaji semula dan dikemas kini apabila berlaku sebarang perubahan.
  4. 4. 4 PERKARA MUKASURAT 1.0 Carta Organisasi 1.1 Agensi JPNT 1.2 Bahagaian SMKSO 5 6 2.0 Carta Fungsi 2.1 Carta Fungsi SMK Sultan Omar 7 3.0 Aktiviti-aktiviti bagi Fungsi 8 4.0 Deskripsi Tugas 9 5.0 Proses Kerja, Carta Alir dan Senarai Semak 5.1 Aktiviti 1: Penyelenggaraan dan pembaikian peralatan ICT 5.1.1: Carta Alir: Penyelenggaraan dan pembaikian peralatan ICT 5.1.2: Senarai Semak: Penyelenggaraan dan pembaikian peralatan ICT 5.2 Aktiviti 2: Pinjaman peralatan ICT 5.2.1: Carta Alir: Pinjaman peralatan ICT 5.2.2: Senarai Semak: Pinjaman peralatan ICT 5.3 Aktiviti 3: Aset alih kerajaan 5.3.1: Carta Alir: Aset alih kerajaan 5.3.2: Senarai Semak: Aset alih kerajaan 5.4 Aktiviti 4: Keselamatan ICT 5.4.1: Carta Alir: Keselamatan ICT 5.4.2: Senarai Semak: Keselamatan ICT 5.5 Aktiviti 5: Pengurusan Sistem dan Aplikasi 5.5.1: Carta Alir: Pengurusan Sistem dan Aplikasi 5.5.2: Senarai Semak: Pengurusan Sistem dan Aplikasi 5.6 Aktiviti 6: Tugas-tugas lain 5.6.1: Carta Alir: Tugas-tugas lain 5.6.2: Senarai Semak: Tugas-tugas lain 10 12 13 14 15 16 17 19 21 22 24 25 26 27 28 29 29 30 6.0 Senarai Undang-undang, Peraturan dan Punca Kuasa 31 7.0 Senarai Borang 32 8.0 Senarai Jawatankuasa yang Dianggotai 33 KANDUNGAN
  5. 5. 5 1.1 Agensi : Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri Terenggau SPMICT : Sektor Pengurusan Maklumat dan ICT 1.0 CARTA ORGANISASI
  6. 6. 6 1.1 Bahagaian : SMK Sultan Omar Makmal Komputer SMKSO PENGETUA DG52 PENOLONG KANAN PENTADBIRAN DG44 PENOLONG KANAN HAL EHWAL MURID DG44 PENOLONG KANAN KOKURIKULUM DG44 GURU PENYELARAS ICT DG44 GURU DATA DG44 JURUTEKNIK KOMPUTER FT19
  7. 7. 7 Carta Fungsi Bahagian 2.0 CARTA FUNGSI Fungsi Juruteknik Komputer
  8. 8. 8 Bertanggungjawab kepada Pengetua, Penolong Kanan Pentadbiran di dalam melaksanakan dan mengambil tindakan susulan ke atas perkara-perkara berikut: 1. Membantu dalam pengurusan dan penyelenggaraan kemudahan IC, perisian, perkakasan dan aplikasi yang dibekalkan oleh KPM/JPN/PPD serta menyelesaikan masalah teknikal. 1.1 Memeriksa dan menyelenggara kelengkapan ICT yang rosak seperti kerosakan perkakasan utama, komponen-komponen dan aksesori ICT. 1.2 Membantu, memantau dan menyelia rangkaian LAN dan WAN bagi rangkaian Makmal Komputer dan Pusat Akses sekolah. 1.3 Help-desk dan 1st Level Support. 2. Menyediakan keperluan alatan ICT untuk guru dan membantu mereka sewaktu menggunakannya dalam pengajaran dan pembelajaran (P&P). 3. Memberi input dalam tatacara pengurusan Aset Alih Kerajaan. 4. Membantu dan mengurus isu-isu keselamatan ICT dan sistem maklumat di peringkat sekolah serta mematuhi kawalan dab prosedur keselamatan yang berkesan selaras dengan dasar-dasar keselamatan yang telah ditetapkan oleh KPM/JPN/PPD/Sekolah serta MAMPU. 5. Memabantu pihak pengurusan sekolah dalam menyediakan peralatan ICT, aktiviti pengemaskinian data dan maklumat untuk aplikasi HRMIS, 1GovUC, iGFMAS, dan sebagainya. 6. Melaksanakan tugas-tugas lain berkaitan ICT yang diarahkan dari semasa ke semasa. 3.0 AKTIVITI-AKTIVITI BAGI FUNGSI
