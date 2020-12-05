Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ley de Vivienda y Hábitat en Venezuela REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA “ANTONIO J...
La Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat es otra de las normativas legales que tiene efectos directos en el d...
 El ahorro obligatorio proveniente de los aportes monetarios efectuados por los trabajadores bajo dependencia y sus patro...
 El FAOV se registrará en una cuenta individual para cada trabajador y estará conformado por el equivalente al 3% de su s...
 Fondo de Aportes del Sector Público.  Fondo de Ahorro Obligatorio para la Vivienda (FAOV)  Fondo de Ahorro Voluntario ...
 Para la adquisición, construcción, ampliación y mejora de la vivienda principal. Así como, para la reparación o remodela...
 El Fondo de Ahorro Voluntario para la Vivienda (FAVV) está conformado por el ahorro voluntario de los usuarios del Siste...
 Las comunidades indígenas.  Los damnificados.  Las personas que tengan disminuidas sus capacidades físicas o psíquicas...
TIPO DE PRÉSTAMO PLAZO MÁXIMO DEL CRÉDITO (años) Adquisición de vivienda principal 35 Autoconstrucción de vivienda 25 Ampl...
TIPO DE INCUMPLIMIENTO SANCIÓN (Unidades Tributarias = UT) No afiliarse al FAOV en el lapso establecido 100 UT y amonestac...
 Las personas naturales  Las personas jurídicas de derecho público o de derecho privado  Las entidades sin personalidad...
Mucha Gracias por su Atención
Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat

  1. 1. Ley de Vivienda y Hábitat en Venezuela REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA “ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE” RELACIONES INDUSTRIALES (SAIA)76 SEGURIDAD SOCIAL Profesora: Nelly Pérez Bachiller: María Carrillo
  2. 2. La Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat es otra de las normativas legales que tiene efectos directos en el desenvolvimiento diario de las empresas, por ello, hemos querido recopilar los puntos principales con impacto empresarial. Empecemos:  El Ejecutivo Nacional a través del Ministerio del Poder Popular con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat ejercerá la rectoría del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat.  El Banco Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat (BANAVIH) tiene como objeto la promoción, supervisión y financiamiento del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat y la administración exclusiva de los recursos de los Fondos a que se refiere dicha Ley. Propósito Y Objetivo
  3. 3.  El ahorro obligatorio proveniente de los aportes monetarios efectuados por los trabajadores bajo dependencia y sus patronos.  La recuperación de capital y/o intereses atribuibles a los contratos de financiamiento otorgados con los recursos de este Fondo, así como sus garantías.  Los ingresos generados por la inversión financiera de los recursos de este Fondo.  Los recursos generados por la imposición de sanciones impuestas de acuerdo a esta Ley. El Fondo de Ahorro Obligatorio para la Vivienda (FAOV) estará constituido, entre otros, por:
  4. 4.  El FAOV se registrará en una cuenta individual para cada trabajador y estará conformado por el equivalente al 3% de su salario integral, indicando por separado el 2% pagado por el patrono y el 1% aportado por el trabajador.  Estos porcentajes, así como la participación del patrono y del trabajador, podrán ser modificados por el Ministerio con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat y en ningún caso serán inferiores al 3% establecido inicialmente.  El patrono debe realizar el pago total de este aporte (3%) los primeros cinco días de cada mes, a través de una institución financiera calificada por el BANAVIH.
