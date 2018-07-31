

New in paperback. Increasingly congested public roads provide few opportunities to enjoy driving to the full, and yet modern performance cars are the most exciting ever â€“ hence the booming appeal of track days. Track Day Manual, an extensively illustrated color book, contains all the information needed to enjoy track days to the maximum, providing a sound introduction for complete novices, while presenting advice and information which will prove invaluable to those already involved in the burgeoning track-day scene.af65fabb-733^