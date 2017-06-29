AWS Finance Symposium_국내 메이저 증권사의 클라우드 글로벌 로드밸런서 활용 사례(gslb)

© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS 네트워크 서비스 알아보기 - 국내 메이저 증권사 GSLB 사례 포함 AWS, 이...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon CloudFront1 Amazon CloudFront 는 모든형식의 컨텐츠...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon CloudFront1 Asia Chennai, India New Delhi...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon CloudFront1 Client Origin Server (On-prem...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon CloudFront – 동적 컨텐츠 가속1
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 8 CloudFront Dynamic Content(API) 가속 결과 API Acce...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon CloudFront – Pay As You Go1 Bandwidth (대역...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Shield2 DDoS Defense Standard Protection Adv...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Shield2 DDoS Defense  CloudFront, Route53, ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Shield2 DDoS Defense Application Load Balanc...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. AWS Certificate Manager3 SSL 인증서를 무료로 발급하고 관리하는 ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 고객 데이터 센터 AND, OR CloudFront 엣지 로케이션 정적 컨텐트 오리진 ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 15 Amazon CloudFront AWS Shield AWS Certificate ...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Route53을 활용한 GSLB 도입 사례 Saltware, Cloud concierg...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Route53 소개
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 18
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 19 대규모로 자동 확장되는 Route 53 네트워크의 대규모 확장 인프라의 대규모 확...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Route53 도입 사례
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 21 국내 증권사 도입 사례 1 비용 2 가용성 3 DDoS 대응 4 GSLB 5 기술...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. ISP DNS GSLB #1 GSLB #2 Cloud Watch Alam AWS SMS...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 2. 가용성 16 Regions 43 AZs 70+ Edge Locations ( 한국...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 3. DDoS 대응 • IP checksum • TCP valid flags • Pay...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 4. GSLB Routing / Health Check • Failover Routin...
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. 26
© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. !? 27
