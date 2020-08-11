Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSULATED GATE BIPOLAR TRANSISTOR WITH ULTRA-LOW VF DIODE FORINDUCTIONHEATINGANDSOFTSWITCHINGAPPLICATIONS IRGP4068DPbF IRG...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 2 www.irf.com Notes:  VCC = 80% (VCES), VGE = 20V, L = 200μH, RG = 10Ω.  Pulse width limited...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 3 Fig. 1 - Maximum DC Collector Current vs. Case Temperature Fig. 2 - Power Dissip...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 4 www.irf.com Fig. 7 - Typ. Diode Forward Voltage Drop Characteristics Fig. 8 - Typical VCE vs...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 5 Fig. 17 - Typ. Capacitance vs. VCE VGE= 0V; f = 1MHz 0 20 40 60 80 100 VCE (V) 1...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 6 www.irf.com Fig 21. Maximum Transient Thermal Impedance, Junction-to-Case (IGBT) Fig. 22. Ma...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 7 1K VCC DUT 0 L L Rg 80 V DUT 480V DC 4x DUT 360V Rg VCCDUT R = VCC ICM Fig.C.T.1...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 8 www.irf.com Fig. WF1 - Typ. Turn-off Loss Waveform @ TJ = 175°C using Fig. CT.4 Fig. WF2 - T...
IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 9 TO-247AC Part Marking Information TO-247AC Package Outline Dimensions are shown ...
  1. 1. INSULATED GATE BIPOLAR TRANSISTOR WITH ULTRA-LOW VF DIODE FORINDUCTIONHEATINGANDSOFTSWITCHINGAPPLICATIONS IRGP4068DPbF IRGP4068D-EPbF 1 www.irf.com 07/27/09 E G n-channel C VCES = 600V IC = 48A, TC = 100°C tSC ≥ 5μs, TJ(max) = 175°C VCE(on) typ. = 1.65V Features • Low VCE (ON) Trench IGBT Technology • Low Switching Losses • Maximum Junction temperature 175 °C • 5 μS short circuit SOA • SquareRBSOA • 100% of the parts tested for ILM • Positive VCE (ON) Temperature co-efficient • Ultra-low VF Hyperfast Diode • Tightparameterdistribution • Lead Free Package Benefits • Device optimized for induction heating and soft switching applications • High Efficiency due to Low VCE(on), Low Switching Losses and Ultra-low VF • Rugged transient Performance for increased reliability • Excellent Current sharing in parallel operation • Low EMI G C E Gate Collector Emitter TO-247AC IRGP4068DPbF TO-247AD IRGP4068D-EPbF G C E C G C E C PD - 97250C Absolute Maximum Ratings Parameter Max. Units VCES Collector-to-Emitter Voltage 600 V IC @ TC = 25°C Continuous Collector Current 96 IC @ TC = 100°C Continuous Collector Current 48 ICM Pulse Collector Current, VGE = 15V 144 ILM Clamped Inductive Load Current, VGE = 20V c 192 A IF @ TC = 160°C Diode Continous Forward Current g 8.0 IFSM Diode Non Repetitive Peak Surge Current @ TJ = 25°C dg 175 IFRM @Tc = 100°C Diode Repetitive Peak Forward Current at tp=10μs df 100 VGE Continuous Gate-to-Emitter Voltage ±20 V Transient Gate-to-Emitter Voltage ±30 PD @ TC = 25°C Maximum Power Dissipation 330 W PD @ TC = 100°C Maximum Power Dissipation 170 TJ Operating Junction and -55 to +175 TSTG Storage Temperature Range °C Soldering Temperature, for 10 sec. 300 (0.063 in. (1.6mm) from case) Mounting Torque, 6-32 or M3 Screw 10 lbf·in (1.1 N·m) Thermal Resistance Parameter Min. Typ. Max. Units RθJC (IGBT) Thermal Resistance Junction-to-Case-(each IGBT) ––– ––– 0.45 °C/W RθJC (Diode) Thermal Resistance Junction-to-Case-(each Diode) ––– ––– 2.0 RθCS Thermal Resistance, Case-to-Sink (flat, greased surface) ––– 0.24 ––– RθJA Thermal Resistance, Junction-to-Ambient (typical socket mount) ––– ––– 40
