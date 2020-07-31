Aptitude introduction for ssb written exam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APTITUDE TRAINING FOR THE SSB INTELLIGENCE TEST • OIR -----OFFICERS INTELLIGENCE RATING TESTINTELLIGENCE RATING TEST
What is an Aptitude Test? • An aptitude test represents a systematic way to judge a candidate's mental capability • as how...
Aptitude Tests: Preparation and Practice • Practice makes us perfect. • Same applies to aptitude tests. • The more you do ...
TOPICS IN THE SSB WRITTEN TESTWRITTEN TEST
•PART A--------------- ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS •PART B--------------- REASONING TOPICS
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -1 • PERCENTAGE • PROFIT AND LOSS • TIME AND WORK • RATIO AND PROPORTION• RATIO AND PROPORTION • TI...
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -2 • Number system and operations on numbers • Applications of the numbers • Logarithms
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -3 • Fundamentals of algebra ---- polynomials and quadratic equations • Linear equations in 1 and 2...
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -4 • Trignometry and its basics • Trignometric identities and applications • Heights and distances ...
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -5 • GEOMETRY AND ITS APPLICATIONS • A) Lines and angles • B) triangles and properties• B) triangle...
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -6 • MENSURATION AND APPLICATIONS • A) Areas of square, rectangle ,parallelogram, triangles and cir...
ELEMENTARY MATHEMATICS -7 • STATISTICS AND APPLICATIONS • A) representation of data via bar, pie and line and point charts...
PART B –REASONING 1]VERBAL ------ related to words and sentences 2]LOGICAL ------ venn diagrams and2]LOGICAL ------ venn d...
VERBAL REASONING • Analogy • Coding and decoding • Direction test • ranking and order• ranking and order • Number series •...
NON VERBAL REASONING • Mirror image • Non verbal series • Non verbal classification • Formation of figures• Formation of f...
HARD WORK IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS THANK YOU
