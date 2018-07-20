Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Heart & Soul of Change: What Works in Therapy
DESCRIPTION Therapy is a profession under assault. Perhaps more than any time before, payers, consumer groups and legislat...
Various factions cast their model and their techniques as superior to the rest. Joining manualized therapy and protocol-dr...
  1. 1. The Heart & Soul of Change: What Works in Therapy