  9. 9. 9 *Maklumat ini boleh diperoleh daripada PSM agensi MAKLUMAT UMUM GELARAN JAWATAN JURUTEKNIK KOMPUTER KETUA PERKHIDMATAN RINGKASAN GELARAN JAWATAN JTK KEDUDUKAN DI WARAN PERJAWATAN GRED JAWATAN FT19 BIDANG UTAMA GRED JD SUB-BIDANG STATUS JAWATAN TETAP DAN BERPENCEN DISEDIAKAN OLEH AZMAN BIN AWANG HIRARKI 1(BAHAGIAN) DISEMAK OLEH HIRARKI 2 (CAWANGAN/SEKTOR/UNIT) DILULUSKAN OLEH SKIM PERKHIDMATAN TARIKH DOKUMEN 28.11.2018 TUJUAN PEWUJUDAN JAWATAN Bertanggungjawab dalam melaksanakan tugas-tugas merangkumi penyelenggaraan sistem komputer seperti penyelenggaraan pencegahan dan penyelenggaraan kelengkapan ICT serta tugas-tugas penyelenggaraan aplikasi perkomputeran dan operasi sistem dalam sesebuah organisasi. AKAUNTABILITI TUGAS UTAMA Menjalankan tugas dan kewajipan dengan penuh tanggungjawab berpandukan peraturan dan undang-undang sama ada berjaya atau gagal. i. Peyelenggaraan peralatan ICT. ii.Menguruskan pinjaman peralatan ICT. iii.Terlibat dalam pengurusan aset alih kerajaan. iv. Memastikan keselamatan peralatan ICT. v. Terlibat dalam pengurusan sistem dan aplikasi yang dibekalkan. vi. Melaksanakan tugas-tugas lain berkaitan ICT. DIMENSI Makmal Komputer Pusat Akses KELAYAK AN AKADEMIK/IKHTISAS Kelulusan Akademik: i. Ijazah Teknologi Maklumat dan Pengurusan, OUM Terengganu ii. Diploma Kej. Elektrik, Politeknik Kedah iii. Sijil Kej. Elektrik (Petroleum), Politeknik Kuching KOMPETENSI Kemahiran: i. Sijil Building Wiring Installation, CIDB Terengganu PENGALAMAN 4.0 DESKRIPSI TUGAS
  10. 10. 10 5.0 PROSES KERJA, CARTA ALIR DAN SENARAI SEMAK Maklumat Perkhidmatan: i. SMK Sultan Omar 2016 ii. SK Padang Pulut 2014 iii. SK Ibok 2009 Aktiviti 1: PENYELENGGARAAN DAN PEMBAIKIAN PERALATAN ICT BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Terima aduan kerosakan : i. Kenalpasti jenis alat dan kerosakan ii. Semak tempoh jaminan Pengurusan Sekolah, Guru Penyelaras ICT 2. Jika dalam tempoh jaminan: i. Hubungi Help Desk vendor dan dapatkan nombor log. ii. Rekod nombor log dalam buku log. iii. Pastikan vendor hadir ke lokasi untuk membaiki kerosakan. iv. Pastikan vendor mencatat tindakan yang telah diambil dalam Buku Log Aduan Kerosakan serta meandatangi buku tersebut. v. Maklumkan kerja-kerja pembaikan kepada Pegawai Aset dan Pegawai Teknikal sekolah untuk direkod ke dalam Rekod Penyelenggaraan Aset Alih pada kad (KEW.PA 15) 3. Jika tiada jaminan: i. Cuba baiki kerosakan ii. Jika tidak boleh membaikinya sendiri, 5.1 PROSES KERJA
  11. 11. 11 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA hantar Aduan Kerosakan Peralatan ICT Sekolah di http: stsmoe.edu.my dan semakan STS disimpan di dalam Fail Kerosakan dan Penyelenggaraan Peralatan ICT. 4. Sekiranya pihak sekolah ingin menghantar peralatan ICT yang rosak ke Syarikat membaiki peralatan ICT (bukan vendor yang dilantik dan bukan dalam jaminan). Perlu mendapatkan pengesahan Ketua Jabatan dan mengisi Borang Kebenaran Membawa Keluar Peralatan ICT serta mendapatkan slip Service Order dari Syarikat.
