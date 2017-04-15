How To Get Rid Of Low Immunity And Boost Up Immune System Safely?
  1. 1. How To Get Rid Of Low Immunity And Boost Up Immune System Safely?
  2. 2. How To Get Rid Of Low Immunity? Immunity provides protection against infections and is disrupted by emotional state, endocrine changes, diet and nutritional state. Risk factors involve high salt diet and stress. Some popular foods damage immunity such as intake of carbohydrates - sucrose, fructose, glucose and pasteurized orange juice reduce the ability of white blood cells to destroy infections.
  3. 3. How To Get Rid Of Low Immunity? These days the increase in environmental pollution is raising the risk of autoimmune diseases. Exposure to organic solvents can increase the risk of autoimmune disorders and there are a number of other potential molecular mechanisms responsible for auto immune disorders and there are not many safe methods to cure the problem, while, many want to know natural ways to how to get rid of low immunity.
  4. 4. Get Rid Of Low Immunity These days a number of people suffer from autoimmune disorder limited to milk and wheat products which triggers the activation of antigens resulting in inflammatory conditions. Thymus is the main gland behind immunity and with age the size of the gland reduces and this is most susceptible to the oxidative damage caused by free radicals, infections, radiation, chemicals, medicines, stress and chronic illness.
  5. 5. Get Rid Of Low Immunity Carotenes and anti-oxidants ensure the optimal functions of thymus glands and prevent the formation of pro oxidants and free radicals. Antioxidants and carotenes boost up immune system and can enhance the functioning of white blood cells and other immune mediators such as interferons.
  6. 6. Imutol Capsules Most natural immune modulatory herbs can provide the safest ways to how to get rid of low immunity. These cures such as Imutol capsules inhibit the immune responsiveness by interfering with the regulatory mechanism and this is different from the regular immunization mechanism.
  7. 7. Imutol Capsules The primary target of these herbal agents is the macrophages and empowering by antioxidants. Crocus Sativus, one of the herbs in Imutol capsules contains carotenes - alpha carotenes, lycopene, beta carotene, saffranol and these are responsible for anti-inflammatory action and immunity vitamins and minerals.
  8. 8. Get Rid Of Low Immunity The color of Crocus Sativus is due to high content of zeaxanthin which is a carotenoid. A higher than normal dose of the herb can temporarily change immunoglobulin concentration in the serum. The ingestion of 100 gram of the herb decreases the basophile concentration by 20 percent and increase monocytes by 9 percent. The intake of the herb reduces stress related changes in immunity.
  9. 9. Get Rid Of Low Immunity Plumbago Zeylanica roots extract as in the pills is used as laxative and astringent. It can be used as tincture and as a central nervous system stimulant. The leaf extract is used for anti-inflammatory effects and have wound healing properties which was tested in rats in laboratory. The herb induced central dopaminergic and locomotors behavior in rats which enhanced the spontaneous activities of rats.
  10. 10. Get Rid Of Low Immunity Plumbago Zeylanica is used for gastrointestinal complications and can boost up immune system, which also shows hypolipidamic and hepato protective effects to treat infections of microbes and treat infections.
  11. 11. Get Rid Of Low Immunity Hemidesmus Indicus actually suppresses the main components of the immune system to boost up immune system, and the over activated cellular immune system can be treated by taking the herb. Asparagus Racemosus in the cure was tested on rats where it was able to protect membrane damage of cell mitochondria and the cell of liver by free radicals.
