All in One Odoo Import Bridge for importing data

Feb. 02, 2022
Software

Import data for #Sales, Import #POS Orders, #Purchase, Invoice, Import #Stock Inventory, Import Product, Bill of material(BOM), Payment,Bank Statement, All Entry, Order Picking, Product, Customer, Stock, Account charts, Sales Pricelist, Supplier all data import in odoo using EXCEL or CSV Odoo import bridge allows to import data using CSV, Excel in odoo to save time, efforts then why need to add data manually.Odoo Data Import bridge module Supported Odoo V15, V14, V13, V12 version with Multiple languages supported Odoo import bridge helps you to import data in odoo 15, odoo 14, odoo 13, odoo 12 from CSV or Excel files. Import a set of data into odoo, You need to select the individual data file in .csv or .xlsx format and upload it in odoo, With few clicks data import successful finished in odoo.
App download now :
Odoo 15 : https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/15.0/import_bridge_axis
odoo 14 : https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/14.0/import_bridge_axis/
Odoo 13 : https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/13.0/import_bridge_axis/
Odoo 12 : https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/12.0/import_bridge_axis/
Features of All import data in an odoo module:

✔ Import Customers in odoo/Import Supplier Payment in odoo
✔ Import Product Information in odoo
✔ Import Products Variant in odoo
✔ Import Purchase Orders in odoo
✔ Import Purchase Order Line in odoo
✔ Import Inventory in odoo
✔ Import Inventory Name, Barcode in odoo
✔ Import Invoice data in odoo
✔ Import Payment in odoo
✔ Import Bank Statement in odoo
✔ Import Shipment/Delivery Order
✔ Import Bill of material(Import BOM in odoo)
✔ Import Vendor Pricelist in odoo
✔ Import Account Chart in odoo
✔ Import sale price list in odoo
✔ Easy to configure
✔ Accessible to Use

If you need any help to import extra fields from odoo from our sample files, we will add those fields as per your odoo requirement on our import module. You can buy this import bridge module and contact us on business@axistechnolabs.com
#odoo #odoo15 #odoo14 #alldataimport #dataimportbridge #allinoneodooimport #importdata #importdatainodoo #AllDataImportBridge #OdooImportBridge #ImportdatainodoousingexcelorCSV #AllinOneOdooImportBridge #ImportProductVariantsinodoo #ImportShipmentdatainodoo #importDeliveryOrdersinodoo #ImportProductPricelistinodoo #ImportPOSOrdersinOdoo #axistechnolabs

All in One Odoo Import Bridge for importing data

  1. 1. +91-910-664-9361 https://www.axistechnolabs.com business@axistechnolabs.com Import Data Bridge Module for Odoo Import data in odoo using excel or CSV
  2. 2. +91-910-664-9361 https://www.axistechnolabs.com business@axistechnolabs.com All in One Odoo Import Bridge (CSV or Excel File) for importing data Import data in odoo using excel or CSV
  3. 3. Import Sales Orders, Purchase Orders, POS Orders, Chart Account data, Invoice, Stock Inventory, Product attributes, Bill of material, Payments, Bank Statement, All Entry, Order Picking, Customers, Stocks, Account charts, Sales Pricelist, Supplier, Journal, journal entry using EXCEL or CSV
  4. 4. Introduction: Importing data or data migration is crucial task for every one to maintain data systematically of all odoo modules. Process for import data made easy with axistechnolabs odoo app all data import bridge module for Sales orders, Products, Accounts etc. This module is useful for maintaining and managing every department data in just one place.
  5. 5. About App: Odoo import bridge module helps you for Import Sale Orders, Import Purchase Orders, Import POS orders, Order line, sales data, products, payment, invoice, Inventory, Pricelist, Bill of material(BOM), Customer, Supplier, Stock, Purchase, Journal, journal entry, Bank entry, Chart Of Account using CSV file or Excel file.
  6. 6. About App: Bulk Data import module is importing different fields data in odoo using excel or csv. All data import bridge module now supported with multiple languages and also with new version of #odoo15 released feature data of different languages can easily importing,
  7. 7. Key Features: User are able to create several customers without any manual process and import customers using csv, xls, xlsx file. Supplier payment information import using csv, excel in odoo Feature allows to import purchase orders data and Import Purchase Order Line data by its Name / Barcode or Code (Internal Reference) using csv, excel file.
  8. 8. Key Features: Purchase orders Import with various fields in odoo, Create purchase orders without any manual entry, this module help to import purchase orders using excel or CSV. Import Products Information with Attributes and Attributes Values in odoo, you can update product template wizard using odoo product import file or CSV file format.
  9. 9. Key Features: Import Inventory adjustment with barcode, code, name in odoo using excel file or CSV file. Its really easy process to import inventory data adjustment in odoo using import bridge module. We have added feature Menu for Import Bank Statement Lines and import bank statement in odoo using excel or CSV with various fields.
  10. 10. Key Features: In all data import module in odoo, import payment data feature added for importing data of Customer/ Supplier Payments using excel or CSV data format. Import Partner, Payment Data in odoo with fields like Name, Company, address, Customer, Vendor, Terms etc. and Payment data import with fields Partner, Payment Amount, Payment Journal, Payment Date, Memo.
  11. 11. Key Features: Import easilty Incoming Shipments in odoo (Source location Zone, Destination location Zone)/ Import Delivery Order in odoo/ Internal Transfer from Picking Type using excel or CSV data. Import Bill of Material (BOM) data in odoo. Data fields Product, Reference, Product Qty, Material Product, UOM etc. supported for excel or CSV data import.
  12. 12. Key Features: Import Vendor Pricelist data with fields Partner, Product, Variant, Qty, Currency, Price, Delay etc. using excel or CSV to import vendor pricelist data. Import Vendor Pricelist data By Name, Barcode, Code with fields Partner, Product Template, Product Variant, Quantity, Price etc. using excel or CSV
  13. 13. Key Features: Import Account Chart data in odoo using Excel and CSV file. Import by Name, Import By Barcode, Import by Code in odoo accounts using import bridge module. Import sale price list in odoo and Import by Name, Import By Barcode, Import by Code, product pricelist easily import using excel or CSV
  14. 14. Key Features: User can create import pos orders in odoo customers without any manual entry and Import POS Orders from Excel or Import POS Orders from CSV data in odoo Easily import Invoice, Purchase, Sales, Inventory, Pricelist, BOM, Payment, Bank Statement, Journal, Journal Entry, Picking, Customer, Orders and import product price list in odoo.
  15. 15. List of fields which data can be imported: Import POS Order in odoo. Import Sales Order in odoo. Import Sales Wizard in odoo. Import Purchase order in odoo. Import with code, barcode in odoo. Import CSV file in odoo. Import invoice data in odoo. Import Product Variant in odoo. Data Export from odoo. Odoo Template import.
  16. 16. Dashboard for Data import bridge odoo module
  17. 17. Import Invoice Menu
  18. 18. Invoice Data View
  19. 19. Import Payment Menu
  20. 20. Import Sale Order Line View
  21. 21. Import Bill of Material Menu Import Bill of Material Wizard
  22. 22. Import Purchase Order Wizard(With draft)
  23. 23. Purchase View
  24. 24. Import Product Pricelist Menu
  25. 25. +91-910-664-9361 https://www.axistechnolabs.com business@axistechnolabs.com All in One Odoo Import Bridge (CSV or Excel File) for importing data Ask For Demo Today

