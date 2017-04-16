O corpo humano – A laranxa mecánica

1. INTRODUCIÓN 2. CONDICIONAMENTO RESPONDENTE 3. RESPOSTAS DO CORPO AO C.R. 4. EROS E THÁNATOS 5. OPINIÓN Gabriel Pérez, A...
  1. 1. 1. INTRODUCIÓN 2. CONDICIONAMENTO RESPONDENTE 3. RESPOSTAS DO CORPO AO C.R. 4. EROS E THÁNATOS 5. OPINIÓN Gabriel Pérez, Adrián Ojea, Jesús de la Torre
  2. 2. Introdución Alex Adolescente. A violencia cáusalle pracer. Tras varios crimes é encarcerado. Experimento psicolóxico. Moitos problemas, intento de suicidio.
  3. 3. Condicionamento Respondente O protagonista sométese a un tratamento voluntariamente para saír do cárcere. Neste tratamento prodúcese un condicionamento respondente como este: Estímulo Incondicionado VITAMINAS Resposta Incondicionada VÓMITOS ASOCIACIÓN MEDICAMENTO VIOLENCIA Estímulo Condicionado VIOLENCIA Resposta Condicionada VÓMITOS PRODUCE
  4. 4. Imaxes do tratamento
  5. 5. Resposta do corpo ao C.R. -Alex, ao recordar calquera escena de abusos ou violacións, reacciona con gañas de vomitar. -Non soporta escoitar a novena sinfonía de Beethoven, o que desemboca nun intento de suicidio.
  6. 6. Eros e Thánatos -A súa separación produce unha gran neurose no protagonista. -Fai que a personalidade do protagonista sexa destrutiva.
  7. 7. OPINIÓN Opinamos que esta película é moi boa xa que mostra que é moi difícil vivir cun exceso de violencia pero tamén é imposible vivir sen ningunha.
  8. 8. FIN

