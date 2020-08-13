Original Opto NEC2561 PS2561 2561 DIP-4 New

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DATA SHEET The information in this document is subject to change without notice. © 1992 Document No. P12989EJ4V0DS00 (4th ...
2 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 PACKAGE DIMENSIONS (in millimeters) DIP Type 5.1 MAX. 6.53.8 MAX. 4.55 MAX. 2.8 MIN. 0.65 2.54 ...
3 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 Lead Bending Type 5.1 MAX. 6.5 3.8 MAX. 2.54 7.62 0.25 M 4 3 1 2 PS2561L-1 (New Package) 10.2 M...
4 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 ORDERING INFORMATION Part Number Package Safety Standard Approval Application part number *1 PS...
5 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25 °C) Parameter Symbol Conditions MIN. TYP. MAX. Unit Diode F...
6 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25 °C, unless otherwise specified) 150 100 50 0 25 50 75 100 125 ...
7 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 1.2 –50 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 –25 0 25 50 75 100 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 0.05 0.1 ...
8 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 TAPING SPECIFICATIONS (in millimeters) Taping Direction PS2561L-1-E3 PS2561L-1-F3 PS2561L-1-E4 ...
9 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 Taping Direction PS2561L-2-E3 PS2561L-2-E4 Outline and Dimensions (Tape) 1.55±0.1 2.0±0.1 4.0±0...
10 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 RECOMMENDED SOLDERING CONDITIONS (1) Infrared reflow soldering • Peak reflow temperature 235 °...
11 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 SPECIFICATION OF VDE MARKS LICENSE DOCUMENT (VDE0884) Parameter Symbol Speck Unit Application ...
PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 CAUTION Within this device there exists GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) material which is a harmful subst...
  1. 1. DATA SHEET The information in this document is subject to change without notice. © 1992 Document No. P12989EJ4V0DS00 (4th edition) (Previous No. LC-2225) Date Published August 1997 NS Printed in Japan PHOTOCOUPLER PS2561-1,-2, PS2561L-1,-2 HIGH ISOLATION VOLTAGE SINGLE TRANSISTOR TYPE MULTI PHOTOCOUPLER SERIES The mark shows major revised points. DESCRIPTION The PS2561-1, -2 and PS2561L-1, -2 are optically coupled isolators containing a GaAs light emitting diode and an NPN silicon phototransistor. PS2561-1, -2 are in a plastic DIP (Dual In-line Package) and PS2561L-1, -2 are lead bending type (Gull-wing) for surface mount. FEATURES • High isolation voltage BV = 5 000 Vr.m.s.: standard products BV = 3 750 Vr.m.s.: VDE0884 approved products (Option) • High collector to emitter voltage (VCEO = 80 V) • High current transfer ratio (CTR = 200 % TYP.) • High-speed switching (tr = 3 µs TYP., tf = 5 µs TYP.) • UL approved (File No. E72422 (S) ) • CSA approved (No. CA 101391) • BSI approved (BS415, BS7002) No. 7112 • SEMKO approved (SS4410165) No. 9317144 • NEMKO approved (NEK-HD 195S6) No. A21409 • DEMKO approved (Section 101, 137) No. 300535 • FIMKO approved (E69-89) No. 167265-08 • VDE0884 approved (Option) APPLICATIONS • Power supply • Telephone/FAX. • FA/OA equipment • Programmable logic controller
