¿QUÉ ES ACULTURACIÓN ? Aculturación es el nombre que recibe un proceso que implica la recepción y asimilación de elementos...
Tipos de aculturación 1.PACIFICA Modificación lenta, democrática no autoritaria. 2. VIOLENTA Del grupo dominante sobre las...
ELEMENTOS CULTURALES Los elementos culturales son todas las partes que componen la cultura de un pueblo, país, etnia o reg...
• La lengua • La religión • Las creencias y rituales • La vestimenta • La música y la danza • Arquitectura • Artesanía • L...
Cultura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cultura

54 views

Published on

cambios culrutales

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
54
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cultura

  1. 1. ¿QUÉ ES ACULTURACIÓN ? Aculturación es el nombre que recibe un proceso que implica la recepción y asimilación de elementos culturales de un grupo humano por parte de otro. De esta forma, un pueblo adquiere una filosofía tradicional diferente a la suya o incorpora determinados aspectos de la cultura descubierta, usualmente en detrimento de las propias bases culturales. La colonización suele ser la causa externa de aculturación más común.
  2. 2. Tipos de aculturación 1.PACIFICA Modificación lenta, democrática no autoritaria. 2. VIOLENTA Del grupo dominante sobre las subculturas de lo grupos dominados.
  3. 3. ELEMENTOS CULTURALES Los elementos culturales son todas las partes que componen la cultura de un pueblo, país, etnia o región. Junto con los elementos naturales, les dan forma, cohesión e identidad a las sociedades y permiten su clara identificación y diferenciación respecto a otras.
  4. 4. • La lengua • La religión • Las creencias y rituales • La vestimenta • La música y la danza • Arquitectura • Artesanía • La comida

×