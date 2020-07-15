Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zinc Oxide Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023 Industry Survey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 ...
Zinc Oxide is an inorganic compound with
The Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmente
Regional Analysis The Global Zinc Oxide
Major Players in this Research Zinc Oxid
Zinc Oxide Market Forecast - Outline, Growth, Trends, Scope, Size, Key Players Profile, Overview and Outlook 2025

Increasing demand for the product in semiconductor and electronics is advancing the growth of the Global Zinc Oxide Market.

Zinc Oxide Market Forecast - Outline, Growth, Trends, Scope, Size, Key Players Profile, Overview and Outlook 2025

  1. 1. Zinc Oxide Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023 Industry Survey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Zinc Oxide Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 Zinc Oxide is an inorganic compound with the molecular formula ZnO. It is a colorless, odorless, bitter taste powder, which is insoluble in water. It occurs naturally as the mineral zincite, but most Zinc Oxide is produced synthetically. Zinc Oxide offers several characteristics such as high refractive index, high thermal stability & conductivity, binding, antibacterial, low coefficient of expansion and UV-protection properties. Zinc Oxide is used across numerous applications in different end-use industries. It is commonly used in the rubber industry as a vulcanizing agent in the vulcanization process of rubber. It has a significant use in ceramic industry for producing ceramic glaze and frit compositions. Zinc Oxide is majorly utilized in cosmetics and personal care industry as thickener, lubricant, colorant, and skin protecting UV absorber for manufacturing products such as sunscreens, body lotions, baby powders, baby lotions, bath soaps, nail products, foot powders, anti-dandruff shampoo, talcum powder, cold creams, depilatory products, diaper rash ointments, makeup products, and others. It is used as a source of zinc in pre-packaged foods such as breakfast cereals. It is also used as a pigment and for imparting opaqueness in various paints & coatings. Zinc oxide found in various types of application in the healthcare industry for manufacturing pharmaceutical products such as ointments, anti- septic creams, and first-aid bandages among other. However, it is applicable for external use only and can prove hazardous if swallowed or inhaled. Zinc Oxide Market - Overview
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Zinc Oxide Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 The Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented by the Process, Application, End-Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of the Process, the Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into the direct process (American process), indirect process (French process), wet chemical process, laboratory process, and others. French process held the larger share of the Global Zinc Oxide Market in 2017 owing to its high purity yield, which finds widespread use in demanding end-use industries such as cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, food & beverages as well as in rubber industry. However, American process also held the significant market share in Asia Pacific and Latin America region in 2017 owing to its low cost and for applications which can be work satisfactory even with low-grade ZnO such as rubber manufacturing, ceramics, paints & coatings, and others. On the Basis of the Application, the Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into rubber, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, food additives, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others. Rubber application segment was leading the Global Zinc Oxide Market in 2017 due to its growing demand from automotive industries on account of its growing consumer expenditure power across the globe and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Zinc Oxide Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, and others. The building & construction industry accounted to hold the largest share of Zinc Oxide Market, followed by cosmetics & personal care industry in 2017 and is expected to show the similar growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Segmentation
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Zinc Oxide Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 Regional Analysis The Global Zinc Oxide Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to be the major market for Zinc Oxide during the forecast period, followed by Europe, which is further trailed by North America. The Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit increasing demand for Zinc Oxide during the forecast period. Latin America is likely to show moderate growth during the forecast period. Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/zinc-oxide-market-6104
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Zinc Oxide Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 Major Players in this Research Zinc Oxide Market Prominent Players:  American Zinc Recycling LLC. (U.S.)  U.S. Zinc (U.S.)  Umicore N.V. (Belgium)  GHC Ltd. (Canada)  Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd. (China)  SEYANG ZINC TECHNOLOGY (HUAI AN) CO., LTD. (China)  Hakusuitech Co, Ltd. (Japan)  Merck KGaA (Germany)  Ace Chemie Zynk Energy Limited (India)  Akrochem Corporation. (U.S.)  BruggemannGruppe (Germany)  American Chemet Corporation (U.S.)  Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (India) and Croda International Plc (U.K) Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6104
