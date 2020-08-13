Successfully reported this slideshow.
TLP181 2002-09-251 TOSHIBA Photocoupler GaAs Ired & Photo−Transistor TLP181 Office Machine Programmable Controllers AC / D...
TLP181 2002-09-252 Current Transfer Ratio Current Transfer Ratio (%) (IC / IF) IF = 5mA, VCE = 5V, Ta = 25°CType Classific...
TLP181 2002-09-253 Maximum Ratings (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Rating Unit Forward current IF 50 mA Forward current ...
TLP181 2002-09-254 Individual Electrical Characteristics (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Test Condition Min. Typ. Max. U...
TLP181 2002-09-255 Swiching Characteristics (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Test Condition Min. Typ. Max. Unit Rise time...
TLP181 2002-09-256 PC – Ta 200 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 160 120 80 40 0 Allowablecollectorpower dissipationPC(mW) Ambient...
TLP181 2002-09-257 CollectorcurrentIC(mA) IC – VCE 50 0 Collector-emitter voltage VCE (V) 0 40 30 20 10 2 4 6 8 10 50mA 30...
TLP181 2002-09-258 Collector-emittersaturation voltageVCE(sat)(V) VCE(sat) – Ta 0.24 0 Ambient temperature Ta (°C) -40 0.2...
TLP181 2002-09-259 · TOSHIBA is continually working to improve the quality and reliability of its products. Nevertheless, ...
Original Opto TLP181GB TLP181GB TLP181 P181 CT181 181 SOP-4 New

Original Opto TLP181GB TLP181GB TLP181 P181 CT181 181 SOP-4 New

Original Opto TLP181GB TLP181GB TLP181 P181 CT181 181 SOP-4 New

  1. 1. TLP181 2002-09-251 TOSHIBA Photocoupler GaAs Ired & Photo−Transistor TLP181 Office Machine Programmable Controllers AC / DC−Input Module Telecommunication The TOSHIBA mini flat coupler TLP181 is a small outline coupler, suitable for surface mount assembly. TLP181 consist of a photo transistor optically coupled to a gallium arsenide infrared emitting diode. · Collector−emitter voltage: 80V (min.) · Current transfer ratio: 50% (min.) Rank GB: 100% (min.) · Isolation voltage: 3750Vrms (min.) · UL recognized: UL1577, file no. E67349 · Option (V4) type VDE approved: VDE0884 satisfied Maximum operating insulation voltage: 565VPK Highest permissible over voltage: 6000VPK Pin Configuration (top view) 6 1: Anode 3: Cathode 4: Emitter 6: Collector 4 1 3 Unit in mm TOSHIBA 11−4C1 Weight: 0.09 g
  2. 2. TLP181 2002-09-252 Current Transfer Ratio Current Transfer Ratio (%) (IC / IF) IF = 5mA, VCE = 5V, Ta = 25°CType Classification *1 Min. Max. Marking Of Classification (None) 50 600 BLANK, Y, Y■ , G, G■ , B, B■ , GB Rank Y 50 150 Y, Y■ Rank GR 100 300 G, G■ Rank BL 200 600 B, B■ TLP181 Rank GB 100 600 G, G■ , B, B■ , GB *1: EX, Rank GB: TLP181 (GB) (Note) Application, type name for certification test, please use standard product type name, i, e. TLP181 (GB): TLP181
  3. 3. TLP181 2002-09-253 Maximum Ratings (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Rating Unit Forward current IF 50 mA Forward current detating ∆IF / °C -0.7 (Ta ≥ 53°C) mA / °C Pulse forward current (100µs pulse, 100pps) IFP 1 A Reverse voltage VR 5 V LED Junction temperature Tj 125 °C Collector-emitter voltage VCEO 80 V Emitter-collector valtage VECO 7 V Collector current IC 50 mA Collector power dissipation (1 Circuit) PC 150 mW Collector power dissipation derating (1 Circuit Ta ≥ 25°C) ∆PC / °C -1.5 mW / °C Detector Junction temperature Tj 125 °C Storage temperature range Tstg -55~125 °C Operating temperature range Topr -55~100 °C Lead soldering temperature Tsol 260 (10s) °C Total package power dissipation PT 200 mW Total package power dissipation derating (Ta ≥ 25°C) ∆PT / °C -2.0 mW / °C Isolation voltage (AC, 1min., R.H. ≤ 60%) (Note 1) BVS 3750 Vrms (Note 1) Device considered a two-terminal device: Pin1, 3 shorted together and pins 4, 6 shorted together Recommended Operating Conditions Characteristic Symbol Min. Typ. Max. Unit Supply voltage VCC ― 5 48 V Forward current IF ― 16 20 mA Collector current IC ― 1 10 mA Operating temperature Topr -25 ― 85 °C