  5. 5.  Fondo de Aportes del Sector Público.  Fondo de Ahorro Obligatorio para la Vivienda (FAOV)  Fondo de Ahorro Voluntario para la Vivienda (FAVV)  Fondo de Garantías.  Fondo de Contingencia.  Cualquier otro que determine el Ministerio del Poder Popular con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat. Los recursos financieros del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat serán depositados y administrados en los siguientes Fondos:
  6. 6.  Para la adquisición, construcción, ampliación y mejora de la vivienda principal. Así como, para la reparación o remodelación de la misma.  Refinanciamiento o pago de créditos hipotecarios que graven la vivienda principal.  Jubilación, pensión de vejez, invalidez o discapacidad del trabajador salvo que manifieste su voluntad de continuar cotizando al Fondo de Ahorro Voluntario para la Vivienda (FAVV) o mantenga un saldo deudor respecto a un contrato de financiamiento.  Por fallecimiento del trabajador, en cuyo caso el saldo de su cuenta individual formará parte del haber hereditario. Los trabajadores podrán disponer de los aportes del FAOV en los siguientes casos:
  7. 7.  El Fondo de Ahorro Voluntario para la Vivienda (FAVV) está conformado por el ahorro voluntario de los usuarios del Sistema de Vivienda y Hábitat. Dichos recursos serán otorgados para fines similares a los descritos para el FAOV y los ahorristas aportarán, de manera mensual, el 3% de sus ingresos. Dichos aportes serán registrados en una cuenta individual para cada ahorrista.
  8. 8.  Las comunidades indígenas.  Los damnificados.  Las personas que tengan disminuidas sus capacidades físicas o psíquicas.  Las personas mayores de 60 años de edad.  Las mujeres u hombres solos, que ejerzan la jefatura de familia, con ingreso mensual de hasta un máximo de tres salarios mínimos urbanos.  Las personas y las familias con ingreso promedio mensual menor a dos salarios mínimos urbanos.  Cualquier otra persona o grupo que así sea declarado por el Ministerio del Poder Popular con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat. Serán considerados como sujetos de protección especial, los siguientes:
  9. 9. TIPO DE PRÉSTAMO PLAZO MÁXIMO DEL CRÉDITO (años) Adquisición de vivienda principal 35 Autoconstrucción de vivienda 25 Ampliación de vivienda principal 20 Mejora de la vivienda principal 15 Los plazos para el otorgamiento de los diferentes tipos de créditos se muestran en la siguiente tabla: Las cuotas mensuales ordinarias no superarán el 35% del ingreso integral total familiar mensual, ni podrá ser menor al 5% de éste. Los créditos hipotecarios para viviendas principales otorgados a través del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat, podrán ser concedidos hasta por el 100% del valor del inmueble dado en garantía según el avalúo que se practique.
  10. 10. TIPO DE INCUMPLIMIENTO SANCIÓN (Unidades Tributarias = UT) No afiliarse al FAOV en el lapso establecido 100 UT y amonestación publica No afiliar al trabajador dentro del lapso establecido 1 UT por cada trabajador hasta un máximo de 25 UT No reportar las novedades en la nómina de la empresa 10 UT por cada reporte de nómina omitido hasta un máximo de 100 UT No pagar los aportes al FAOV/FAVV 10 UT por aporte no enterado en los casos del FAOV y 1 UT en los casos del FAVV Negarse a recibir la notificación de inicio de cualquiera de los procedimientos aplicados por el Banco Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat Clausura del establecimiento por 1 día y amonestación pública. No proporcionar los documentos necesarios para la realización de los procedimientos de cobranza y fiscalización Clausura del establecimiento hasta tanto no se consigne la documentación solicitada por el funcionario actuante y amonestación pública. La clausura o cierre del establecimiento no podrá exceder de 3 meses. Para el caso de las empresas, los incumplimientos a las obligaciones establecidas en Ley de Vivienda y Hábitat serán sancionados de la siguiente forma: La amonestación pública consiste en la fijación de un cartel contentivo de la palabra “Infractor”, que será fijado en la empresa y/o comercio. Dicho cartel debe ser colocado en un lugar visible para las personas que circulen por el exterior del establecimiento sancionado. Cuando un mismo hecho implique diferentes infracciones, se aplicará la sanción correspondiente a la de mayor gravedad.
  11. 11.  Las personas naturales  Las personas jurídicas de derecho público o de derecho privado  Las entidades sin personalidad jurídica Son responsables, independientemente de la responsabilidad que puedan tener sus representantes, directores y/o gerentes, por su actuación personal en la infracción o falta:
  12. 12. Mucha Gracias por su Atención

