Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www..parijatak.com
www..parijatak.com Ayurvedic Treatment Of Cervical Disc Bulge About Cervical Disc Bulge: The bones (vertebrae) that form t...
www..parijatak.com Symptoms Of Cervical Disc Herniation 1. Along with the arm pain, numbness and tingling can be present d...
www..parijatak.com Ashtavargam kashayam benefits: It is used in the treatment of Vata diseases like joint diseases, bloati...
www..parijatak.com Nagaradi choornam Indication: Effective in traumatic inflammatory swelling, bone, ligament and tendon i...
www..parijatak.com Prabhanjana Vimardanam Tailam Uses: It is used to treat abscess due to Vata, hernia, abdominal colic, f...
www..parijatak.com Bilva – Aegle marmelos Shyonaka – Oroxylum indicum Gambhari – Gmelina arborea Patala – Stereospermum su...
www..parijatak.com Choraka – Angelica glauca Shatahva – Anethum sowa Kushta – Saussurea lappa Sindhuttha – Rock sakt In 2n...
www..parijatak.com Rasona – Garlic – Alium cepa Rasna – Alpinia galanga Oushadha – Ginger – Zingiber officinalis Reference...
www..parijatak.com Follow us on:- https://www.facebook.com/parijatak https://www.linkedin.com/company/parijatak/ https://t...
www..parijatak.com ICAL DISC BULGE TRECERVICAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ayurvedic treatment of cervical disc bulge

4 views

Published on

Getting the best Ayurvedic remedies from highly experienced Ayurvedic doctors is no longer a utopia. Trust Parijatak, an outstanding Ayurvedic resort- here doctors are making it easy available to you.
When Ayurvedic treatments are available from good ayurvedic doctors, what is the need to worry about getting the same elsewhere? Try Parijatak, one of the outstanding Ayurvedic resorts in Nagpur which houses some of the best ayurvedic treatment centres and is known as the most modern Ayurvedic hospital in Nagpur. All you need to do is book a day with the experts here and avail the most beneficial Ayurvedic remedies for your health. No hassles, no worries about the place. You get the best natural treatment in the most amazing Ayurvedic hospital.
Panchkarma treatment, the most talked-about remedies in Ayurveda, is provided by the experts who constantly work to offer you the best. Call Parijatak for the best Ayurvedic helthcare Solutions.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ayurvedic treatment of cervical disc bulge

  1. 1. www..parijatak.com
  2. 2. www..parijatak.com Ayurvedic Treatment Of Cervical Disc Bulge About Cervical Disc Bulge: The bones (vertebrae) that form the spine in your back are cushioned by round, flat discs. When these discs are healthy, they act as shock absorbers for the spine and keep the spine flexible. If they become damaged, they may bulge abnormally or break open (rupture), in what is called a herniated or slipped disc. Herniated discs can occur in any part of the spine, but they are most common in the neck (cervical) and lower back (lumbar) spine. The seven vertebrae between the head and the chest make up the cervical spine. Causes Of Cervical Disc Herniation A herniated disc usually is caused by wear and tear of the disc (also called disc degeneration). As we age, our discs lose some of the fluid that helps them stay flexible. A herniated disc also may result from injuries to the spine, which may cause tiny tears or cracks in the outer layer (annulus or capsule) of the disc. The jellylike material (nucleus) inside the disc Ayurvedic Treatment Of Cervical Disc Bulge In Central Indiamay be forced out through the tears or cracks in the capsule, which causes the disc to bulge, break open (rupture), or break into fragments. Herniated discs are much more common in people who smoke.
  3. 3. www..parijatak.com Symptoms Of Cervical Disc Herniation 1. Along with the arm pain, numbness and tingling can be present down the arm and into the fingertips. 2. Muscle weakness may also be present due to a cervical herniated disc. 3. The two most common levels in the cervical spine herniated disc are the C5- C6 level(cervical 5 and Cervical 6) and the C6-C7 level. The next most common are the C4-C5, and rarely the C7- T1 level may herniate. 4. Brachial neuralgia is a radiating pain n the shoulders and upper arm caused by damage to a nerve in the neck. When it occurs in the left arm, it may be mistaken as a heart attack symptom, causing great concern to the patient. 5. There are treatment options available for brachial neuralgia, and a patient may meet with physical therapists, orthopedic surgeons, and neurologists in the process of evaluating and treating the pain. 6. it is important o be aware that some treatments may take the time to work, and the process of finding a solution can sometimes be lengthy.
  4. 4. www..parijatak.com Ashtavargam kashayam benefits: It is used in the treatment of Vata diseases like joint diseases, bloating, arthritis, rheumatism etc. Pathya: Light food is to be taken. Karpasasthyadi Thailam Karpasasthyadi Thailam is an Ayurvedic oil used in the treatment of paralysis, facial palsy, spondylosis and other neuro-muscular conditions caused due to Vata imbalance. This oil is formulated based on Kerala Ayurveda practice. Karpasa asthi means cotton seed, which is the first ingredient of this oil. Thailam uses: It is useful in neuromuscular conditions like hemiplegia, paraplegia, facial palsy, spondylosis etc. Reference: Sahasra Yoga Taila yoga prakarana 11 Dosage: 10 Drops with milk at night
  5. 5. www..parijatak.com Nagaradi choornam Indication: Effective in traumatic inflammatory swelling, bone, ligament and tendon injury. Ingredients: Chenchalyam Cheninayaka Arakkodu Meera Chukku(Nagara) Vacha Manikkunthirikka Prabhanjana Vimardanam Prabhanjana Vimardanam Thailam is an Ayurveda oil, used to treat abscess with pain, hernia, abdominal pain, backache etc. It is used for external application. This oil is based on Kerala Ayurveda principle.
  6. 6. www..parijatak.com Prabhanjana Vimardanam Tailam Uses: It is used to treat abscess due to Vata, hernia, abdominal colic, facial palsy, neuromuscular conditions due to Vata imbalance and backache. Important in sarvanga vata [paraplegia]. Very effective if applied externally in pounding pain, pricking pain, numbness, and loss of strength. Controls rheumatism. For quick relief, use warm. Prabhanjana Vimardanam Tailam ingredients: 25.6 grams of each of Bala – Sida cordifolia Shatavari – Asparagus racemosus Shigru – Moringa oleifera Varuna – Crataeva nurvala Arka – Calotropis procera karanja – Pongamia pinnata Eranda – Ricinus ccommunis Koranta (sahachara) – Barleria prionitis Vajigandha – Withania somnifera Prasarini – Paedaria foetida
  7. 7. www..parijatak.com Bilva – Aegle marmelos Shyonaka – Oroxylum indicum Gambhari – Gmelina arborea Patala – Stereospermum suaveolens Agnimantha – Premna corymbosa water for decoction – 24.576 liters, boiled and reduced to 6.144 liters, filtered. Taila – Oil of Sesamum indicum – 1.536 liters ksheera – cow milk – 3.072 liters Dadhi – Curds – 1.536 liters Kanjika – 1.536 liters Paste prepared with fine powders of 12 grams of each of – Tagara – Valeriana wallichi Amarakashta – Cedrus deodara Ela – Elettaria cardamomum Shunti – Ginger – Zingiber officinalis Sarshapa – Mustard – Brassica juncea
  8. 8. www..parijatak.com Choraka – Angelica glauca Shatahva – Anethum sowa Kushta – Saussurea lappa Sindhuttha – Rock sakt In 2nd Phase: Prasarinyadi Kashayam Prasarinyadi Kashayam is an Ayurvedic medicine used to treat joint pains and Vata diseases. It is herbal decoction. It is also available in Kashayam tablet form. This medicine is based on Kerala Ayurveda Principle. Prasarinyadi kashayam benefits: • It is mainly used in the Ayurvedic treatment of joint pain, musculoskeletal problems. • It is traditionally used in treating frozen shoulder and cervical spondylosis, headache. Prasarinyadi kashayam ingredients: Herbal decoction is prepared from 10 grams of each of Prasarini – Merremia tridentata Masha – Black gram – Vigna mundo Bala – Sida cordifolia
  9. 9. www..parijatak.com Rasona – Garlic – Alium cepa Rasna – Alpinia galanga Oushadha – Ginger – Zingiber officinalis Reference: Sahasrayoga, kashaya prakarana, Vatahara Kashaya 59. For more details visit your website:- www.parijatak.com /www.parijatak.com/franchise
  10. 10. www..parijatak.com Follow us on:- https://www.facebook.com/parijatak https://www.linkedin.com/company/parijatak/ https://twitter.com/parijatak01 Address:- SHANKAR BRANCH: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010(INDIA) • Phone No : +91-712 6597777 , 6596666 • Mobile No : +91-9923200007 • Email : info@parijatak.com , ayurveda@parijatak.com • Helpline : 9209107777 KHAMLA BRANCH: 19, Kotwal Nagar, Khamla Square, Nagpur 440025 (INDIA) • Phone No : +91-712 650007 • Email : info@parijatak.com , ayurveda@parijatak.com • Helpline : 9209107777
  11. 11. www..parijatak.com ICAL DISC BULGE TRECERVICAL

×