  4. 4. TLP181 2002-09-254 Individual Electrical Characteristics (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Test Condition Min. Typ. Max. Unit Forward voltage VF IF = 10 mA 1.0 1.15 1.3 V Reverse current IR VR = 5 V — — 10 µA LED Capacitance CT V = 0, f = 1 MHz — 30 — pF Collector-emitter breakdown voltage V(BR) CEO IC = 0.5 mA 80 — — V Emitter-collector breakdown voltage V(BR) ECO IE = 0.1 mA 7 — — V VCE = 48 V, ( Ambient light below 1000 lx) — 0.01 (2) 0.1 (10) µA Collector dark current ICEO VCE = 48 V, Ta = 85°C, ( Ambient light below 1000 lx) — 2 (4) 50 (50) µA Detector Capacitance (collector to emitter) CCE V = 0, f = 1 MHz — 10 — pF Coupled Electrical Characteristics (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Test Condition MIn. Typ. Max. Unit 50 — 600 Current transfer ratio IC / IF IF = 5 mA, VCE = 5 V Rank GB 100 — 600 % — 60 — Saturated CTR IC / IF (sat) IF = 1 mA, VCE = 0.4 V Rank GB 30 — — % IC = 2.4 mA, IF = 8 mA — — 0.4 — 0.2 — Collector-emitter saturation voltage VCE (sat) IC = 0.2 mA, IF = 1 mA Rank GB — — 0.4 V Off-state collector current IC (off) VF = 0.7V, VCE = 48 V — 1 10 µA Isolation Characteristics (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Test Condition Min. Typ. Max. Unit Capacitance (input to output) CS VS = 0V, f = 1 MHz — 0.8 — pF Isolation resistance RS VS = 500 V, R.H. ≤ 60% 1×1012 1014 — Ω AC, 1 minute 3750 — — AC, 1 second, in oil — 10000 — Vrms Isolation voltage BVS DC, 1 minute, in oil — 10000 — Vdc
  5. 5. TLP181 2002-09-255 Swiching Characteristics (Ta = 25°C) Characteristic Symbol Test Condition Min. Typ. Max. Unit Rise time tr — 2 — Fall time tf — 3 — Turn-on time ton — 3 — Turn-off time toff VCC = 10 V, IC = 2 mA RL = 100Ω — 3 — µs Turn-on time tON — 2 — Storage time ts — 25 — Turn-off time tOFF RL = 1.9 kΩ (Fig.1) VCC = 5 V, IF = 16 mA — 40 — µs Fig. 1 Switching time test circuit tOFFtON VCE IF tS 4.5V 0.5V IF VCC RL VCE
  6. 6. TLP181 2002-09-256 PC – Ta 200 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 160 120 80 40 0 Allowablecollectorpower dissipationPC(mW) Ambient temperature Ta (°C) IFP – DR Duty cycle ratio DR PulseforwardcurrentIFP(mA) 3000 10 3 Pulse width ≤ 100µs Ta = 25°C 10-3 3 10-2 3 10-1 3 10 0 30 50 100 300 1000 500 ∆VF / ∆Ta – IF Forward current IF (mA) Forwardvoltageetemperature coefficient∆VF/∆Ta(mV/°C) -3.2 -0.4 0.1 -2.8 -2.4 -2.0 -1.6 -1.2 -0.8 0.3 0.5 1 3 5 10 30 50 IFP – VFP Pulse forward voltage VFP (V) 1000 1 0.6 Pulse width ≤ 10µs Repetitive frequency = 100Hz Ta = 25°C 500 300 100 50 30 10 5 3 1.0 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6 3.0 PulseforwardcurrentIFP(mA) IF – Ta Ambient temperature Ta (°C) Allowableforwardcurrent IF(mA) 100 -20 80 60 40 20 0 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 IF – VF Forward voltage VF (V) ForwardcurrentIF(mA) 100 0.001 0 10 1 0.1 0.01 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.6 2 -25°C85°C 25 °C
  7. 7. TLP181 2002-09-257 CollectorcurrentIC(mA) IC – VCE 50 0 Collector-emitter voltage VCE (V) 0 40 30 20 10 2 4 6 8 10 50mA 30mA 20mA 15mA 10mA PC (MAX.) IF = 5mA Ta = 25°C Collector-emitter voltage VCE (V) IC – VCE 30 0 0 1.00.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 20 10 CollectorcurrentIC(mA) 50mA Ta = 25°C 40mA 30mA 20mA 10mA 5mA 2mA IC – IF Forward current IF (mA) 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.5 1 3 5 10 30 50 100 0.3 0.5 1 3 5 10 30 50 Sample A Sample B Ta = 25°C VCE = 10V VCE = 5V VCE = 0.4V CollectorcurrentIC(mA) Forward current IF (mA) 1000 10 IC / IF – IF 0.1 0.3 0.5 1 3 5 10 30 50 30 50 100 300 500 VCE = 10V VCE = 5V VCE = 0.4V Ta = 25°C Currenttransferratio IC/IF(%) Sample B Sample A CollectordarkcurrentID(ICEO)(µA) ICEO – Ta 0 10 1 VCE = 48V 5V 10V 24V 20 40 60 80 100 Ambient temperature Ta (°C) 10 0 10 -1 10 -2 10 -3 10 -4
