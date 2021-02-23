Successfully reported this slideshow.
The CISSP training in Kolkata is an information security certification recommended for those professionals who showcase their skills in analyzing, implementing and protecting the IT infrastructure of various sectors such as business, government and society. The CISSP training in Kolkata by ICSS, the course in overall 8 Domains of (ISC2) in Kolkata will in turn successfully help you procure knowledge in the Information Security domain

Published in: Education
  1. 1. CISSP Training In Kolkata by ICSS What is CISSP ? In the current era, information security management in companies has become extremely challenging. The number of data security breaches are increasing every second even as you read this article; there is a breach happening in some part of the world right now. This can be owed to the sky-high increase in the number of digital devices and networks. What Is the Need for a CISSP Certification? Before we jump into what is CISSP , let us get an understanding of why CISSP is even important and how it came into existence.
  2. 2. With the rise of data, companies are investing and focusing on cybersecurity to protect all their data. Cybersecurity is booming worldwide currently. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, “Cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 2015.” This massive increase in the numbers speaks for the current state of affairs. All About the CISSP Exam The CISSP certification is developed by the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC)2. Here are a few things to remember regarding the CISSP Exam: • You would have to pay an exam fee of 699 dollars to take up this exam. • The duration of this exam is 6 hours. • The total number of questions to be answered in 6 hours are 250 questions. • The exam consists of multiple-choice questions. • To pass the exam, you must get a minimum score of 700 out of 1000. The CISSP exam contains questions that are spanned over eight broad domains. CISSP tutorial is not complete unless and until you have understood all the eight domains of CISSP. Let’s look closely at these domains in the next section of the what is CISSP .
  3. 3. For more details yous can also visit to the website of Indian Cyber security solutions .Or you can directly visit to the website by clicking below link: https://indiancybersecuritysolutions.com/cissp-training-in- kolkata/

