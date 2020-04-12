Successfully reported this slideshow.
Correlation analysis

  1. 1. Correlation Analysis Nothing is good or bad but by comparison – Thomas Fuller Dr. Arif Ahmad Wani Ph.D, M.Com, UGC-NET, JK-SET Assistant Professor, Commerce Higher Education Department, Government of J&K.
  2. 2. Contents  Correlation: An Introduction.  Illustrations of Correlation Analysis.  Types of Correlation.  Correlation Coefficient: Interpretation.  Methods of Correlation Analysis.
  3. 3. Correlation: An Introduction  Multivariate statistical device.  Helps in determining the relationship or association or closeness between the variables.  In other words, it helps in determining the covariation between the variables. Steps:  Whether a relationship exists or not, if yes, measure it.  Testing whether such relationship is significant or not.  Establishing the cause and effect relationship, if any. Note: Correlation only helps in determining magnitude and direction of relationship.
  4. 4. Illustrations  Smoking and Cancer.  Rainfall and Production.  Price and Demand.  Income and Expenditure.  Exercise and Fitness Note: 1. Therefore, there can be Meaningful Correlation and Spurious Correlation (also called as Meaningless or Non-Sense Correlation). 2. Correlation only tells us about the degree of relationship, but doesn’t tell anything about cause & effect relationship.
  5. 5. Types of Correlation  On the basis of Direction of Change: a) Positive or Direct Correlation. b) Negative or Inverse Correlation.  On the basis of Number of Variables: a) Simple Correlation. b) Multiple Correlation. c) Partial Correlation.  On the basis of Constancy of Ratio of Change: a) Linear Correlation. b) Non-Linear or Curvilinear Correlation. Note: 1. There are other types, which arise by combining the above types of correlations.
  6. 6. Positive (Direct)Correlation Both Variables are Increasing Both Variables are decreasing X 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Y 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 X 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 Y 70 65 60 55 50 45 40
  7. 7. Negative (Indirect or Inverse)Correlation X 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Y 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 X 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 Y 10 20 30 40 50 60 70
  8. 8. Simple, Multiple & Partial Correlation  Simple – Two variables only.  Multiple – More than two variables.  Partial – More than two variables, where only two are studied and other influencing variables are either adjusted or controlled.
  9. 9. Linear Correlation Linear Positive Correlation Linear Negative Correlation X 10 15 20 25 30 35 Y 20 30 40 50 60 70 X 10 15 20 25 30 35 Y 70 60 50 40 30 20
  10. 10. Non-Linear or Curvilinear Correlation X 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Y 20 22 25 30 36 45 55 70
  11. 11. Correlation Coefficient: Interpretation  Correlation Coefficient is represented by ‘r’.  The value of ‘r’ ranges between -1 and +1.  When ‘r’ = +1; Perfect Positive Correlation.  When ‘r’ = -1; Perfect Negative Correlation.  When ‘r’ = 0; No Correlation at all.  When ‘r’ is nearer to +1; high degree of Positive Correlation.  When ‘r’ is nearer to -1; high degree of Negative Correlation.  When ‘r’ is nearer to 0; chances of no correlation.
  12. 12. Methods of Correlation  Scatter Diagram.  Graphical Method.  Karl Pearson’s Coefficient of Correlation.  Rank Correlation Method.
  13. 13. Scatter Method Positive Correlation Perfect Positive Higher Degree of Positive Lower degree of Positive Correlation Correlation Correlation
  14. 14. Negative Correlation Perfect Negative Higher Degree of Negative Lower Degree of Negative Correlation Correlation Correlation
  15. 15. Thank You. Feedback is welcome in comments.  References: 1. Statistical Methods, S. P. Gupta, Sutan Chand & Sons. 2. Business Mathematics and Statistics, N. D. Vohra, McGraw-Hill Education. 3. Business Statistics, J. K. Sharma, Pearson Education.

