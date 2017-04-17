@azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu ...
Linked Open Data at the Getty

Digital Share 2017 presentation about Linked Open Data at The Getty, starting from what LOD is, to why we're interested in it, and some of the practical approaches we're using to make it real.

Linked Open Data at the Getty

  1. 1. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Why Linked  Open  Data at  The  Getty? Rob  Sanderson Semantic  Architect rsanderson@getty.edu /        @azaroth42
  2. 2. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Linked  Open  Data Linked  Open  Data  takes  the  lessons learnt  from  the  web  and  applies them  to  publishing  and  consuming  data
  3. 3. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Linked? The  Web  is  a  single  globally   interconnected  set  of  documents Linked  Data  is  a  single  globally   interconnected  set  of  identities
  4. 4. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Open? Anyone  can  publish  documents using  standards  for  humans on  the  Web Anyone  can  publish  descriptions using  standards  for  machines with Linked  Data
  5. 5. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu LOD  is  the  Web  of  Data The  Web  provides  a  core,   extensible  infrastructure  that Linked  Open  Data  builds  upon
  6. 6. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Why? Why  Manage data  as  LOD? Why  Publish data  as  LOD? Why  Consume data  as  LOD?
  7. 7. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Why  Manage? Graphs  are  more  powerful,  accurate Integrate  information  internally …  and  externally Improved  search  and  discovery
  8. 8. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Why  Consume? Others’  data  is  valuable Different  focus  means  better   understanding  and  research  potential Distribution  of  data  management  costs
  9. 9. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Why  Publish? We  have  valuable  data  to  share! Enable  others  to  build  applications that  we  lack  skills/time/money  for Intangible  benefits:  reputation, good  will,  advertising
  10. 10. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu LOD  at  The  Getty
  11. 11. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu LOD  at including  The  Getty
  12. 12. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Patrick  Hochstenbach,  @hochstenbach
  13. 13. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Venn:  JSON vs  SPARQL Developers
  14. 14. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Venn:  JSON vs  SPARQL Developers
  15. 15. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu JSON-­‐LD { "@context": "https://lod.museum/ns/context/1/full.jsonld", "id": "https://lod.museum/example/object/1", "type": "ManMadeObject", "classified_as": "aat:300033618", "label": "Example Painting", "made_of": { "id": "aat:300015045", "type": "Material", "label": "watercolor" } }
  16. 16. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Or  …  {}  are  the  New  <> { "@context": "https://lod.museum/ns/context/1/full.jsonld", "id": "https://lod.museum/example/object/1", "type": "ManMadeObject", "classified_as": "aat:300033618", "label": "Example Painting", "made_of": { "id": "aat:300015045", "type": "Material", "label": "watercolor" } }
  17. 17. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Summary Linked  Open  Data  is  the  web  of  data LOD  helps  us  manage,  publish  and  use   heritage  data LOD’s  audience  is  developers!
  18. 18. @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu IIIF:  InteroperabilituyWhy  Linked  Open  Data @azaroth42 rsanderson @getty.edu Discuss!