  2. 2. 2 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 PACKAGE DIMENSIONS (in millimeters) DIP Type 5.1 MAX. 6.53.8 MAX. 4.55 MAX. 2.8 MIN. 0.65 2.54 7.62 0.50 ± 0.10 0.25 M 4 3 1 2 PS2561-1 (New Package) 10.2 MAX. 1.25±0.15 6.53.8 MAX. 4.55 MAX. 2.8 MIN. 0.65 2.54 7.62 0.50 ± 0.10 0.25 M 8 7 1 2 6 5 3 4 0 to 15˚ PS2561-2 0 to 15˚ PS2561-1 4.6 ± 0.35 1.25±0.15 6.53.8 MAX. 4.55 MAX. 2.8 MIN. 0.65 0.50 ± 0.10 0.25 M 0 to 15˚ 7.62 2.54 4 3 1 2 1.25±0.15 PS2561L1-1 5.1 MAX. 6.53.8 MAX. 4.25 MAX. 2.8 MIN. 0.35 2.54 7.62 0.50 ± 0.10 0.25 M 0 to 15˚ 4 3 1 2 1.25±0.15 10.16 1. Anode 2. Cathode 3. Emitter 4. Collector 1, 3. Anode 2, 4. Cathode 5, 7. Emitter 6, 8. Collector 1. Anode 2. Cathode 3. Emitter 4. Collector 1. Anode 2. Cathode 3. Emitter 4. Collector Caution New package 1ch only
  3. 3. 3 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 Lead Bending Type 5.1 MAX. 6.5 3.8 MAX. 2.54 7.62 0.25 M 4 3 1 2 PS2561L-1 (New Package) 10.2 MAX. 1.25±0.15 6.5 3.8 MAX. 2.54 7.62 8 7 1 2 6 5 3 4 PS2561L-2 PS2561L-1 4.6 ± 0.35 1.25±0.15 6.5 3.8 MAX. 0.25 M 7.62 2.54 4 3 1 2 1.25±0.15 0.05to0.2 9.60 ± 0.4 0.90 ± 0.25 0.05to0.2 9.60 ± 0.4 0.90 ± 0.25 0.25 M 0.05to0.2 9.60 ± 0.4 0.90 ± 0.25 5.1 MAX. 6.5 3.8 MAX. 2.54 7.62 0.25 M PS2561L2-1 4 3 1 2 1.25±0.15 0.05to0.2 10.16 0.9 ± 0.25 12.0 MAX. 1. Anode 2. Cathode 3. Emitter 4. Collector 1, 3. Anode 2, 4. Cathode 5, 7. Emitter 6, 8. Collector 1. Anode 2. Cathode 3. Emitter 4. Collector 1. Anode 2. Cathode 3. Emitter 4. Collector Caution New package 1ch only
  4. 4. 4 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 ORDERING INFORMATION Part Number Package Safety Standard Approval Application part number *1 PS2561-1 PS2561L-1 PS2561L1-1 PS2561L2-1 4-pin DIP 4-pin DIP (lead bending surface mount) 4-pin DIP (for long distance) 4-pin DIP (for long distance surface mount) Standard products PS2561-1 PS2561-2 PS2561L-2 8-pin DIP 8-pin DIP (lead bending surface mount) PS2561-2 PS2561-1-V PS2561L-1-V PS2561L1-1-V PS2561L2-1-V 4-pin DIP 4-pin DIP (lead bending surface mount) 4-pin DIP (for long distance) 4-pin DIP (for long distance surface mount) VDE0884 approved products (Option) PS2561-1 PS2561-2-V PS2561L-2-V 8-pin DIP 8-pin DIP (lead bending surface mount) PS2561-2 *1 As applying to Safety Standard, following part number should be used. ABSOLUTE MAXIMUM RATINGS (TA = 25 °C, unless otherwise specified) Parameter Symbol Ratings Unit PS2561-1, PS2561L-1 PS2561-2, PS2561L-2 Diode Reverse Voltage VR 6 V Forward Current (DC) IF 80 mA