Panama Paper
Panama Paper OLEH : BILLY AZIZ AL GHONIA D3 PAJAK 4B / 09
1 2 3 4 5 6 Daftar Isi Pengertian Panama Paper Memahami Panama Paper Kesimpulan dan Saran Kesimpulan dan Saran mengenai ka...
1 PENGERTIAN
Pengertian Panama Paper Memahami Panama Paper Mossack Fonseca adalah sebuah firma hukum kecil namun amat berpengaruh di Pa...
• Dokumen tersebut mencantumkan nama pemimpin lima negara — Argentina, Islandia, Arab Saudi, Ukraina, dan Uni Emirat Arab ...
2 PENYEBAB TERJADINYA
1 2 3 4 5 6 Penyebab Panama Paper 4 Mengetahui Penyebab Terjadinya Panama Paper Misalkan Anda wajib menabung seprempat uan...
3 TOKOH INDONESIA TERKAIT PANAMA PAPER
Tokoh Indonesia Terkait Panama Paper Mengetahui Tokoh Indonesia yang Diduga Terlibat dalam Panama Paper James Riady Franci...
4 MENGAPA PANAMA?
Mengapa Panama? 4 columns Sejarah Panama Sbg Negara Jasa Berawal dari kesepakatan dengan Standard Oil, Panama bantu sediak...
5 SOLUSI ATAS PANAMA PAPER
SOLUSI 1 TAX AMNESTY (PENGAMPUNAN PAJAK) Bocornya data Panama Papers menjadi kesempatan baik bagi Indonesia untuk menuntas...
SOLUSI 2 MINIMUM TAX PAYMENT Adapun langkah lain, Indonesia bisa menerapkan semacam alternatif minimum tax payment dalam U...
SOLUSI 3 PERTUKARAN DATA INTERNASIONAL Namun yang perlu digarisbawahi, Indonesia musti secepatnya meneken perjanjian menge...
6 KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN?
KESIMPULAN & SARAN 10 Kesimpulan dan Saran mengenai kasus Panama Paper KESIMPULAN Terjadinya kasus Panama Paper ini menand...
KESIMPULAN & SARAN 11 Kesimpulan dan Saran mengenai kasus Panama Paper SARAN Dengan adanya kebocoran data atas kasus Panam...
TERIMA KASIH
Panama paper

A little explanation about panama paper on powerpoint

Panama paper

