Alphabetical series topic for aptitude

helpful for aspirants preparing for various exams

  1. 1. Verbal reasoning ALPHABETICAL SERIES
  2. 2. LEFT AND RIGHT ENDS • Starting point of series is-- left end A B C D E F G ---------
  3. 3. •ending point of the series is the right end. ------------ W X Y Z------------ W X Y Z
  4. 4. CALCULATION OF POSITION •left letter – left letter = left letter •right letter – right letter•right letter – right letter = right letter
  5. 5. Q]position of 8th letter to the left of13th letter from left side. • 13th letter from left side –13th letter from left side – (MINUS) 8th letter to left = 5th letter from left side is E.
  6. 6. • left letter – right letter = left letter e.g. position of 8th letter to the right of 13th letter from left side. •• 13th element from left + 8th element from right = 21th element from left is U.
  7. 7. • right letter – left letter = right letter e.g. position of 8th letter to the left of 13thletter from right side. • 13th element from right + 8th13th element from right + 8th element from left = 21th element from right is F.
  8. 8. • QUES] •F @ 5 3 R $ J P E 1 H % I 8 4•F @ 5 3 R $ J P E 1 H % I 8 4 B 8 A W 2 U G 6 * 9 d Z N M © V
  9. 9. • Q.] Which of the following is the 10th to the left of the 18th from the left end of the above arrangement? • position of 10th element to the left of 18th element from left side.of 18th element from left side. • 18th element from left side – 10th element to left = 8th element from left side is P.
  10. 10. • Q.]. How many such vowels are there in the above arrangement each of which is immediately preceded as well as followed by a consonant?as followed by a consonant? • A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z ans = 4
  11. 11. • A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z Q.2.What should come in the place of question mark (?) A, C, F, J, ?A, C, F, J, ? A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R +2 +3 +4 +5 • Ans = Letter o