  2. 2. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 2 www.irf.com Notes:  VCC = 80% (VCES), VGE = 20V, L = 200μH, RG = 10Ω.  Pulse width limited by max. junction temperature.  Refer to AN-1086 for guidelines for measuring V(BR)CES safely.  fsw = 20KHz, refer to figure 19.  Sinusoidal half wave, t=10ms. Electrical Characteristics @ TJ = 25°C (unless otherwise specified) Parameter Min. Typ. Max. Units Conditions Ref.Fig V(BR)CES Collector-to-Emitter Breakdown Voltage 600 — — V VGE = 0V, IC = 100μA e CT6 ΔV(BR)CES/ΔTJ Temperature Coeff. of Breakdown Voltage — 0.30 — V/°C VGE = 0V, IC = 1mA (25°C-175°C) CT6 — 1.65 2.14 IC = 48A, VGE = 15V, TJ = 25°C 4,5,6 VCE(on) Collector-to-Emitter Saturation Voltage — 2.0 — V IC = 48A, VGE = 15V, TJ = 150°C 8,9,10 — 2.05 — IC = 48A, VGE = 15V, TJ = 175°C VGE(th) Gate Threshold Voltage 4.0 — 6.5 V VCE = VGE, IC = 1.4mA 8,9,10,11,20 gfe Forward Transconductance — 32 — S VCE = 50V, IC = 48A, PW = 80μs ICES Collector-to-Emitter Leakage Current — 1.0 150 μA VGE = 0V, VCE = 600V — 450 1000 VGE = 0V, VCE = 600V, TJ = 175°C VFM Diode Forward Voltage Drop — 0.96 1.05 V IF = 8.0A 7 — 0.81 0.86 IF = 8.0A, TJ = 150°C IGES Gate-to-Emitter Leakage Current — — ±100 nA VGE = ±20V Switching Characteristics @ TJ = 25°C (unless otherwise specified) Parameter Min. Typ. Max. Units Ref.Fig Qg Total Gate Charge (turn-on) — 95 140 IC = 48A 18 Qge Gate-to-Emitter Charge (turn-on) — 28 42 nC VGE = 15V CT1 Qgc Gate-to-Collector Charge (turn-on) — 35 53 VCC = 400V IC = 48A, VCC = 400V, VGE = 15V Eoff Turn-Off Switching Loss — 1275 1481 μJ RG = 10Ω, L = 200μH,TJ = 25°C CT4 Energy losses include tail td(off) Turn-Off delay time — 145 176 ns IC = 48A, VCC = 400V, VGE = 15V tf Fall time — 35 46 RG = 10Ω, L = 200μH,TJ = 25°C IC = 48A, VCC = 400V, VGE = 15V Eoff Turn-Off Switching Loss — 1585 — μJ RG = 10Ω, L = 200μH,TJ = 175°C CT4 Energy losses include tail td(off) Turn-Off delay time — 165 — ns IC = 48A, VCC = 400V, VGE = 15V WF1 tf Fall time — 45 — RG=10Ω, L=200μH, TJ = 175°C Cies Input Capacitance — 3025 — VGE = 0V 17 Coes Output Capacitance — 245 — pF VCC = 30V Cres Reverse Transfer Capacitance — 90 — f = 1.0Mhz TJ = 175°C, IC = 192A 3 RBSOA Reverse Bias Safe Operating Area FULL SQUARE VCC = 480V, Vp =600V CT2 Rg = 10Ω, VGE = +20V to 0V SCSOA Short Circuit Safe Operating Area 5 — — μs VCC = 400V, Vp =600V 16, CT3 Rg = 10Ω, VGE = +15V to 0V WF2 Conditions
