 Many Muslims have a distant, even negative, view of economics and business. Imams discuss the need for moral activity wi...
 Some even assume that economics is a sort of necessary evil; that economics is an academic discipline with little connec...
 An appeal to Qur'an would explain why business and economic concerns are vital to an Islamic understanding of the world....
"Verily, in the creation of the heavens and of the earth, and the succession of night and day: and in the ships that speed...
“That He did create in pairs,- male and female, from a seed when lodged (in its place).” [53:45-46] “Thus will Allah show ...
  This verse provides an essential justification for Muslims to be involved in economic activity. God did not create a s...
 No one works in isolation. Qur'an also tells us that it is not good for man to be alone. Each of us has different needs,...
 Throughout human history and cultures, societies have developed many ways organize their productive activity, such as Fe...
 Fortunately, God gave us rational minds which can study the world. Pahman defines reason as “that mental faculty that al...
The Economic Imperative in Faith
The Economic Imperative in Faith

Published on

The Economic Imperative in Faith

The Economic Imperative in Faith

