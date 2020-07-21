Upgrade Your Bathroom With a Toto Bidet Toilet Seat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage of toilet paper. And now may be the time to upgrade your bathr...
Wait, what’s a bidet? A bidet seat replaces your existing toilet seat. A bidet toilet seat will easily tie with your toile...
The Benefits Of Bidet Seats A streamlined design An eco-friendly option Refreshingly hygienic
• A streamlined design The moment you rest your eyes on a TOTO bidet toilet seat, you’ll feel that it’s streamlined. The d...
Finding authentic TOTO bidets from authorized sellers As we’ve already mentioned, it’s important to get your TOTO bidet se...
About Us Austpek Bathrooms has a focus on supplying premium bathroom products that fulfill the needs and aspirations of th...
https://www.austpekbathrooms.com.au/ TOTO Toilets
Contact Information https://www.austpekbathrooms.com.au/ https://www.instagram.com/austpekbathrooms https://www.facebook.c...
THANK YOU
  2. 2. Section Break Insert the Subtitle of Your Presentation Why Upgrading Your Bathroom With a TOTO Bidet Toilet Seat Makes Sense
  3. 3. Introduction The coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage of toilet paper. And now may be the time to upgrade your bathroom with cool toilet tech that helps you cut back your reliance on your toilet rolls. Your search for similar tech may land you on a bidet.
  4. 4. Wait, what’s a bidet? A bidet seat replaces your existing toilet seat. A bidet toilet seat will easily tie with your toilet’s water supply. The idea behind using a bidet is that this toilet tech uses a gentle water stream for cleaning your body’s desired area without using toilet tissue. When you equip your toilet with a bidet seat, you’ll only need a few toilet rolls to dry yourself. Finally, once you get used to using bidet seats, you’ll find that all other bathrooms that don’t have them are primitive. LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CU USU AGAM INTEGRE IMPEDIT.
  5. 5. TOTO brings an extensive variety of bidets in the washlet space LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CU USU AGAM INTEGRE IMPEDIT. TOTO’s toilets are commonly found in the European and Asian hospitality segments. Other than that, TOTO has a wide array of bidets with different features — different bidets come at multiple price points so that there’s something for almost everyone out there. One more thing: Keep in mind that you buy these bidets from only authorized distributors. Because when it comes to its sanitary product’s after-sales servicing, TOTO is quite strict about having proof of authentic purchase. That’s why when you’re investing your money on buying a TOTO bidet, make sure you pick only from an authorized TOTO distributor.
  6. 6. TOTO Brings an Extensive Variety of Bidets in the Washlet Space LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CU USU AGAM INTEGRE IMPEDIT. TOTO’s toilets are commonly found in the European and Asian hospitality segments. Other than that, TOTO has a wide array of bidets with different features — different bidets come at multiple price points so that there’s something for almost everyone out there. One more thing: Keep in mind that you buy these bidets from only authorized distributors. Because when it comes to its sanitary product’s after-sales servicing, TOTO is quite strict about having proof of authentic purchase. That’s why when you’re investing your money on buying a TOTO bidet, make sure you pick only from an authorized TOTO distributor.
  7. 7. The Benefits Of Bidet Seats A streamlined design An eco-friendly option Refreshingly hygienic
  8. 8. • A streamlined design The moment you rest your eyes on a TOTO bidet toilet seat, you’ll feel that it’s streamlined. The design language that TOTO uses for making its bidets is innovative enough to actually complement the look and feel of any bathroom. • Refreshingly hygienic Since TOTO bidet seats use a gentle water stream that can even be warmed with the push of a button, you get a complete washing experience. Now, this experience is way more hygienic and refreshing when compared with run-of-the-mill toilets. • An eco-friendly option When you get a bidet, you bring down your toilet-paper consumption by a wide margin. As a TOTO bidet seat uses water to clean your rear, you can significantly minimize the use of toilet rolls. By not using toilet paper, you’re definitely protecting trees from getting cut. Besides, using water instead of toilet paper always feels cleaner. The Benefits Of Bidet Seats
  9. 9. Finding authentic TOTO bidets from authorized sellers As we’ve already mentioned, it’s important to get your TOTO bidet seat only from an authorized seller. But when it comes to buying your next TOTO product in Australia, you may not exactly know any authorized seller. Here’s where Austpek Bathroom — a leading online store offering a huge selection of sanitary products — steps in. Being an authorized seller of TOTO bidets, this online store offers world-class TOTO bidets in different configurations. So, what’s holding you back? Get your TOTO bidet seat from this online outlet and give your bathroom space a much-needed tech facelift.
  10. 10. About Us Austpek Bathrooms has a focus on supplying premium bathroom products that fulfill the needs and aspirations of the greater community. With a highly experienced team, our aim is to inspire all Australians to find something that suits their tastes and lifestyle. Austpek Bathrooms is one of the leading online bathroom supply stores in Australia and here to define the future of online bathroom retailing. At Austpek Bathrooms, you’ll find a wide selection of bathrooms solutions offered by TOTO. This collection includes basins, basin mixers, bathtubs, bath mixers, bath spouts or outlets, close-coupled toilets and more. AustpekBathrooms
  11. 11. https://www.austpekbathrooms.com.au/ TOTO Toilets
  12. 12. Contact Information https://www.austpekbathrooms.com.au/ https://www.instagram.com/austpekbathrooms https://www.facebook.com/Austpek-Bathrooms- 363438777737476/?modal=admin_todo_tour Phone No: (02) 9787 8382
