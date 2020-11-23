In?The Rise, chef, author, and television star Marcus Samuelsson gathers together an unforgettable feast of food, culture, and history to highlight the diverse deliciousness of Black cooking today. Driven by a desire to fight against bias, reclaim Black culinary traditions, and energize a new generation of cooks, Marcus shares his own journey alongside 150 recipes in honor of?dozens of top chefs, writers, and activists?with stories exploring their creativity and influence. ? Black cooking has always been more than ?soul food,? with flavors tracing to the African continent, to the Caribbean, all over the United States, and beyond.

