[PDF] Free Download Yours (Beautiful Sinner #4) Book ebook

I?m a man with an immoral compass. A convicted killer in one country and the right-hand to the devil in another.Javier Lucas offers death without mercy?something my enemies don?t live long enough to tell, but the carnage left behind paints a brutal story. I have no soul. No regrets. This is who I am, and I embrace the darkness that flows through my veins while blood stains my skin.And I?ve never wanted more until...Our eyes met and my world took a pause. One flirty exchange and I vowed to tame her wildness.Fate is a word I now believed in.Because it led me to her. To my beautiful little criminal.