  12. 12. 12 iii ii MULA Tidak i TAMAT Ya Jaminan masih ada? BA STS Syarikat luar iv v Pilihan pembaikan? A i ii iii B i ii ii TAMAT TAMAT TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA Terima aduan Kenalpasti jenis alat dan kerosakan Jaminan masih ada? Ya i. Hubungi Helpdesk vendor. ii. DapatNo Log. iii. Pastikan vendor hadir untuk pembaikan. iv. Pastikan vendor catat & tandatangan tindakan. v. Maklumkan kepada pegawai asetkerja pembaikan. Tidak i. STS ii. Syarikat luar Pilihan pembaikan? A. STS i. Isi laporan kerosakan STS. ii. Tunjukkan peralatan ICt yang rosak kepada vendor yang dilantik. iii. Minta vendor isi Borang PPP iv. Setelah selesai pastikan vendor tandatangan pemulangan peralatan ICT. B. Syarikat luar i. Minta syarikat isi Borang PPP ii. Ambil slip service oder dari syarikat. iii. Setelah selesai pastikan syarikat tandatangan pemulangan peralatan ICT. TEMPOH MASA 30 minit/ unit 5 minit/ aduan 1 hari bekerja 4 jam / unit Bergantung kepada jabatan. Bergantung kepada vendor Bergantung kepada syarikat 5.1.1 CARTA ALIR : PENYELENGGARAAN DAN PEMBAIKIAN PERALATAN ICT
  13. 13. 13 Aktiviti 1: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima aduan kerosakan : i. Kenalpasti jenis alat dan kerosakan ii.Semak tempoh jaminan 2. Jika dalam tempoh jaminan: i. Hubungi Help Desk vendor dan dapatkan nombor log. ii. Rekod nombor log dalam buku log. iii. Pastikan vendor hadir ke lokasi untuk membaiki kerosakan. iv. Pastikan vendor mencatat tindakan yang telah diambil dalam Buku Log Aduan Kerosakan serta meandatangi buku tersebut. v. Maklumkan kerja-kerja pembaikan kepada Pegawai Aset dan Pegawai Teknikal sekolah untuk direkod ke dalam Rekod Penyelenggaraan Aset Alih pada kad (KEW.PA 15) 3. Jika tiada jaminan: i. Cuba baiki kerosakan ii. Jika tidak boleh membaikinya sendiri, hantar Aduan Kerosakan Peralatan ICT Sekolah di http: stsmoe.edu.my dan semakan STS disimpan di dalam Fail Kerosakan dan Penyelenggaraan Peralatan ICT. 4. Sekiranya pihak sekolah ingin menghantar peralatan ICT yang rosak ke Syarikat membaiki peralatan ICT (bukan vendor yang dilantik dan bukan dalam jaminan). Perlu mendapatkan pengesahan Ketua Jabatan dan mengisi Borang Kebenaran 5.1.2 SENARAI SEMAK : PENYELENGGARAAN DAN PEMBAIKIAN PERALATAN ICT
  14. 14. 14 Membawa Keluar Peralatan ICT serta mendapatkan slip Service Order dari Syarikat.
  15. 15. 15 Aktiviti 2: PINJAMAN PERALATAN ICT BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Terima arahan penyediaan peralatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah / Guru ICT. Pengurusan Sekolah, Guru Penyelaras ICT 2. Mengisi Borang Pergerakan / Pinjaman Aset Alih KEW.PA 9. 3. Uji peralatan ICT untuk memastikan peralatan ICT tersebut berfungsi dengan baik. 4. Jika bermasalah, ambil peralatan ICT yang lain. 5. Maklum kepada pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bahawa peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. 6. Simpan peralatan ICT yang telah selesai digunakan. 7. Pegawai yang meminjam peralatan ICT perlu menandatangani serahan aset tersebut didalam KEW.PA 9. 5.2 PROSES KERJA
  16. 16. 16 iii MULA Rosak ii TAMAT Baik i Sediakan Peralatan ICT / KEW.PA 9 Terima arahan Maklum peralatan sedia digunakan Simpan peralatan ICT setelah selesai digunakan TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA i. Terima arahan daripada pihak pengurusan sekolah / guru penyelaras ICT. ii. Mengisi Borang Pergerakan / Pinjaman Aset Alih KEW.PA 9. Peralatan baik / rosak ? Baik Uji peralatan ICT untuk memastikan peralatan ICT tersebutberfungsi dengan baik. Rosak Ambil peralatan ICT yang lain. iii. Peminjam tandatangan pemulangan dan simpan peralatan ICT tempatyang selamat TEMPOH MASA 40 minit 5.2.1 CARTA ALIR : Aktiviti 2: PINJAMAN PERALATAN ICT Peralatan baik / rosak ?