Power Dissipation Derating ∆PD/°C 1.5 1.2 mW/°C Power Dissipation PD 150 120 mW/ch Peak Forward Current *1 IFP 1 A Transistor Collector to Emitter Voltage VCEO 80 V Emitter to Collector Voltage VECO 7 V Collector Current IC 50 mA/ch Power Dissipation Derating ∆PC/°C 1.5 1.2 mW/°C Power Dissipation PC 150 120 mW/ch Isolation Voltage *2 BV 5 000 3 750 *3 Vr.m.s. Operating Ambient Temperature TA –55 to +100 °C Storage Temperature Tstg –55 to +150 °C *1 PW = 100 µs, Duty Cycle = 1 % *2 AC voltage for 1 minute at TA = 25 °C, RH = 60 % between input and output *3 VDE0884 approved products (Option) • UL approved • CSA approved • BSI approved • NEMKO approved • DEMKO approved • SEMKO approved • FIMKO approved
  5. 5. 5 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25 °C) Parameter Symbol Conditions MIN. TYP. MAX. Unit Diode Forward Voltage VF IF = 10 mA 1.17 1.4 V Reverse Current IR VR = 5 V 5 µA Terminal Capacitance Ct V = 0 V, f = 1.0 MHz 50 pF Transistor Collector to Emitter Dark Current ICEO VCE = 80 V, IF = 0 mA 100 nA Coupled Current Transfer Ratio *1 CTR IF = 5 mA, VCE = 5 V 80 200 400 % Collector Saturation Voltage VCE (sat) IF = 10 mA, IC = 2 mA 0.3 V Isolation Resistance RI-O VI-O = 1.0 kV 10 11 Ω Isolation Capacitance CI-O V = 0 V, f = 1.0 MHz 0.5 pF Rise Time *2 tr VCC = 10 V, IC = 2 mA, RL = 100 Ω 3 µs Fall Time *2 tf 5 *1 CTR rank (only PS2561-1, PS2561L-1) *2 Test circuit for switching time L : 200 to 400 (%) M : 80 to 240 (%) D : 100 to 300 (%) H : 80 to 160 (%) W : 130 to 260 (%) VCC VOUT RL = 100 Ω50 Ω IF µ Pulse Input PW = 100 s Duty Cycle = 1/10
  6. 6. 6 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25 °C, unless otherwise specified) 150 100 50 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 1.5 mW/˚C 1.2 mW/˚C 150 100 50 25 50 75 100 125 1500 10 000 100 1 000 100 10 1 7550250–25– 50 VCE = 80 V 10 1.00.80.60.40.20 5 1 0.5 0.1 10 mA 40 1.5 mW/˚C 1.2 mW/˚C 20 mA 50 mA 2 mA IF = 1 mA 5 mA 70 2 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 4 6 8 10 20 mA IF = 5 mA 10 mA 50 mA 40 V 24 V 10 V 5 V PS2561-1 PS2561L-1 PS2561-2 PS2561L-2 PS2561-1 PS2561L-1 PS2561-2 PS2561L-2 100 1.51.41.31.21.11.00.90.80.7 50 10 5 1 0.5 0.1 0 ˚C –25 ˚C –55 ˚C +60 ˚C +25 ˚C TA = +100 ˚C DiodePowerDissipationPD(mW) TransistorPowerDissipationPC(mW) Ambient Temperature TA (˚C) ForwardCurrentIF(mA) Forward Voltage VF (V) CollectorCurrentIC(mA) Collector to Emitter Voltage VCE (V) CollectortoEmitterDarkCurrentICEO(nA) Collector Saturation Voltage VCE(sat) (V) Ambient Temperature TA (˚C) Ambient Temperature TA (˚C) DIODE POWER DISSIPATION vs. AMBIENT TEMPERATURE TRANSISTOR POWER DISSIPATION vs. AMBIENT TEMPERATURE FORWARD CURRENT vs. FORWARD VOLTAGE COLLECTOR CURRENT vs. COLLECTOR TO EMITTER VOLTAGE COLLECTOR TO EMITTER DARK CURRENT vs. AMBIENT TEMPERATURE COLLECTOR CURRENT vs. COLLECTOR SATURATION VOLTAGE CollectorCurrentIC(mA)
