  1. 1. TOPIC 1 : Administration in Education
  2. 2. Administration - the process by which goals are achieved through collective and cooperative human effort in a suitable environment. DEFINITION ON ADMINISTRATION
  3. 3. EDUCATIONAL ADMINISTRATION
  4. 4. Administration Process: * Guidance *Leadership *Controlling
  5. 5. ● management of resources ● human material ● evaluation or appraising the result of educational efforts.
  6. 6. 3. College and University Administration Types of administration: 2. Elementary and Secondary School Administration 1. Preschools
  7. 7. 2. Administration depends only on the director, ensuring that the curriculum, finances and projects are done correctly. 1. Often small – able to be managed by a single supervisor with some faculty members Preschools
  8. 8. Elementary and Secondary School Administration • The principal also plays a major part in supervising projects and other development to better serve the students. • Elementary school administrations, through the Parent-Teacher Association, also meet with parents to make sure that their children are getting the best education and services that the school can offer. • A principal heads up most school administration in this category.
  9. 9. • The principal’s main responsibility is to serve as the school’s representative and supporter in the community.
  10. 10. - Have a separate department for specific functions, eg: student affairs and finance departments. - A dean or administrator head these departments to make sure that the university implements the department's policies and regulations. Different Roles in a College and University Administration
  11. 11. The head of administration plays a major part in arranging meetings, developing budgets and reviewing academic curriculum. A dean leads each department of the university or college and manages the department and works hand in hand with head of administration to make sure that the department's goals are in line with the university's goal. Different Roles in a College and University Administration
  12. 12. ● Present an organisational chart of an educational institution. ● Explain how each position / department functions in order to achieve organisational goals. ● Give specific examples where necessary. GROUP WORK :