  17. 17. 17 Aktiviti 2: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima arahan penyediaan peralatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah / Guru ICT. 2. Mengisi Borang Pergerakan / Pinjaman Aset Alih KEW.PA 9. 3. Uji peralatan ICT untuk memastikan peralatan ICT tersebut berfungsi dengan baik. 4. Jika bermasalah, ambil peralatan ICT yang lain. 5. Maklum kepada pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bahawa peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. 6. Simpan peralatan ICT yang telah selesai digunakan. 7. Pegawai yang meminjam peralatan ICT perlu menandatangani serahan aset tersebut didalam KEW.PA 9. 5.2.2 SENARAI SEMAK : PINJAMAN PERALATAN ICT
  18. 18. 18 Aktiviti 3: ASET ALIH KERAJAAN BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Proses Penerimaan Baru Menerima keperluan perolehan ICT yang dibekalkan oleh KPM Pengurusan Sekolah, Guru Penyelaras ICT 2. Membuat semakan bilangan perolehan menggunakan Borang Penerimaan Aset Alih KEW.PA 1 3. Jika berlaku kerosakan pada peralatan ICT tersebut perlu direkodkan pada Borang Penolakan Aset Alih KEW.PA 2 4. Aset alih hendaklah didaftarkan pada Kad Daftar KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 5. Membuat Pemeriksaan Aset Alih Kerajaan yang melebihi tempoh 5 tahun. 6. Proses Pelupusan Jika peralatan tidak ekonomi digunakan atau menggantikan perolehan baru. Isi borang Perakuan Pelupusan (PEP) KEW.PA 19, Borang Pelupusan Aset Alih KEW.PA 21 dan hantar ke PPD,JPNT. 7. Menerima Borang Pelupusan Aset Alih KEW.PA 21 yang telah ditandatangani 2 Ahli Lembaga Pemeriksa JPNT. 8. Mendapat Kelulusan Pelupusan hantar KEW.PA 21 yang diterima ke ANM Terengganu dan ANM Malaysia. 9. Pelupusan peralatan ICT tanggal relai dan komponen dicatat di dalam buku stok. 5.3 PROSES KERJA
  19. 19. 19 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 10 Proses Pemindahan Memohon peralatan ICT antara PTJ ke PTJ menggunakan Borang Permohonan Aset Alih KEW.PA17 11. Sediakan KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 (kad daftar) berpandukan salinan KEW.PA4 (lama) dari PTJ berkenaan.
