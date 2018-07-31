-
Be the first to like this
Published on
New in paperback. Increasingly congested public roads provide few opportunities to enjoy driving to the full, and yet modern performance cars are the most exciting ever â€“ hence the booming appeal of track days. Track Day Manual, an extensively illustrated color book, contains all the information needed to enjoy track days to the maximum, providing a sound introduction for complete novices, while presenting advice and information which will prove invaluable to those already involved in the burgeoning track-day scene.af65fabb-733^
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment