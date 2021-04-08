Copy link here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/0635063336

Christina Grant Mimi and Papa fly the Mystery Girl to Hershey Pennsylvania just in time for the 100th anniversary of the famous candy company. Their plans are to tour the chocolatescented town (with the Hershey Kisses streetlights!) and eat chocolate chocolate chocolate. But when silver dollars go missing the mystery family goes into action to save the day! Well hopefully! Christina is excited about the researach Grant has a tummyache (wonder why) And Mimi won't go near a scale! Join the funit's a real treat of a mystery! Renaissance Learning Inc. now has Accelerated Reader quizzes for all of the Carole Marsh Mysteries! To visit their website click here. Want a sneak preview of this great mystery Click HERE to download the first thre