  20. 20. 20 i ii MULA Rosak TAMAT Baik i Menyediakan laporan penerimaan aset KEW.PA1 Menyediakan laporan penolakan aset KEW.PA2 Daftar aset Keadaan peralatan ? MULA ii Mohon pelupusan peralatan ICT Sekolah Lulus Tidak Lulus Hantar laporan KE.PA 19 dan KEW.PA21 (tanpa tandatangan) kepada : i. PPD- Unit Pembangunan ii. JPNT-Sektor Pengurusan Maklumat& ICT Menerima Borang Pelupusan AsetAlih KEW.PA 21 yang telah ditandatangani 2 Ahli Lembaga Pemeriksa JPNT. iii TAMAT HantarKEW.PA 21 yang diterima ke ANM Terengganu dan ANM Malaysia. TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA Proses Penerimaan i. Menerima keperluan perolehan ICTyang dibekalkan oleh KPM Keadaan peralatan ? Baik Membuatsemakan bilangan perolehan menggunakan Borang Penerimaan AsetAlih KEW.PA 1 Rosak Jika berlaku kerosakan pada peralatan ICT tersebutperlu direkodkan pada Borang Penolakan Aset Alih KEW.PA 2 ii. Aset alih hendaklah didaftarkan pada Kad Daftar KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 Proses Pelupusan i. Jika peralatan tidak ekonomi digunakan atau menggantikan perolehan baru.Isi borang Perakuan Pelupusan (PEP) KEW.PA 19, Borang Pelupusan AsetAlih KEW.PA 21 dan hantar ke PPD,JPNT ii. Menerima Borang Pelupusan AsetAlih KEW.PA 21 yang telah ditandatangani 2 Ahli Lembaga Pemeriksa JPNT iii. MendapatKelulusan Pelupusan hantar KEW.PA 21 yang diterima ke ANM Terengganu dan ANM Malaysia. Pelupusan peralatan ICT tanggal relai dan komponen dicatatdi dalam buku stok. TEMPOH MASA 5 hari 2 minggu 6 bulan Menerima keperluaan perolehan ICT
  21. 21. 21 i MULA Tidak Berjaya TAMAT Berjaya Daftar aset KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 Status Permohonan ? TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA Proses Pindahan i. Proses Pemindahan Memohon peralatan ICT antara PTJ ke PTJ menggunakan Borang Permohonan Aset Alih KEW.PA17 Status Permohonan ? Tidak Berjaya Mohon kembali Berjaya Sediakan KEW.PA3 (kad harta modal) yang didaftarkan bawah asetsekolah berpandukan salinan KEW.PA4 (lama) dari PTJ berkenaan. TEMPOH MASA 5 hari Mohon Peralatan ICT KEW.PA17
  22. 22. 22 5.3.2 SENARAI SEMAK : PINJAMAN PERALATAN ICT Aktiviti 3: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Proses Penerimaan Baru Menerima keperluan perolehan ICT yang dibekalkan oleh KPM 2. Membuat semakan bilangan perolehan menggunakan Borang Penerimaan Aset Alih KEW.PA 1 3. Jika berlaku kerosakan pada peralatan ICT tersebut perlu direkodkan pada Borang Penolakan Aset Alih KEW.PA 2 4. Aset alih hendaklah didaftarkan pada Kad Daftar KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 5. Membuat Pemeriksaan Aset Alih Kerajaan yang melebihi tempoh 5 tahun. 1. Proses Pelupusan Jika peralatan tidak ekonomi digunakan atau menggantikan perolehan baru. Isi borang Perakuan Pelupusan (PEP) KEW.PA 19, Borang Pelupusan Aset Alih KEW.PA 21 dan hantar ke PPD,JPNT. 2. Menerima Borang Pelupusan Aset Alih KEW.PA 21 yang telah ditandatangani 2 Ahli Lembaga Pemeriksa JPNT. 3. Mendapat Kelulusan Pelupusan hantar KEW.PA 21 yang diterima ke ANM Terengganu dan ANM Malaysia. 4. Pelupusan peralatan ICT tanggal relai dan komponen dicatat di dalam buku stok.
  23. 23. 23 5.4 PROSES KERJA Aktiviti 4: KESELAMATAN ICT 1. Proses Pemindahan Memohon peralatan ICT antara PTJ ke PTJ menggunakan Borang Permohonan Aset Alih KEW.PA17 2. Sediakan KEW.PA3 @ KEW.PA4 (kad daftar) berpandukan salinan KEW.PA4 (lama) dari PTJ berkenaan. 5.3.1 CARTA ALIR : ASET ALIH KERAJAAN
  24. 24. 24 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Pastiakan keselamatan ICT melalui langkah-langkah berikut: i. Pastikan bilik server sentiasa berkunci. ii. Pastikan alat hawa dingin yang dibekalkan berfungsi dengan baik. iii. Pastikan alat pemadam api berada dalam keadaan baik dan berada di tempat yang dikenalpasti. iv. Pastikan pintu makmal komputer dan pusat akses ditutup dan dikunci setelah selesai digunakan. v. Pastikan laptop dan projector disimpan dalam rak/peti besi berkunci. Pengurusan Sekolah, Guru Penyelaras ICT 2. Pastikan keselamatan data melalui langkah-langkah berikut: i. Pastikan pengemaskinian perisian dilakukan secara berkala pada semua komputer disekolah. 3. Jika berlaku kehilangan aset kerajaan, laporkan kepada Pegawai Aset yang dilantik. Pegawai aset perlu melaporkan kehilangan di Balai Polis berhampiran sejurus mendapat berita kehilangan tersebut. Setelah laporan dibuat Ketua Jabatan (Pengetua) perlu melantik AJK Pegawai Penyiasat KEW.PA34 (pegawai yang tidak terlibat dengan aset kerajaan) selepas tempoh tertentu Pengetua, Penolong Kanan Pentadbiran ,Pegawai Aset, Guru Penyelaras ICT
  25. 25. 25 BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA laporan perlu dibentangkan menggunakan borang KEW.PA35 . Seterusnya proses membuat hapuskira menggunakan borang KEW.PA36-37.