  3. 3. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 3 Fig. 1 - Maximum DC Collector Current vs. Case Temperature Fig. 2 - Power Dissipation vs. Case Temperature 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 TC (°C) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100IC(A) 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 TC (°C) 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 Ptot(W) Fig. 3 - Reverse Bias SOA TJ = 175°C; VGE = 20V 10 100 1000 VCE (V) 1 10 100 1000 IC(A) Fig. 4 - Typ. IGBT Output Characteristics TJ = -40°C; tp = 80μs 0 2 4 6 8 10 VCE (V) 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 ICE(A) VGE = 18V VGE = 15V VGE = 12V VGE = 10V VGE = 8.0V Fig. 5 - Typ. IGBT Output Characteristics TJ = 25°C; tp = 80μs 0 2 4 6 8 10 VCE (V) 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 ICE(A) VGE = 18V VGE = 15V VGE = 12V VGE = 10V VGE = 8.0V Fig. 6 - Typ. IGBT Output Characteristics TJ = 175°C; tp = 80μs 0 2 4 6 8 10 VCE (V) 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 ICE(A) VGE = 18V VGE = 15V VGE = 12V VGE = 10V VGE = 8.0V
  4. 4. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 4 www.irf.com Fig. 7 - Typ. Diode Forward Voltage Drop Characteristics Fig. 8 - Typical VCE vs. VGE TJ = -40°C 5 10 15 20 VGE (V) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 VCE(V) ICE = 24A ICE = 48A ICE = 96A Fig. 9 - Typical VCE vs. VGE TJ = 25°C 5 10 15 20 VGE (V) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 VCE(V) ICE = 24A ICE = 48A ICE = 96A Fig. 10 - Typical VCE vs. VGE TJ = 175°C 5 10 15 20 VGE (V) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 VCE(V) ICE = 24A ICE = 48A ICE = 96A Fig. 11 - Typ. Transfer Characteristics VCE = 50V; tp = 10μs 0 5 10 15 VGE (V) 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 ICE(A) TJ = 25°C TJ = 175°C Fig. 12 - Typ. Energy Loss vs. IC TJ = 175°C; L = 200μH; VCE = 400V, RG = 10Ω; VGE = 15V 0 25 50 75 100 IC (A) 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 Energy(μJ) EOFF
  5. 5. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 5 Fig. 17 - Typ. Capacitance vs. VCE VGE= 0V; f = 1MHz 0 20 40 60 80 100 VCE (V) 10 100 1000 10000 Capacitance(pF) Cies Coes Cres Fig. 13 - Typ. Switching Time vs. IC TJ = 175°C; L = 200μH; VCE = 400V, RG = 10Ω; VGE = 15V 0 20 40 60 80 100 IC (A) 10 100 1000 SwichingTime(ns) tdOFF tF Fig. 14 - Typ. Energy Loss vs. RG TJ = 175°C; L = 200μH; VCE = 400V, ICE = 48A; VGE = 15V 0 25 50 75 100 125 Rg (Ω) 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 5000 Energy(μJ) EOFF Fig. 15 - Typ. Switching Time vs. RG TJ = 175°C; L = 200μH; VCE = 400V, ICE = 48A; VGE = 15V 0 25 50 75 100 125 RG (Ω) 10 100 1000 SwichingTime(ns) tdOFF tF Fig. 18 - Typical Gate Charge vs. VGE ICE = 48A; L = 600μH 0 25 50 75 100 Q G, Total Gate Charge (nC) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 VGE,Gate-to-EmitterVoltage(V) VCES= 300V VCES= 400V 8 10 12 14 16 18 VGE (V) 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 Time(μs) 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Current(A) Isc Tsc Fig. 16 - VGE vs. Short Circuit VCC = 400V; TC = 25°C
  6. 6. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 6 www.irf.com Fig 21. Maximum Transient Thermal Impedance, Junction-to-Case (IGBT) Fig. 22. Maximum Transient Thermal Impedance, Junction-to-Case (DIODE) Fig 19. Maximum Diode Repetitive Forward Peak Current vs. Case Temperature 1E-006 1E-005 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 t1 , Rectangular Pulse Duration (sec) 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 ThermalResponse(ZthJC)°C/W 0.20 0.10 D = 