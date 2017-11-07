1 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico Prof. MSc. Rafael Benjamin Cast...
2 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 4. ¿Cuáles son los objetivos de la Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrón...
3 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 6. ¿Cuáles son los principios que rigen la carta? 1. Igualdad: Con objeto de...
4 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 3. Conservación: En virtud del cual se garantiza que las comunicaciones y do...
5 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 7. Capítulo 1 - Finalidad y ámbito de la carta De acuerdo a lo indicado por ...
6 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez mapeo de los procesos internos y su optimización. Otro tema destacable es la...
7 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez o Realizar todo tipo de pagos, presentar y liquidar impuestos y cualquier ot...
8 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez anterior plantean la necesidad de que en los estados se puedan establecer po...
9 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 10. Anexo 1: Leer la carta iberoamericana de gobierno electrónico. 11. Anexo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 unidad gobierno electrónico

14 views

Published on

3 unidad gobierno electrónico

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

3 unidad gobierno electrónico

  1. 1. 1 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico Prof. MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 1. ¿Qué es la Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico? La Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico fue el resultado del consenso que alcanzaron varios gobiernos iberoamericanos en donde fue definido un nuevo paradigma sobre el uso de las TIC, de parte de las Administraciones Públicas. En las palabras de Ricardo Sebastián Piana, las TIC aparecen sólo como herramientas coadyuvantes de la mejora de la gestión pública y su centro es el ciudadano y sus derechos al Gobierno Electrónico. 2. Adopción de la carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico 3. Estructura de la Carta iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico La carta está dividida en un preámbulo y tres capítulos, el primero de ellos trata sobre la finalidad y ámbito de aplicación, el segundo sobre el derecho al gobierno electrónico y el tercero sobre el tránsito hacia el gobierno electrónico. Preámbulo 1 Finalidad y ámbito 2 Derecho al GE 3 Tránsito al GE
  2. 2. 2 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 4. ¿Cuáles son los objetivos de la Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico’ 5. Conceptualizando la carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico. Para los efectos de la Carta Iberoamericana se entienden las expresiones de “Gobierno Electrónico” y de “Administración Electrónica” como sinónimas, ambas consideradas como el uso de las TIC en los órganos de la Administración para mejorar la información y los servicios ofrecidos a los ciudadanos, orientar la eficacia y eficiencia de la gestión pública e incrementar sustantivamente la transparencia del sector público y la participación de los ciudadanos. Todo ello, sin perjuicio de las denominaciones establecidas en las legislaciones nacionales. a) • Determinar las bases conceptuales y los componentes que constituyen el Gobierno Electrónico para Iberoamérica. b) • Definir los contenidos del derecho de los ciudadanos a relacionarse de forma electrónica con sus Gobiernos y Administraciones Públicas. c) • Conformar un marco genérico de principios rectores, políticas y mecanismos de gestión llamado a constituir un lenguaje común sobre el Gobierno Electrónico en los países de la comunidad iberoamericana. d) • Servir como orientación para el diseño, regulación, implantación, desarrollo, mejora y consolidación de modelos nacionales de Gobierno Electrónico en la gestión pública.
  3. 3. 3 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 6. ¿Cuáles son los principios que rigen la carta? 1. Igualdad: Con objeto de que en ningún caso el uso de medios electrónicos pueda implicar la existencia de restricciones o discriminaciones para los ciudadanos que se relacionen con las Administraciones Públicas por medios no electrónicos, tanto respecto al acceso a la prestación de servicios públicos como respecto a cualquier actuación o procedimiento administrativo sin perjuicio de las medidas dirigidas a incentivar la utilización de los medios electrónicos. 2. Legalidad: De forma que las garantías previstas en los modos tradicionales de relación del ciudadano con el Gobierno y la Administración se mantengan idénticas en los medios electrónicos. Los trámites procedimentales, sin perjuicio de su simplificación general, constituyen para todos los ciudadanos garantías imprescindibles. El principio de legalidad también comprende el respeto a la privacidad, por lo que el uso de comunicaciones electrónicas comporta la sujeción de todas las Administraciones Públicas a la observancia de las normas en materia de protección de datos personales. GE Igualdad Legalidad Conservaci ón Transparen- cia y accesibilidad Proporcio- nalidad Responsab i-lidad Adecuación tecnológica