  26. 26. 26 MULA TAMAT B CA Keselamatan ICT Keselamatan Data Kehilangan peralatan ICT A B C Backup data Semak jenis peralatan ICT yang hilang Lapor peralatan ICT yang hilang kepada Pegawai Aset TAMAT TAMAT TAMAT Buat semakan Bilik server dikunci? Alat hawa dingin berfungsi? Alat pemadam api berkeadaan baik? Makmal komputer & PusatAkses dikunci setelah digunakan? Lapoto dan projektor disimpan dalam rak/peti besi yang berkunci? Tidak Ya Ya Ya Ya Ya Tidak Tidak Tidak Tidak TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA Pastiakan keselamatan ICT melalui langkah- langkah berikut: i. Pastikan bilik server sentiasa berkunci. ii. Pastikan alathawa dingin yang dibekalkan berfungsi dengan baik. iii. Pastikan alat pemadam api berada dalam keadaan baik dan berada di tempat yang dikenalpasti. iv. Pastikan pintu makmal komputer dan pusatakses ditutup dan dikunci setelah selesai digunakan. v. Pastikan laptop dan projector disimpan dalam rak/peti besi berkunci. B. Pastikan keselamatan data melalui langkah- langkah berikut: i. Pastikan pengemaskinian perisian dilakukan secara berkala pada semua komputer disekolah. C. Jika berlaku kehilangan aset kerajaan,laporkan kepada Pegawai Aset yang dilantik. Pegawai asetperlu melaporkan kehilangan di Balai Polis berhampiran sejurus mendapat berita kehilangan tersebut.Setelah laporan dibuat Ketua Jabatan (Pengetua) perlu melantik AJK Pegawai Penyiasat KEW.PA34 (pegawai yang tidak terlibatdengan aset kerajaan) selepas tempoh tertentu laporan perlu dibentangkan menggunakan borang KEW.PA35 . Seterusnya proses membuathapuskira menggunakan borang KEW.PA36- 37. TEMPOH MASA 10 minit/ bilik Setiap hari 5 minit/ aduan 5.4.1 CARTA ALIR : KESELAMATAN ICT Updata windows
  27. 27. 27 Aktiviti 4: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Pastiakan keselamatan ICT melalui langkah-langkah berikut: i. Pastikan bilik server sentiasa berkunci. ii. Pastikan alat hawa dingin yang dibekalkan berfungsi dengan baik. iii. Pastikan alat pemadam api berada dalam keadaan baik dan berada di tempat yang dikenalpasti. iv. Pastikan pintu makmal komputer dan pusat akses ditutup dan dikunci setelah selesai digunakan. v. Pastikan laptop dan projector disimpan dalam rak/peti besi berkunci. 2. Pastikan keselamatan data melalui langkah-langkah berikut: i. Pastikan pengemaskinian perisian dilakukan secara berkala pada semua komputer disekolah. 3. Jika berlaku kehilangan aset kerajaan, laporkan kepada Pegawai Aset yang dilantik. Pegawai aset perlu melaporkan kehilangan di Balai Polis berhampiran sejurus mendapat berita kehilangan tersebut. Setelah laporan dibuat Ketua Jabatan (Pengetua) perlu melantik AJK Pegawai Penyiasat KEW.PA34 (pegawai yang tidak terlibat dengan aset kerajaan) selepas tempoh tertentu laporan perlu dibentangkan menggunakan borang KEW.PA35 . Seterusnya proses membuat hapuskira menggunakan borang KEW.PA36-37. 5.4.2 SENARAI SEMAK : KESELAMATAN ICT
