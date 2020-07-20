Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 The Global Acetone Market has seen the trem...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 Global Acetone Market is segmented in to 2 ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 Regional Outlook Asia-Pacific is expected t...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 Major Players in this Research Acetone Mark...
The major application of Acetone is in the production of acetone cyanohydrin for methyl methacrylate (MMA), bisphenol A (BPA).

  1. 1. Acetone Market Research Report - Forecast to 2025 Industry Survey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 PREPARED BY Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt.) Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 The Global Acetone Market has seen the tremendous growth in last couple of years attributed to demand from the burgeoning cosmetic Industry. Acetone is used in laboratories and servers as an important solvent. With the huge demand from the application segment including solvent, cosmetics, medicals, laboratories, automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints & coating and others, the acetone market has grown immensely with the overall production of over 6 million tons per year; and as the demand augments further; the market will grow further with the rapid pace, indicates the recently published study report by MRFR. According to the Market Research Future, The global market of Acetone is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2016 – 2027). The Global Acetone market’s revenue contribution is expected to increase by a substantial monetarily growth by end of the forecast i.e. 2027, with a substantial expansion rate during the period 2016 to 2027. Globally, the demand for acetone is very high as it finds application in almost every major industry involved in making solvents and bisphenol-A, Methyl Isobutyl Ketone and Methyl Methacrylate. The demand for acetone in the global market has almost doubled in the last decade owing to the static production capabilities, the dependency on imports has increased as the local production struggles to keep up with the demand. Acetone pricing is vulnerable to international demand, supply situation and volatility in the international market. Acetone Market - Overview
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 Global Acetone Market is segmented in to 2 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding. Segmentation by Application: Comprises – Solvent, Cosmetics, Medicals, Laboratories and other (automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints & coating). Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. View Full Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/acetone-market-1033 Segmental Analysis
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 Regional Outlook Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of Acetone whereas; the United States will be the leading producer. As per the analysis, the global acetone market is poised to reach astronomical amounts by 2027, with a substantial CAGR during the forecasted period. United States has the highest production capacity followed by China and Taiwan. Asia-Pacific region includes most of the acetone integrated production facilities.
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Acetone Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025 Major Players in this Research Acetone Market Prominent Players: ✓ Honeywell International Inc. (US) ✓ Dow (US) ✓ Ineos (UK) ✓ Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (Taiwan) ✓ BASF SE (Germany) ✓ Mitsui Chemicals Inc (Japan) ✓ Shell Chemical Co (US) ✓ LG Chem Ltd (South Korea) ✓ Reliance Chemicals Pvt Ltd (India) ✓ Kumho P&B Chemicals (Korea) Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1033