  8. 8. TLP181 2002-09-258 Collector-emittersaturation voltageVCE(sat)(V) VCE(sat) – Ta 0.24 0 Ambient temperature Ta (°C) -40 0.20 0.12 0.08 0.04 -20 0 40 80 10020 60 0.16 IF = 1mA IC = 0.2mA IC – Ta 100 1 -20 1000 20 40 80 30 5 CollectorcurrentIC(mA) VCE = 5V 60 0.1 0.3 0.5 3 10 50 1mA 0.5mA 5mA 10mA IF = 25mA Ambient temperature Ta (°C)Switching Time – RL Load resistance RL (kΩ) 1 10 30 50 100 300 500 1000 3 5 30 50 Switchingtime(µs) 5 3 1 Ta = 25°C IF = 16mA VCC = 5V tOFF ts tON 10010 Switchingtime(µs) Switching Time – Ta 0 160 -20 20 40 60 80 Ambient temperature Ta (°C) 30 10 1 0.5 0.1 100 0.3 3 5 50 tOFF ts tON IF = 16mA VCC = 5V RL = 1.9kΩ
  9. 9. TLP181 2002-09-259 · TOSHIBA is continually working to improve the quality and reliability of its products. Nevertheless, semiconductor devices in general can malfunction or fail due to their inherent electrical sensitivity and vulnerability to physical stress. It is the responsibility of the buyer, when utilizing TOSHIBA products, to comply with the standards of safety in making a safe design for the entire system, and to avoid situations in which a malfunction or failure of such TOSHIBA products could cause loss of human life, bodily injury or damage to property. In developing your designs, please ensure that TOSHIBA products are used within specified operating ranges as set forth in the most recent TOSHIBA products specifications. Also, please keep in mind the precautions and conditions set forth in the “Handling Guide for Semiconductor Devices,” or “TOSHIBA Semiconductor Reliability Handbook” etc.. · The TOSHIBA products listed in this document are intended for usage in general electronics applications (computer, personal equipment, office equipment, measuring equipment, industrial robotics, domestic appliances, etc.). These TOSHIBA products are neither intended nor warranted for usage in equipment that requires extraordinarily high quality and/or reliability or a malfunction or failure of which may cause loss of human life or bodily injury (“Unintended Usage”). Unintended Usage include atomic energy control instruments, airplane or spaceship instruments, transportation instruments, traffic signal instruments, combustion control instruments, medical instruments, all types of safety devices, etc.. Unintended Usage of TOSHIBA products listed in this document shall be made at the customer’s own risk. · Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a substance used in the products described in this document. GaAs dust and fumes are toxic. Do not break, cut or pulverize the product, or use chemicals to dissolve them. When disposing of the products, follow the appropriate regulations. Do not dispose of the products with other industrial waste or with domestic garbage. · The products described in this document are subject to the foreign exchange and foreign trade laws. · The information contained herein is presented only as a guide for the applications of our products. No responsibility is assumed by TOSHIBA CORPORATION for any infringements of intellectual property or other rights of the third parties which may result from its use. No license is granted by implication or otherwise under any intellectual property or other rights of TOSHIBA CORPORATION or others. · The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 000707EBC RESTRICTIONS ON PRODUCT USE
