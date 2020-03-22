Role of macronutrients in plants

Successfully reported this slideshow.
*CONTENT What are macronutrients Function of macronutrients Sources of macronutrients Deficiency problems conclusion
*What are macronutrients  Macronutrients, as the name sugested, are the nutrients required by the plants in large amounts...
*Sources of macronutrients 1) Carbon ,hydrogen and oxygen These three elements are also called framework elements. Plants ...
4 ) Potassium: In the soil, the principal sources of potassium are such minerals as feldspars (particularly orthoclase) an...
* *Macronutrients play very important role in growth and development. Their functions range from being structural units to...
PHOSPHORUS DEFICIENCY: Crops usually display no obvious symptoms of phosphorus deficiency other than a general stunting of...
CONCLUSION: In conclusion, macronutrients play a very important role in plant growth and development, and thus influence e...
role of macro-nutrients in plants as
N, P, K, S, Mg, Ca

  2. 2. *CONTENT What are macronutrients Function of macronutrients Sources of macronutrients Deficiency problems conclusion
  3. 3. *What are macronutrients  Macronutrients, as the name sugested, are the nutrients required by the plants in large amounts. These include carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, sulfur, calcium and potassium. Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen are obtained from air and water while the others are obtained from the soil.
  4. 4. *Sources of macronutrients 1) Carbon ,hydrogen and oxygen These three elements are also called framework elements. Plants absorb them from air and soil in the form of carbon dioxide and water. 2 ) Nitrogen Soil is the chief source of nitrogen. It is absorbed from the soil in two major ionic forms: Nitrate (NO3–) and ammonium (NH4+). Soils generally remain deficient in nitrogen , and soil fertility always depends on added nitrogen 3 ) phosphorus Organic Matter Heavy applications of organic materials such as manure, plant residues or green manure crops to soils with high pH values not only supply phosphorus, but upon decomposition, provide acidic compounds, which increase the availability of mineral forms of phosphorus in the soil.
  5. 5. 4 ) Potassium: In the soil, the principal sources of potassium are such minerals as feldspars (particularly orthoclase) and micas, which release this element in the course of their weathering. This process makes potassium available to plants. 5 ) Calcium Calcium is present adequately in most soils for favorable plant growth. It is absorbed as divalent Ca2+. The non-exchangeable form of calcium present in the soil is CaAl2SiO8 (anorthite).Calcium is made available from anorthite through weathering 6 ) Magnesium Magnesium is absorbed as divalent Mg2 +.It may be available to plants from some fixed forms of minerals like magnesite (MgCO3), livine [(MgFe)2 SiO4], and dolomite (MgCO3.CaCO3) Of them dolomite is the most popular and economical source of magnesium fertilizer 7 ) sulphur Sulphur is taken up by the plants from the soil as divalent sulphate anions (SO4 2-), which is enzymatically converted into an activated form before it can be incorporated in organic compounds.
  6. 6. * *Macronutrients play very important role in growth and development. Their functions range from being structural units to redox sensitive agents. Generally, an application of macronutrient increases yield, growth and quality of crops. Every macronutrient has its own character, and is therefore involved in different metabolic processes of plant life C,H ,O I. forms the composition of all organic compounds present in plants II. They are part of carbohydrates, proteins and fats DEFICIENCY OF C,H ,O I. Deficiency of these elements is very rare because plants have steady supply of these through water and gaseous exchange II. However deficiency effects the normal growth and development of plant C ,H ,O DEFICIENCY IN PLANT SHOWN
  7. 7. PHOSPHORUS DEFICIENCY: Crops usually display no obvious symptoms of phosphorus deficiency other than a general stunting of the plant during early growth. By the time a visual deficiency is recognized, it may be too late to correct in annual crops. Some crops, such as corn, tend to show an abnormal discoloration when phosphorus is deficient.as shown in figure leaves turn purple.
  8. 8. CONCLUSION: In conclusion, macronutrients play a very important role in plant growth and development, and thus influence every stage of plant life. However, excess and/or deficit of macronutrients may adversely affect the overall growth and performance of plants.