  4. 4. 4 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 3. Conservación: En virtud del cual se garantiza que las comunicaciones y documentos electrónicos se conservan en las mismas condiciones que por los medio tradicionales 4. Transparencia y accesibilidad: Garantiza que la información de las Administraciones Públicas y el conocimiento de los servicios por medios electrónicos se haga en un lenguaje comprensible según el perfil del destinatario. 5. Proporcionalidad: De modo que los requerimientos de seguridad sean adecuados a la naturaleza de la relación que se establezca con la Administración. 6. Responsabilidad: De forma que la Administración y el Gobierno respondan por sus actos realizados por medios electrónicos de la misma manera que de los realizados por medios tradicionales. De acuerdo con dicho principio, las informaciones oficiales que se faciliten por medios electrónicos no pueden beneficiarse de una cláusula general de irresponsabilidad, ni incorporar una cláusula especial de esta naturaleza. En caso contrario, se dejará constancia con caracteres muy visibles y reiterados de que se trata de una página o portal electrónico no oficial y que no forma parte del sistema de Gobierno Electrónico. 7. Adecuación tecnológica: Más adecuadas para satisfacer sus necesidades. Se recomienda el uso de estándares abiertos y de software libre en razón de la seguridad, sostenibilidad a largo plazo y para prevenir que el conocimiento público no sea privatizado. En ningún caso este principio supondrá limitación alguna al derecho de los ciudadanos a emplear la tecnología de su elección en el acceso a las Administraciones Públicas. Dentro de este principio se comprende el del uso de distintos medios electrónicos como son: el computador, la televisión digital terrestre, los mensajes SMS en teléfonos celulares, entre otros, sin perjuicio de la eventual imposición del empleo en determinados casos de aquellos medios concretos que se adecuen a la naturaleza del trámite o comunicación de que se trate.
  5. 5. 5 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 7. Capítulo 1 - Finalidad y ámbito de la carta De acuerdo a lo indicado por Ricardo Sebastián Piana, en la carta se establece como uno de sus principales objetivos el de “determinar las bases conceptuales y los componentes que constituyen el Gobierno Electrónico” para Iberoamérica. El segundo objetivo tiene que ver con la definición del derecho de los ciudadanos a relacionarse de forma electrónica con sus Gobiernos y Administraciones Públicas. Un tercer objetivo apunta a “conformar un marco genérico de principios rectores, políticas y mecanismos de gestión” para construir un lenguaje común en Gobierno Electrónico en Iberoamérica. Las finalidades mencionadas en la carta iberoamericana de gobierno electrónico son las siguientes: a) Aproximar los Gobiernos y sus respectivas administraciones a los ciudadanos. b) Mejorar la calidad de los servicios públicos. c) Coadyuvar en la consolidación de la gobernabilidad democrática, mediante la legitimación efectiva de los Gobiernos y sus administraciones. d) Sensibilizar a las administraciones para que brinden sus servicios y se interconecten con los ciudadanos por medio de múltiples canales de acceso. e) Desarrollar diversas acciones con la finalidad de generar información para mejorar el conocimiento social, la competitividad y el posicionamiento de cada comunidad. Se puede percibir que las finalidades van encaminadas a fortalecer el rol institucional de cara a un servicio más eficiente, para comenzar la primera finalidad destaca la importancia de aproximar los gobiernos a sus ciudadanos por medio de la administración pública, así como mejorar la calidad de los servicios públicos, esto último no puede hacerse sin un adecuado