  7. 7. 7 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 1.2 –50 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 –25 0 25 50 75 100 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 0.05 0.1 0.5 1 5 10 50 50 10 1 0.1 10 k5 k1 k5001005010 1 000 100 10 1 100 k50 k10 k5 k1 k500100 0 –5 –10 –15 –20 0.5 1 2 5 10 20 50 100 200 500 ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, IC = 2 mA, VCC = 10 V, CTR = 290 % tf tr td ts IF = 5 mA, VCC = 5 V, CTR = 290 % ts td tr tf IF = 5 mA, VCE = 5 V 100 Ω 300 Ω RL = 1 kΩ IF = 5 mA TA = 25 ˚C IF = 5 mA TA = 60 ˚C 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 102 103 104 105 Normalized to 1.0 at TA = 25 ˚C, IF = 5 mA, VCE = 5 V Forward Current IF (mA)Ambient Temperature TA (˚C) Load Resistance RL (Ω) Frequency f (kHz) NormalizedCurrentTransferRatioCTR CurrentTransferRatioCTR(%) NormalizedGainGV Load Resistance RL (Ω) SwitchingTimet(s)µ NORMALIZED CURRENT TRANSFER RATIO vs. AMBIENT TEMPERATURE CURRENT TRANSFER RATIO vs. FORWARD CURRENT SWITCHING TIME vs. LOAD RESISTANCE SWITCHING TIME vs. LOAD RESISTANCE FREQUENCY RESPONSE LONG TIME CTR DEGRADATION SwitchingTimet(s)µ TYP. Time (Hr) CTR(RelativeValue)
  8. 8. 8 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 TAPING SPECIFICATIONS (in millimeters) Taping Direction PS2561L-1-E3 PS2561L-1-F3 PS2561L-1-E4 PS2561L-1-F4 Outline and Dimensions (Tape) 1.55±0.1 2.0±0.1 4.0±0.1 1.55±0.1 1.75±0.1 4.3±0.2 10.3±0.1 0.3 7.5±0.1 16.0±0.3 5.6±0.1 8.0±0.1 Outline and Dimensions (Reel) Packing: PS2561L-1-E3, E4 1 000 pcs/reel 2.0±0.5 R 1.0 13.0±0.5φ 21.0±0.8φ 16.4+2.0 –0.0 PS2561L-1-E3,E4:250 PS2561L-1-F3,F4:330 φ 80.0±5.0φ φ PS2561L-1-F3, F4 2 000 pcs/reel
  9. 9. 9 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 Taping Direction PS2561L-2-E3 PS2561L-2-E4 Outline and Dimensions (Tape) 1.55±0.1 2.0±0.1 4.0±0.1 1.55±0.1 1.75±0.1 4.3±0.2 10.3±0.1 0.3 7.5±0.1 16.0±0.3 10.4±0.1 12.0±0.1 Outline and Dimensions (Reel) Packing: 1 000 pcs/reel 16.4+2.0 –0.0 80.0±5.0φ 330φ 2.0±0.5 R 1.0 13.0±0.5φ 21.0±0.8φ
  10. 10. 10 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 RECOMMENDED SOLDERING CONDITIONS (1) Infrared reflow soldering • Peak reflow temperature 235 °C (package surface temperature) • Time of temperature higher than 210 °C 30 seconds or less • Number of reflows Three • Flux Rosin flux containing small amount of chlorine (The flux with a maximum chlorine content of 0.2 Wt % is recommended.) 60 to 90 s (preheating) 210 ˚C 120 to 160 ˚C PackageSurfaceTemperatureT(˚C) Time (s) (heating) to 10 s to 30 s 235 ˚C (peak temperature) Recommended Temperature Profile of Infrared Reflow Peak temperature 235 ˚C or below Caution Please avoid to removed the residual flux by water after the first reflow processes. (2) Dip soldering • Temperature 260 °C or below (molten solder temperature) • Time 10 seconds or less • Number of times One • Flux Rosin flux containing small amount of chlorine (The flux with a maximum chlorine content of 0.2 Wt % is recommended.)
