Way to Recognize the Wrong Engine Oil in Car
Engine oil is the lifeblood of the car’s engine, without it the car wouldn’t function.
Oil protects the engine by lubricating its parts and minimizes the heat and friction.
Engine oil will break down and contaminated through normal use.
To protect the engine oil of the car you have to follow these steps: Perform an oil change on a regular interval Replace the oil with the correct type.
Figure out the signs which can be occurred due to the wrong oil in the car engine.
Hard to start
If cold viscosity of the car is too high, then you unable to start it in cold temperature.
Thick oil of the car unable to lubricate its moving parts and cause excess resistance.
Burning oil smell
If hot viscosity of the engine oil is low, then it may cause below issues in the car: Oil starts to break down under hot conditions Oil unable to lubricate the engine components
As a result, it will burn the oil and lead to long- term engine damage.
Oil leakage
Using synthetic oil on an older or high mileage car can cause oil leaks.
You may notice small drops of oil on your garage floor or burning smell while driving.
Low fuel mileage
Using thick engine oil will lower down the fuel mileage to some extent.
Thicker oil increase resistance on moving parts such as a piston.
Engine ticking
By using the thin engine oil, you will hear the engine making a ticking noise.
Gradually the ticking sound will be decreased after driving around for a bit.
Consult your owner’s manual for getting all the details of oil: Type Weight Viscosity
Car manufacturer will help you to determine the motor oil for the car.
If you are living in a hot or cold climate, use the thicker or thinner oil as per the recommendation.
Visit Us https://www.autobahnautomotive.com/
Way to Recognize the Wrong Engine Oil in Car

There are various fluids used in your car for the effective functioning of the vital components. One such fluid is the engine oil which is considered as the lifeblood of the car's engine because without the engine oil your car wouldn't run. The engine oil protects the engine by lubricating its parts which minimizes heat and friction. However, the engine oil needs to be changed at regular interval and putting a wrong engine oil will do more damage.

Way to Recognize the Wrong Engine Oil in Car

