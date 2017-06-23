Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
Do you Offer Courses for Beginners?  Not all the yoga teacher training course providers offer yoga courses for beginners....
What all Courses do you Offer?  Different yoga institutes providing yoga teacher training in Rishikesh offer a number of ...
What is the Maximum Number of Trainees you Allow in Every Class?  While choosing a provider of incredible yoga courses in...
What Type of Yoga Teacher Training Certification do you Offer?  Every yoga school offers a completion certificate to stud...
How Experienced are the Yoga Teachers?  As perfection comes with experience, you need to look for a yoga school that comp...
Ganga Guest House Swargashram, Rishikesh 249304, Uttarakhand, India Contact No: +91-7579153663, 7830961407 (Brajesh Yogi) ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider

37 views

Published on

Not all the yoga teacher training course providers offer yoga courses for beginners. Therefore, you require clarifying the same by asking the teacher training course provider you intend to rely on.

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider

  1. 1. Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
  2. 2. Do you Offer Courses for Beginners?  Not all the yoga teacher training course providers offer yoga courses for beginners. Therefore, you require clarifying the same by asking the teacher training course provider you intend to rely on. Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
  3. 3. What all Courses do you Offer?  Different yoga institutes providing yoga teacher training in Rishikesh offer a number of courses. It is not essential that the yoga institute you like provide the yoga courses that you are interested in. Therefore, it is better to investigate about all the courses that the yoga institute offers. Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
  4. 4. What is the Maximum Number of Trainees you Allow in Every Class?  While choosing a provider of incredible yoga courses in Rishikesh, yet another question you can ask that training provider is about the number of students they allow in every class. If they allow smaller groups in a class, it is likely that you will get personalized attention and feedback, which is a requisite for developing yourself as a good yoga teacher. This is in contrast to the situation, wherein many students in a particular yoga class struggle to gain their share of attention. Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
  5. 5. What Type of Yoga Teacher Training Certification do you Offer?  Every yoga school offers a completion certificate to students when they complete a yoga teacher training course. However, not all the certificates are created equal, so they have varied influence on the candidate’s yoga teaching career. It is better to join a yoga institute that offers yoga teacher training certification, which qualifies students to register themselves with Yoga Alliance as a registered yoga teacher. Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
  6. 6. How Experienced are the Yoga Teachers?  As perfection comes with experience, you need to look for a yoga school that comprises of yoga teachers that have profound experience. Take your time and put in required efforts to investigate experience and worth of the yoga teachers. Questions to ask a Yoga Teacher Training Course Provider
  7. 7. Ganga Guest House Swargashram, Rishikesh 249304, Uttarakhand, India Contact No: +91-7579153663, 7830961407 (Brajesh Yogi) Visit at: http://www.avataryogaschool.com Email: avataryoga123@gmail.com Follow us on Social

×