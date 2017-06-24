Microsoft Cognitive Services 入門＆最新情報

#CognitiveServices #mspjp #centerclr #cogbot
Step1: 予測モデルの構築 コンピューターを用いてデータを 統計学的な分析手法に則って解析。 データに含まれる潜在的なルール, 相関関係,特徴を見出す(=モデル化) Is_dog True False ： ：
東京大学 特任准教授 松尾 豊 氏 による AI 発展の系譜 総務省「AIネットワーク社会推進会議」資料
・・・・・ ・・・・・ ・・・・・ ・・・・・ ・・・・・
Agent Applications Services Infrastructure Microsoft AI Portfolio Cortana Office 365 Dynamics 365 SwiftKey Pix Customer Se...
Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Search Computer Vision Emotion Face ...
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Computer V...
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
http://aka.ms/TryCogJp
https://westus.api.cognitive. microsoft.com/emotion/v1.0/recognize
using Microsoft.ProjectOxford.Emotion; using Microsoft.ProjectOxford.Emotion.Contract; string subkey = "YOUR_SUBSCRIPTION_...
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Bing ...
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge Categories [ { "Name": "people_swimming", "Score": 0.98046875 } ] Faces [ { "Age": ...
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge GA "faceId": "48cdf8c8-841c-4d33-b875-1710a3fc6542", "faceRectangle": { “width”: 22...
"faceRectangle": { "left": 289, "top": 209, "width": 117, "height": 117 }, "scores": { "anger": 0.0003364322, "contempt": ...
[Document] https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/cognitive-services/custom-vision- service/home [Check&Try] https://www.c...
Demo Custom Vision API
[Document] https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/cognitive-services/video- indexer/video-indexer-overview [Check&Try] htt...
Demo Video Indexer API
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
*ja-jp含む *ja-jp含む Speech Translation =Speech Recognition＋Translation＋Text-to-Speech
Demo Microsoft Translator App https://translator.microsoft.com/
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge [Document] https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/cognitive-services/luis/home [Che...
Demo Language Understanding Intelligent Service (LUIS)
*ja-jp 含む *ja-jp 含む https://text-analytics-demo.azurewebsites.net/ SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge
Demo QnA Maker
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge [Document] https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/cognitive-services/custom- decisi...
Labs Computer Vision Emotion Face Video Video Indexer Custom Vision Service Vision Bing Speech Custom Speech Service Speak...
SearchVision Speech Language Knowledge [Document] https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/cognitive-services/bing-custom- s...
Computer Vision Emotion Face Video Video Indexer Custom Vision Service Vision Bing Speech Custom Speech Service Speaker Re...
https://aka.ms/gestures [Check&Try] https://labs.cognitive.microsoft.com/ https://labs.cognitive.microsoft.com /en-us/proj...
Labs Bing Web Search Bing Autosuggest Bing Image Search Bing Video Search Bing News Search Bing Custom Search Search Compu...
学習済み モデル利用 学習モデル 作成
株式会社Cerevo 様
ハッカソン開発 (2days) 投資 業界 業務シナリオ 販促 生産性 流通&小売 営業&販売 品質 新製品
サービス検証 プロトタイプ開発 投資 業界 業務シナリオ 販促 生産性 流通&小売 広報&マーケ 品質 新製品
投資 業界 業務シナリオ 販促 生産性 運輸 社内 IT 品質 新製品
投資 業界 業務シナリオ 販促 生産性 流通&小売 営業&販売 品質 新製品
#早く面白いことやったヤツが優勝
簡単 フレキシブル 実績 数行のコードを 追加するだけ Web API でアクセス 開発言語や プラットフォームを 問わず利用可能 マイクロソフトの あらゆる分野の テクノロジー開発から誕生 GET A KEY
microsoft.com/cognitive https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/cognitive-services/ https://github.com/Microsoft?q=cognitiv...
[次回勉強会] 2017/06/16(金) @日本マイクロソフト セミナールーム(品川)
© 2017 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. 本情報の内容（添付文書、リンク先などを含む）は、作成日時点でのものであり、予告なく変更される場合があります。
Microsoft Cognitive Services 入門＆最新情報
2017年6月24日開催「AI を使いこなせ！ Cognitive Services 勉強会！」
