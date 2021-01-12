Readers will love how easy it is the track their macros with the Carb Manager's Keto Diet Cookbook! The Carb Manager is the #1 keto tracking app and it has over 2 million monthly users. This cookbook will make it a breeze for millions of app users to successfully lose weight with 100 recipes that have the most effective fat to carb ratios and a QR code to upload each meal?s dietary information directly to the app.From Keto Thai Spicy Peanut Chicken and Lemongrass Pork Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles to the Low Carb Philly Cheese Steak Skillet, this book has the classic dishes a keto dieter craves with recipes for low-carb takeout and home-style classics alike. With 100 no-fuss dishes, it?s no challenge at all to stick to the keto diet and enjoy doing it. .

