Financez à 100% vos actions de Formation Pendant la période de chômage partiel
Début de l'activité partielle Fin de l'activité partielle Toute formation à distance encadrée Bilan de compétence, action ...
L'entreprise établit un plan de Formation Récupère les devis des organismes Fait une demande de subvention Avance les frai...
Quelles entreprises sont concernées ?
Toute entreprise privée ayant eu l'autorisation de la Direccte d'avoir recours à l'activité partielle ; Quelle que soit sa...
Quelles formations sont concernées ?
Peu import la durée Peu importe la modalité pédagogiques tant qu'elle est encadrée et se déroule à distance Les bilans de ...
Quelles personnes sont concernées ?
Toutes les salariés placés en activité partielle en activité partielle (CDI et CDD) Les alternants Les travailleurs non sa...
FAQ
Les Dirigeants sont-ils éligibles ? Si salarié minoritaire oui. Il y a-t-il un nombre minimum de salariés de salariés à fo...
AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com 4 Etapes opérationnelles pour en bénéficie...
Quelles formations pour les commerciaux ?
Apprendre à Communiquer et Prospecter via LinkedIn AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusi...
Améliorer votre Expérience LinkedIn 10+ Tutoriels sont en accès libre : https://formation-linkedin-prospecter.com/tutoriel/
Financement formation chomage partiel

  1. 1. Financez à 100% vos actions de Formation Pendant la période de chômage partiel
  2. 2. Début de l'activité partielle Fin de l'activité partielle Toute formation à distance encadrée Bilan de compétence, action de VAE, Formation qualifiante et certifiante Dispositif concerne tous les salariés en activité partielle Versement de 50% dès la réception de la convention Accord de prise en charge Versement de 50% à réception de bilan pédagogique Fin de la Formation Modalité de financement AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com
  3. 3. L'entreprise établit un plan de Formation Récupère les devis des organismes Fait une demande de subvention Avance les frais d'inscription Se fait rembourser de 50% dès l'acceptation et 50% à la fin de la Formation Le Processus La prise en charge est de 1500€ HT en moyenne par salarié et n'est pas plafonnée AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com
  4. 4. Quelles entreprises sont concernées ?
  5. 5. Toute entreprise privée ayant eu l'autorisation de la Direccte d'avoir recours à l'activité partielle ; Quelle que soit sa taille ; Quelle que soit son niveau d'activité partielle. AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com
  6. 6. Quelles formations sont concernées ?
  7. 7. Peu import la durée Peu importe la modalité pédagogiques tant qu'elle est encadrée et se déroule à distance Les bilans de compétence et la VAE Toutes les actions de formation : Les formation sécurité qui doit être financée par l'employeur Les formation déjà financées par les crédits formation d'un salarié Le e-learning en auto-formation (non tutoré) Sont exclus : AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com
  8. 8. Quelles personnes sont concernées ?
  9. 9. Toutes les salariés placés en activité partielle en activité partielle (CDI et CDD) Les alternants Les travailleurs non salariés Les auto-entrepreneurs Les salariés qui ne sont pas au chômage partiel Les demandeurs d'emploi Sont exclus : AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com
  10. 10. FAQ
  11. 11. Les Dirigeants sont-ils éligibles ? Si salarié minoritaire oui. Il y a-t-il un nombre minimum de salariés de salariés à former pour faire une demande ? Non Peut-on demander plusieurs formations pour un même salarié ? Oui, si la durée totale de la formation n'excède pas la durée de l'autorisation d'activité partielle AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com
  12. 12. AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com 4 Etapes opérationnelles pour en bénéficier Ca m'intéresse !
  13. 13. Quelles formations pour les commerciaux ?
  14. 14. Apprendre à Communiquer et Prospecter via LinkedIn AXIZ eBusiness - n° Formation Continue 11755094875 - https://axiz-ebusiness.com Formation Page LinkedIn : Promouvoir l'Entreprise Formation Prospecter via LinkedIn : Générer des calls et RdV Formation Sales Navigator : Systématiser la prospection Demandez le programme détaillé des formations : https://fr.linkedin.com/in/rahbarian
  15. 15. Améliorer votre Expérience LinkedIn 10+ Tutoriels sont en accès libre : https://formation-linkedin-prospecter.com/tutoriel/