  6. 6. 6 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez mapeo de los procesos internos y su optimización. Otro tema destacable es la interconexión ciudadana, cómo nos conectamos con la población, la primera fase es por medio de los sitios web, que de acuerdo a los niveles de madurez debemos llegar hasta la integración total, sin embargo como se mencionan múltiples canales de acceso, esto incluye desde comunicación telefónica hasta las redes sociales, es decir, debemos brindar aquellos mecanismos que sean necesarios y suficientes para captar la mayor cantidad de comunicaciones con los ciudadanos. En el punto 24 de la carta, con respecto a la Interoperabilidad de los servicios, destacan al Gobierno Electrónico como una oportunidad para conseguir una gestión pública más eficiente lo cual concuerda con el discurso del ex presidente Mujica sobre interconectar el Estado, ya que si contáramos con un Estado interconectado reduciríamos la inversión de tiempo y dinero de los ciudadanos en hacer trámites que están al alcance de un clic, por eso es que es importante la interoperabilidad de los sistemas para poder comunicarnos y responder oportunamente al requerimiento ciudadano. 8. Capítulo 2 - El derecho al Gobierno Electrónico En la carta se establece el derecho de los ciudadano a relacionarse electrónicamente con sus gobiernos y administraciones públicas, con esto se supone que dichas administraciones están interrelacionadas entre sí para hacer más simples los procedimientos y cumpliendo las leyes de acceso a la información pública, es decir, suponen que ya estamos interconectados, pero en Guatemala este es el principal problema que aun nuestros sistemas de información no están preparados para comunicarse pues no todos tienen los medios para hacerlo y esta es la ardua tarea que algunas instituciones ya han iniciado a realizar. Ahora bien, el detalle de lo anterior son enumerados en el punto 9 de la carta y se incluyen los siguientes: o Dirigir por vía electrónica todo tipo de escritos, recursos, reclamaciones y quejas.
  7. 7. 7 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez o Realizar todo tipo de pagos, presentar y liquidar impuestos y cualquier otra clase de obligaciones. o Recibir notificaciones cuando tal medio sea aceptado por el ciudadano o cuando así lo solicite. o Acceder a la información administrativa general con igual grado de fiabilidad que la que es objeto de anuncios en diarios oficiales. o Acceder a expedientes para conocer su estado. o Acceder a información pública de alto valor agregado. o Evitar la presentación reiterada ante la administración de documentos que ya obren en poder de la misma. 9. Capítulo 3 - Condiciones Generales para el establecimiento y desarrollo del Gobierno Electrónico En el epígrafe 19 de la carta iberoamericana de gobierno electrónico, se reconoce qué, los estados deberán tomar en cuenta aquellos problemas de tránsito hacia un sistema integral de Gobierno Electrónico tomando en cuenta todas aquellas medidas necesarias para su resolución, ejemplo, Interoperabilidad entre jurisdicciones y por otro lado el elemento formativo. En el epígrafe 26 de la carta iberoamericana de gobierno electrónico, se refieren a la Usabilidad de sistemas y programas. Lo primero se refiere a la necesidad y buena práctica que significa que un sistema sea de uso fácil para los usuarios, además de estar disponibles, accesibles y ser manejables de forma intuitiva. Con respecto a la inclusión digital e info-alfabetización (ocupa del epígrafe 27 al 29), la carta manifiesta su interés por mejorar la inclusión y la igualdad de oportunidades, así como la construcción de una sociedad de la información y el conocimiento que sea incluyente, que ponga en el centro al ciudadano, que se oriente al desarrollo, que sea multicultural. Por lo
  8. 8. 8 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez anterior plantean la necesidad de que en los estados se puedan establecer políticas, estrategias y programas de inclusión digital para los ciudadanos. La disminución de la brecha digital implica, como le llaman en la carta, la transformación de la cultura social en lo que a Gobierno Electrónico se refiere por medio de un proceso formativo que promueva su acceso, participación y utilización como ese proceso fundamental de preparación de la ciudadanía, sin embargo debemos también prever que no todos los usuarios serán digitales, no todos se querrán conectar, es por ello que también debemos hacer más eficiente el proceso tradicional de atención a la ciudadanía para que sin importar porque mecanismo lo realice, lo pueda hacer mucho más rápido. Uno de los puntos finales de la carta trata sobre la integración de procesos y servicios, algo que es usualmente descuidado en la administración pública, debiendo poner al centro al ciudadano y no a la tecnología, por lo que se recomienda ofrecer servicios públicos integrados y exponenciar la integración de procesos internos para que todo esté conectado y sea mucho más fácil ofrecer más servicios eficientes a la población. A continuación, se muestran los países firmantes de la Carta Iberoamericana de Gobierno Electrónico:
  9. 9. 9 Docente MSc. Rafael Benjamin Castillo Gómez 10. Anexo 1: Leer la carta iberoamericana de gobierno electrónico. 11. Anexo 2: Leer la carta iberoamericana de gobierno electrónico. Orientaciones y buenas prácticas. Ricardo Sebastián Piana. Ambas lecturas son requisito para realizar su examen.

×