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.05 SINGLE PULSE ( THERMAL RESPONSE ) Notes: 1. Duty Factor D = t1/t2 2. Peak Tj = P dm x Zthjc + Tc τJ τJ τ1 τ1 τ2 τ2 τ3 τ3 R1 R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 Ci i/Ri Ci= τi/Ri τ τC τ4 τ4 R4 R4 Ri (°C/W) τi (sec) 0.0248 0.000014 0.0652 0.000050 0.1537 0.001041 0.2065 0.013663 1E-006 1E-005 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 t1 , Rectangular Pulse Duration (sec) 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 ThermalResponse(ZthJC)°C/W 0.20 0.10 D = 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.05 SINGLE PULSE ( THERMAL RESPONSE ) Notes: 1. Duty Factor D = t1/t2 2. Peak Tj = P dm x Zthjc + Tc τJ τJ τ1 τ1 τ2 τ2 τ3 τ3 R1 R1 R2 R2 R3 R3 Ci i/Ri Ci= τi/Ri τ τC τ4 τ4 R4 R4 Ri (°C/W) τi (sec) 0.0400 0.000030 0.7532 0.000717 0.8317 0.004860 0.3766 0.036590 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 Case Temperature (°C) 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160RepetitivePeakCurrent(A) D=0.5 D=0.2 D=0.1 Square Pulse, f = 20KHz D = t/T t T= 50us Fig 20. Typical Gate Threshold Voltage (Normalized)vs.JunctionTemperature 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 TJ , Temperature (°C) 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 VGE(th),GateThresholdVoltage(Normalized) IC = 1.4mA
  7. 7. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF www.irf.com 7 1K VCC DUT 0 L L Rg 80 V DUT 480V DC 4x DUT 360V Rg VCCDUT R = VCC ICM Fig.C.T.1 - Gate Charge Circuit (turn-off) Fig.C.T.2 - RBSOA Circuit Fig.C.T.3 - S.C. SOA Circuit Fig.C.T.4 - Switching Loss Circuit Fig.C.T.5 - Resistive Load Circuit Cforce 400μH G force DUT D1 10K C sense 0.0075μ E sense E force Fig.C.T.6 - BVCES Filter Circuit L Rg VCC DIODE CLAMP / DUT DUT / DRIVER - 5V
  8. 8. IRGP4068DPbF/IRGP4068D-EPbF 8 www.irf.com Fig. WF1 - Typ. Turn-off Loss Waveform @ TJ = 175°C using Fig. CT.4 Fig. WF2 - Typ. S.C. Waveform @ TJ = 25°C using Fig. CT.3 -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 -0.40 0.10 0.60 1.10 Time(µs) VCE(V) -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 EOFF Loss 5% VCE 5% ICE 90% ICE tf -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 -5.00 0.00 5.00 10.00 time (µS)VCE(V) -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 ICE(A) VCE ICE
  TO-247AC Part Marking Information TO-247AC Package Outline Dimensions are shown in millimeters (inches)

TO-247AC package is not recommended for Surface Mount Application. Note: For the most current drawing please refer to IR website at http://www.irf.com/package/
  TO-247AD Part Marking Information TO-247AD Package Outline Dimensions are shown in millimeters (inches) IR WORLD HEADQUARTERS: 233 Kansas St., El Segundo, California 90245, USA Tel: (310) 252-7105 TAC Fax: (310) 252-7903 Visit us at www.irf.com for sales contact information. 07/09 Data and specifications subject to change without notice. This product has been designed and qualified for Industrial market. Qualification Standards can be found on IR's Web site. TO-247AD package is not recommended for Surface Mount Application. Note: For the most current drawing please refer to IR website at http://www.irf.com/package/