  28. 28. 28 Aktiviti 5: PENGURUSAN SISTEM DAN APLIKASI BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Terima arahan penyediaan perlatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bagi aktiviti pengemaskinian data HRMIS, 1GovUc, iGFMAS dsb. Pengurusan sekolah, Guru Penyelaras ICT 2. Kenalpasti lokasi penempatan peralatan ICT. 3. Sediakan peralatan ICT yang diperlukan. 4. Pasang aplikasi / peralatan ICT di lakosi yang telah dikenalpasti. 5. Uji aplikasi / peralatan ICT untuk memastikan aplikasi / peralatan ICT tersebut berfungsi dengan baik. 6. Jika bermasalah, ambil peralatan ICT yang lain. 7. Maklumkan kepada pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bahawa aplikasi / peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. 8. Simpan peralatan ICT yang telah selesai digunakan. 5.5 PROSES KERJA
  29. 29. 29 i ii iii iv MULA Tidak Berjaya TAMAT Berjaya Pasang Aplikasi Peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. Simpan peralatan ICT yang telah selesai digunakan. TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA i. Terima arahan penyediaan perlatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah /Guru Penyelaras ICT bagi aktiviti pengemaskinian data HRMIS, 1GovUc, iGFMAS dsb. ii. Pasang aplikasi / peralatan ICT di lakosi yang telah dikenalpasti. Jika bermasalah,ambil peralatan ICT yang lain. Uji aplikasi /peralatan ICT untuk memastikan aplikasi /peralatan ICT tersebutberfungsi dengan baik. iii. Maklumkan kepada pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bahawa aplikasi / peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. iv. Simpan peralatan ICT yang telah selesai digunakan. TEMPOH MASA 3 hari 5.5.1 CARTA ALIR : PENGURUSAN SISTEM DAN APLIKASI Penyediaan Peralatan ICT
  30. 30. 30 Aktiviti 5: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima arahan penyediaan perlatan ICT dari pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bagi aktiviti pengemaskinian data HRMIS, 1GovUC, iGFMAS dsb. 2. Kenalpasti lokasi penempatan peralatan ICT. 3. Sediakan peralatan ICT yang diperlukan. 4. Pasang aplikasi / peralatan ICT di lakosi yang telah dikenalpasti. 5. Uji aplikasi / peralatan ICT untuk memastikan aplikasi / peralatan ICT tersebut berfungsi dengan baik. 6. Jika bermasalah, ambil peralatan ICT yang lain. 7. Maklumkan kepada pengurusan sekolah / Guru Penyelaras ICT bahawa aplikasi / peralatan ICT sedia untuk digunakan. 8. Simpan peralatan ICT yang telah selesai digunakan. 5.5.2 SENARAI SEMAK : PENGURUSAN SISTEM DAN APLIKASI
  31. 31. 31 Aktiviti 6: TUGAS-TUGAS LAIN BIL. TANGGUNG JAWAB PROSES KERJA PEGAWAI LAIN YANG ADA HUBUNGAN/ DIRUJUK UNDANG- UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Terima arahan daripada pihak pengurusan sekolah / Penyelaras ICT. Pengurusan sekolah, Guru Penyelaras ICT2. Dapatkan maklumat berkaitan yang diperlukan dengan arahan yang diterima. 3. Laksanakan arahan yang diterima. 5.6 PROSES KERJA 5.6.1 CARTA ALIR : TUGAS-TUGAS LAIN
  32. 32. 32 Aktiviti 6: BIL. TINDAKAN TANDA ( / ) CATATAN 1. Terima arahan daripada pihak pengurusan sekolah / Penyelaras ICT. 2. Dapatkan maklumat berkaitan yang diperlukan dengan arahan yang diterima. 3. Laksanakan arahan yang diterima
