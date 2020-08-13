Successfully reported this slideshow.
ABRUS PRECATORIUS
ALL PARTS OF PLANT ARE POISONOUS
ACTIVE PRINCIPLES Abrin ( Toxalbumin Similar To Viperine Snake ) Abrin (N- Methyl L- Tryptophan ) N,n Dimethyl L- Tryptoph...
MECHANISM OF ACTION • Abrin cause endothelial cell damage – Endothelial damage  increase capillary permeability  fluid &...
INJECTION • Injected in the form of sui . • Local – painful swelling & edema • Echymosis • Inflammation • Oozing of haemor...
SUI OR SUTARI
• Fatal dose – • 1-2 crushed seeds • Fatal period – • 3-5 days
MANAGEMENT Remove all seeds from mouth Induce vomiting Gastric lavage Activated charcoal Sodium bicarbonate ( 10 gram oral...
POST MORTEM APPEARANCE
MEDICOLEGAL IMPORTANCE • Cattle poision • Homicidal poision • Malingiring – powdered abrus introduced in eye to produce co...
VITRIOLAGE • This means throwing of any corrosive; not necessarily sulphuric acid, on a person with malicious intent. • PU...
COMMONLY CORROSSIVE USED • Sulphuric acid (oil of vitriol) is most commonly used and for this purpose the name given is Vi...
•produces severe chemical burns. •characterised by discoloration and staining of skin and clothing (brown or black in sulp...
TREATMENT •immediate washing with water and a soap or dilute solution of sodium or potassium bicarbonate till pain persist...
•If eyes are involved, they should be immediately washed with water followed by irrigation with 1% solution of sodium bica...
MEDICOLEGAL INVESTIGATIONS • Clothes Must Be Collected & Sent For Chemivcal Examination • Plain Water Swabs From Affected ...
MEDICOLEGAL IMPORTANCE • cattle poision • Homicidal poision • Malingiring – powdered abrus introduced in eye to produce co...
Abrus precatorius
Abrus precatorius
