Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health And Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis
Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health And Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis

  1. 1. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health And Lower The Risk Of Osteoporosis
  2. 2. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health Osteoporosis means 'porous bone' where the body losses bone mass and this makes the bone weak, like a honeycomb. The person can suffer from breaks due to minor bumps and sneezing. The bone losses mass and tissues grow inside the porous structure.
  3. 3. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health The problem is most common in people in the age beyond 50 and it causes bone breakage of the back, spine, wrist and hips where the vertebra is affected and also causes hunched posture. Such conditions of broken hips can be fatal and cause severe other complications. Even after surgery the patient requires long term care and nursing at home.
  4. 4. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health Billions are spend on such surgeries and the person may continue to suffer from this kind of silent disease or suffer from debilitating fracture later in life. The initial symptoms make the person look shorter and the back bone gets curve. Long term sitting, sedentary lifestyle, no exposure to sun and smoking can damage the vertebrae and one should identify the symptoms of the condition to find a way to lower the risk of osteoporosis.
  5. 5. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health There are a number of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, kidney diseases, gastro intestinal factors, anemia, depression, eating disorders and others which can raise the risk factors and even taking medicines for certain diseases such as antacids (with aluminum), SSRIs, chemotherapy, thyroid medicines and steroids can raise the risk.
  6. 6. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health Calcium is very important for maintaining and rebuilding bones, and studies show too much of calcium through supplements can raise the risk of stroke and heart attack in men and women. Calcium requires vitamin D to flow in arteries and excess can settle in the arteries to cause plaque formation and this can cause muscle pain and kidney stones.
  7. 7. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health The best sources of calcium are provided by the natural ways to enhance bone health - yoghurt, legumes, sardines, green leafy vegetables etc. Most modern societies lives indoors and suffers from vitamin D deficiency.
  8. 8. Freeflex Capsules And Calcivon Tablets To lower the risk of osteoporosis, nutritional deficiencies should be avoided and one can take Freeflex capsules and Calcivon tablets to get herbal supplement for the condition. Freeflex capsules contain herbal ingredients Godanti Hadtal, Ashwagandha, Guggul, Chobchini etc., to lower the risk of osteoporosis.
  9. 9. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health Natural ways to enhance bone health provided by the capsules contain Godanti Hadtal, prepared from gypsum (calcium sulfate dehydrate) and is widely used in ayurvedic preparation for hypocalcaemia. Ashwagandha in the preparation blocks the depositions of calcium in the inner layers of blood vessels.
  10. 10. Natural Ways To Enhance Bone Health Calcium depositions in the neurons can cause mood disorders and restrict the normal flow of signals from the neurons to the body parts and this can be reversed by taking the herbal formula which contains ashwagandha to inhibit the activities of calcium around the neurons.
  11. 11. Freeflex Capsules And Calcivon Tablets The properties of the herbs in natural ways to enhance bone health - Freeflex capsules and Calcivon tablets protect the tissues from overload of minerals. Guggul enhances metabolism and stimulates thyroids. It can improve metabolic rate and can increase the serum T3 and T4 levels. It contains Guggulsterones which reduces liver cholesterol and synergizes bile in the liver.
  12. 12. Subscribe Us Buy Freeflex Capsules And Calcivon Tablets At AyurvedResearch.com

