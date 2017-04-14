Trabalho de genética

Síndrome Cri du Chat Leucemia Mielóide  Crônica UNIVERSIDADE ESTADUAL DO PIAUÍ CENTRO DE CIÊNCIAS DA SAÚDE FACULDADE DE CI...
Cri du Chat  ou Síndrome  do Miado  do Gato ✗ Descrita inicialmente por  Jérôme Jean Louis Marie  Lejeune em 1963, enquant...
✗ CAUSAS ✗ Resulta da perda de  múltiplos genes devido a  uma deleção parcial do  braço curto do  cromossomo 5. ✗ Cerca de...
FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em...
Hipotonia:  diminuição  do tônus  muscular FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do mi...
Micrognatia  subdesenvolvi mento da  mandíbula  inferior. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a...
Microcefalia  pequenez  anormal da  cabeça e do  cérebro. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a...
Hiperteloris mo: olhos  amplamente  afastados FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do...
Sindactilia:  junção de dois  ou mais  dedos. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do...
Algumas  dificuldades ✗ Dificuldade de  aprendizagem; ✗ Começam a andar e falar  tardiamente; ✗ Falta de controle das  nec...
Diagnóstico  Exame 1: ✗ Biopsia do Vilo Corial ou  Vilosidades Coriônicas:  ✗ 11ª semana de gravidez; ✗ Retirada de pequen...
FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em...
✗ Não é curável, mas há  intervenções que podem  melhorar a vida da pessoa  portadora, como: ✗ Acompanhamento  fonoaudioló...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Causa Resulta da translocação  recíproca (troca de material  genético entre cromossomos  não­h...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica O que ocorre? FONTE DA IMAGEM: INSTITUTO VENCER O CÂNCER. Disponível em: <http://www.venceroca...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Primeira fase: assintomática. Os leucócitos doentes mantém  a mesma função dos saudáveis:  com...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Fases avançadas e sintomas: FONTE DA IMAGEM: INSTITUTO VENCER O CÂNCER. Disponível em: <http:/...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Tratamento: se descoberta  ainda no início é possível  controlar a evolução da doença  apenas ...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Efeitos colaterais da  medicação: Náuseas, dores musculares,  febre e fadiga. É possível també...
Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Antes: era sugerido que o  paciente se mantivesse em  repouso devido a crença de que  qualquer...
✔ “Não é a medicina que se deve  temer, mas a loucura dos  homens. Nosso poder de  modificar a natureza utilizando  as sua...
FONTES CONSULTADAS: http://brasil.babycenter.com/a1500585/amniocentese http://brasil.babycenter.com/a1500588/bi%C3%B3psia­...
  1. 1. Síndrome Cri du Chat Leucemia Mielóide  Crônica UNIVERSIDADE ESTADUAL DO PIAUÍ CENTRO DE CIÊNCIAS DA SAÚDE FACULDADE DE CIÊNCIAS MÉDICAS CURSO DE FISIOTERAPIA DISCIPLINA: GENÉTICA PROFESSOR WELLINGTON ALUNAS: AYLAALVES DA COSTA FREITAS LAYLLA DA SILVA LIMA
  2. 2. Cri du Chat  ou Síndrome  do Miado  do Gato ✗ Descrita inicialmente por  Jérôme Jean Louis Marie  Lejeune em 1963, enquanto  chefe da unidade de  citogenética do Hospital Necker  ­ Enfants Malades, em Paris. ✗ Também chamada de  Síndrome do miado do gato  por causa do choro semelhante  a um miado que as crianças  portadoras apresentam. FONTE DA IMAGEM: WIKIPÉDIA: A ENCICLOPÉDIA LIVRE. Jérôme Lejeune. Disponível em: <https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%A9r %C3%B4me_Lejeune> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  3. 3. ✗ CAUSAS ✗ Resulta da perda de  múltiplos genes devido a  uma deleção parcial do  braço curto do  cromossomo 5. ✗ Cerca de 85% dos casos  advém de um acidente  biológico durante a formação  dos gametas ou início do  desenvolvimento fetal. Cri du Chat  ou Síndrome  do Miado  do Gato
  4. 4. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCoultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  5. 5. Hipotonia:  diminuição  do tônus  muscular FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/Daniela CoultSouza/sndrome-cri- duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  6. 6. Micrognatia  subdesenvolvi mento da  mandíbula  inferior. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCo ultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  7. 7. Microcefalia  pequenez  anormal da  cabeça e do  cérebro. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCo ultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  8. 8. Hiperteloris mo: olhos  amplamente  afastados FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCo ultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  9. 9. Sindactilia:  junção de dois  ou mais  dedos. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCo ultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  10. 10. Algumas  dificuldades ✗ Dificuldade de  aprendizagem; ✗ Começam a andar e falar  tardiamente; ✗ Falta de controle das  necessidades fisiológicas; ✗ Problemas de  comportamento; ✗ Sono agitado.