  11. 11. 11 PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 SPECIFICATION OF VDE MARKS LICENSE DOCUMENT (VDE0884) Parameter Symbol Speck Unit Application classification (DIN VDE 0109) for rated line voltages ≤ 300 Vr.m.s. for rated line voltages ≤ 600 Vr.m.s. IV III Climatic test class (DIN IEC 68 Teil 1/09.80) 55/100/21 Dielectric strength maximum operating isolation voltage Test voltage (partial discharge test procedure a for type test and random test) Upr = 1.2 × UIORM, Pd 5 pC UIORM Upr 890 1 068 Vpeak Vpeak Test voltage (partial discharge test procedure b for random test) Upr = 1.6 × UIORM, Pd 5 pC Upr 1 424 Vpeak Highest permissible overvoltage UTR 6 000 Vpeak Degree of pollution (DIN VDE 0109) 2 Clearance distance 7.0 mm Creepage distance 7.0 mm Comparative tracking index (DIN IEC 112/VDE 0303 part 1) CTI 175 Material group (DIN VDE 0109) III a Storage temperature range Tstg –55 to +150 °C Operating temperature range TA –55 to +100 °C Isolation resistance, minimum value VIO = 500 V dc at TA = 25 °C VIO = 500 V dc at TA MAX. at least 100 °C Ris MIN. Ris MIN. 10 12 10 11 Ω Ω Safety maximum ratings (maximum permissible in case of fault, see thermal derating curve) Package temperature Current (input current IF, Psi = 0) Power (output or total power dissipation) Isolation resistance VIO = 500 V dc at TA = 175 °C (Tsi) Tsi Isi Psi Ris MIN. 175 400 700 10 9 °C mA mW Ω
  12. 12. PS2561-1,-2,PS2561L-1,-2 CAUTION Within this device there exists GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) material which is a harmful substance if ingested. Please do not under any circumstances break the hermetic seal. No part of this document may be copied or reproduced in any form or by any means without the prior written consent of NEC Corporation. NEC Corporation assumes no responsibility for any errors which may appear in this document. NEC Corporation does not assume any liability for infringement of patents, copyrights or other intellectual property rights of third parties by or arising from use of a device described herein or any other liability arising from use of such device. No license, either express, implied or otherwise, is granted under any patents, copyrights or other intellectual property rights of NEC Corporation or others. While NEC Corporation has been making continuous effort to enhance the reliability of its semiconductor devices, the possibility of defects cannot be eliminated entirely. To minimize risks of damage or injury to persons or property arising from a defect in an NEC semiconductor device, customers must incorporate sufficient safety measures in its design, such as redundancy, fire-containment, and anti-failure features. NEC devices are classified into the following three quality grades: Standard, Special, and Specific. The Specific quality grade applies only to devices developed based on a customer designated quality assurance program for a specific application. The recommended applications of a device depend on its quality grade, as indicated below. Customers must check the quality grade of each device before using it in a particular application. Standard: Computers, office equipment, communications equipment, test and measurement equipment, audio and visual equipment, home electronic appliances, machine tools, personal electronic equipment and industrial robots Special: Transportation equipment (automobiles, trains, ships, etc.), traffic control systems, anti-disaster systems, anti-crime systems, safety equipment and medical equipment (not specifically designed for life support) Specific: Aircrafts, aerospace equipment, submersible repeaters, nuclear reactor control systems, life support systems or medical equipment for life support, etc. The quality grade of NEC devices is Standard unless otherwise specified in NEC's Data Sheets or Data Books. If customers intend to use NEC devices for applications other than those specified for Standard quality grade, they should contact an NEC sales representative in advance. Anti-radioactive design is not implemented in this product. M4 96. 5

