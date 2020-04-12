Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPEAKING 1 BY: NOORAZALIA IZHA HARON
OBJECTIVES: At the end of this lesson, you should be able to:  Use speaking expressions and conventions to sustain conver...
Using speaking expressions and conventions to sustain conversations in small groups  For the Group Discussion task, your ...
Asking for an opinion  What’s your opinion on…  What do you think of…  What are your views on…  Do you have anything t...
Giving opinions  I believe that..  I am certain that..  I must say that..  It is quite clear that..
Expressing agreement  I totally agree with you.  I see your point of view.  That is a good splendid idea.  I am glad y...
Expressing disagreement  I am sorry, I don’t agree with your statement.  I beg to differ.  I absolutely disagree with y...
Asking questions using wh-words  Wh-question words for seeking information  what why when which where who whose how  Ex...
Asking questions using wh-words  Expressions with modals, followed by wh-question words  “May I… who...”  “Could I… whi...
When presenting your ideas orally in academic and non-academic situation, it is important to do the following:  Developin...
Developing ideas  In order for you to develop ideas, you need to read a lot.  This is unavoidable.  Without knowledge, ...
Developing ideas – Practice 1 SITUATION 1 Your brother has been given the opportunity to study in England on a government ...
Developing ideas – Practice 2 SITUATION 2 Many teenagers today are stressed out because of various factors. What do you th...
Developing ideas – Practice 3 SITUATION 3 There are advantages of going for a local holiday. What are some of these advant...
Organising ideas  When presenting your ideas, it is very important to first organise them.  Decide which idea that you w...
Using appropriate transitional markers and linking devices  When presenting your ideas, it is crucial to use the suitable...
Useful transitional markers  I have 3 reasons to justify my point.  First and foremost,…  Firstly/Secondly,…  My secon...
Speaking 1

×