  33. 33. 33 BIL. SENARAI UNDANG-UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCA KUASA 1. Arahan Keselamatan 2. Pekeliling Am Bilangan 3 Tahun 2000 bertajuk “Rangka Dasar Keselamatan Teknologi Maklumat dan Komunikasi Kerajaan” 3. Malaysian Public Sector Management of Information and Communications Technology Security Handbook (MyMIS); 4. Pekeliling Kemajuan Pentadbiran Awam Bilangan 2 Tahun 2015 bertajuk “Pengurusan Laman Web Agensi Sektor Awam” 5. Garis Panduan Penerapan Etika Penggunaan Media Sosial Dalam Sektor Awam (MAMPU) 6. Surat Pekeliling Am Bilangan 3 Tahun 2015 bertajuk “Garis Panduan Permohonan Kelulusan Teknikal Dan Pemantauan Projek ICT Agensi Sektor Awam” 7. Surat Pekeliling Kemajuan Pentadbiran Awam Bilangan 1 Tahun 2015 bertajuk “Panduan Pelaksnaaan Program Turun Padang Sektor Awam” 8. Surat Arahan KPPA Tindakan Ke Atas Penjawat Awam Yang Mendedahkan/Membocorkan Dokumen/Maklumat Terperingkat Kerajaan bertarikh 28 Januari 2015 9. Pekeliling Am Bilangan 1 Tahun 2001 bertajuk “Mekanisme Pelaporan Insiden Keselamatan Teknologi Maklumat dan Komunikasi (ICT) 10. Pekeliling Kemajuan Pentadbiran Awam Bilangan 1 Tahun 2003 bertajuk “Garis Panduan Mengenai Tatacara Penggunaan Internet dan Mel Elektronik di Agensi-Agensi Kerajaan 11. Surat Pekeliling Am Bilangan 6 Tahun 2005 bertajuk “Garis Panduan Penilaian Risiko Keselamatan Maklumat Sektor Awam” 12. Akta Tandatangan Digital 1997 13. Surat Pekeliling Am Bilangan 4 Tahun 2006 bertajuk “Pengurusan Pengendalian Insiden Keselamatan Teknologi Maklumat Dan Komunikasi (ICT) Sektor Awam” 14. Akta Rahsia Rasmi 1972 15. Akta Jenayah Komputer 1997 16. Akta Hakcipta (Pindaan) Tahun 1997 17. Akta Komunikasi dan Multimedia 1998
  34. 34. 34 i ii MULA TAMAT iii Dapatkan Maklumat Laksanakan Arahan 18. Surat Pekeliling Perbendaharaan Bilangan 2 Tahun 1995 (Tambahan pertama) bertajuk “Tatacara Penyediaan, Penilaian dan PenerimaanTender” 19. Surat Pekeliling Perbendaharaan Bilangan 3 Tahun 1995 bertajuk “Peraturan Perolehan Perkhidmatan Perundingan” 20. Surat Pekeliling Am Bilangan 4 Tahun 2006 bertajuk “Pengurusan Pengendalian Insiden Keselamatan Teknologi Maklumat dan Komunikasi (ICT) Sektor Awam” 21. Etika Penggunaan E-mel dan Internet JPA 22. Pekeliling Perbendaharaan Malaysia, Pengurusan Aset Kerajaan 23. Dasar Keselamatan ICT JPA BIL. BORANG KOD BORANG 1. ASET ALIH KERAJAAN KEW.PA 1 KEW.PA 2 KEW.PA 3 KEW.PA 4 KEW.PA 9 KEW.PA 15 KEW.PA 17 KEW.PA 19 KEW.PA 21 KEW.PA 34 KEW.PA 35 KEW.PA 36 KEW.PA 37 2. BORANG KEBENARAN KELUAR PERALATAN ICT BORANG PPP TANGGUNGJAWAB PROSES KERJA i. Terima arahan daripada pihak pengurusan sekolah /Penyelaras ICT. ii. Dapatkan maklumat berkaitan yang diperlukan dengan arahan yang diterima. iii. Laksanakan arahan yang diterima. TEMPOH MASA 20 minit/ unit Terima Arahan
  35. 35. 35 7.0 SENARAI BORANG BIL. JAWATAN KUASA JAWATAN 1. 1GovUC PENTADBIR UC PERINGKAT SEKOLAH 6.0 SENARAI UNDANG-UNDANG, PERATURAN DAN PUNCAKUASA 8.0 SENARAI JAWATANKUASA YANG DIANGGOTAI 5.6.2 SENARAI SEMAK : TUGAS-TUGAS LAIN