  11. 11. Diagnóstico  Exame 1: ✗ Biopsia do Vilo Corial ou  Vilosidades Coriônicas:  ✗ 11ª semana de gravidez; ✗ Retirada de pequena  projeção da placenta. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCo ultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016.
  12. 12. FONTE DA IMAGEM: SOUZA, Daniela et all. Sindrome Crie Du Chat: a síndrome do miado de gato ou choro do gato. Disponível em: <http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCo ultSouza/sndrome-cri-duchat/4> Acesso em: 04. Jul. 2016. Diagnóstico  Exame 2: ✗ Amniocentese:  ✗ 16ª semana de gravidez; ✗ Retirada de pequena porção  do líquido amniótico.
  13. 13. ✗ Não é curável, mas há  intervenções que podem  melhorar a vida da pessoa  portadora, como: ✗ Acompanhamento  fonoaudiológico; ✗ Psicopedagógico e  ✗ Fisioterapêutico. Tratamento  e  convivência
  14. 14. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Causa Resulta da translocação  recíproca (troca de material  genético entre cromossomos  não­homôlogos) e equilibrada  (sem perca ou acréssimo de  material genético) entre os  braços longos dos cromossomos  9 e 22. Forma­se o cromossomo Ph  (Philadelphia). Representa cerca de 15% de  todas as leucemias.
  15. 15. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica O que ocorre? FONTE DA IMAGEM: INSTITUTO VENCER O CÂNCER. Disponível em: <http://www.vencerocancer.org.br/canc er/tratamento/leucemia-mieloide- cronica-requer-persistencia-durante-o- tratamento/> Acesso em: 06. Jul. 2016.
  16. 16. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Primeira fase: assintomática. Os leucócitos doentes mantém  a mesma função dos saudáveis:  combater e eliminar infecções. Se a doença não for combatida  a quantidade de leucócitos fica  cada vez mais numerosa. Fases avançadas são  caracterizadas pela  possibilidade de sangramentos  e infecções.
  17. 17. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Fases avançadas e sintomas: FONTE DA IMAGEM: INSTITUTO VENCER O CÂNCER. Disponível em: <http://www.vencerocancer.org.br/cancer/t ratamento/leucemia-mieloide-cronica- requer-persistencia-durante-o- tratamento/> Acesso em: 06. Jul. 2016.
  18. 18. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Tratamento: se descoberta  ainda no início é possível  controlar a evolução da doença  apenas com medicação diária. Não é necessário fazer uso de  quimioterapia. O transplante de medula  óssea é uma opção, porém é  facilmente descartado.
  19. 19. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Efeitos colaterais da  medicação: Náuseas, dores musculares,  febre e fadiga. É possível também que  cause edema ao redor dos  olhos, pés ou no abdômen.
  20. 20. Leucemia  Mielóide  Crônica Antes: era sugerido que o  paciente se mantivesse em  repouso devido a crença de que  qualquer atividade pudesse  agravar seu quadro. Atualmente:  recomenda­se  atividade física, pois há  evidências de que ela pode  melhorar o desempenho físico,  emocional e a qualidade de  vida de pacientes com  leucemia.
  21. 21. ✔ “Não é a medicina que se deve  temer, mas a loucura dos  homens. Nosso poder de  modificar a natureza utilizando  as suas leis aumenta cada dia  por meio da experiência daqueles  que nos precederam. Mas  utilizar este poder com sensatez,  eis o que cada geração deve  também aprender. Certamente,  hoje somos mais poderosos do  que outrora, porém menos  sensatos: a tecnologia é  cumulativa, a sabedoria não é.” ➢ Jérôme  Lejeune
  22. 22. FONTES CONSULTADAS: http://brasil.babycenter.com/a1500585/amniocentese http://brasil.babycenter.com/a1500588/bi%C3%B3psia­do­vilo­corial http://www.ghente.org/ciencia/genetica/cri­du­chat.htm http://www.vencerocancer.org.br/cancer/tratamento/leucemia­mieloide­cronica­ requer­persistencia­durante­o­tratamento/ http://www.minhavida.com.br/saude/temas/sindrome­cri­du­chat http://www.oncoguia.org.br/conteudo/terapia­alvo­para­leucemia­mieloide­ cronica­lmc/1652/338/ http://www.portalcriduchat.com.br/novo/index.php/artigos/128­sindrome­de­cri­ du­chat­sindrome­do­miado­do­gato http://pt.slideshare.net/DanielaCoultSouza/sndrome­cri­duchat/12  https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%ADndrome_cri­du­chat https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%A9r%C3%B4me_Lejeune

