Welcome to North Pole City, where love is the greatest gift of all.Everyone has heard of Santa?s home in the frozen north, where elves and reindeer work hard to ensure Christmas cheer for the world. But that?s only part of the story?.All is not sparkly snowflakes and sweet candy canes in Mayor Kringle?s city. Sometimes it takes more than a little courage to keep the workshops running smoothly and enemies at bay. When their duties are complete, the Rein Dear, elves, winter spirits, and a legendary figure or two are ready to spice up their chilly nights?and hopefully find a happily ever after along the way. Sometimes it?s waiting in the last place they expected. With adventure, magic, and romance hot enough to melt the polar ice, these holidays won?t soon be forgotten.This is the complete North Pole City Tales series. Titles included are: Mending Noel, The Heart of Frost, The Valor of Vixen, Loving Blitz, Disarming Donner, Courage and the King.

