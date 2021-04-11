Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO LOS DINOSAURIOS @sonandosonrisas http://sonandosonrisas.blogspot.com/
¿QUÉ SABEMOS?
ESCRIBE DINOSAURIO LAGARTO TERRIBLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 EL NOMBRE SIGNIFICA:
LOS DIENTES DE LOS DINOSAURIOS LOS CARNÍVOROS SON PUNTIAGUDOS LOS HERBÍVOROS SON PLANOS
LAS PARTES DEL DINOSAURIO COLA PATAS GARRAS DIENTES CABEZA
PERO TENEMOS LAS AVES, ASÍ NO NOS OLVIDAREMOS DE ELLOS
EXPERIMENTO DEL VOLCÁN
MALETÍN DE LA PALEONTÓLOGA
DIBUJA UN FÓSIL
¿QUÉ HE APRENDIDO? HAGO UN DIBUJO AL FINAL DEL PROYECTO
Proyecto los dinosaurios
Proyecto los dinosaurios
Proyecto los dinosaurios
Proyecto los dinosaurios
Proyecto los dinosaurios
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
7 views
Apr. 11, 2021

Proyecto los dinosaurios

Fichas proyecto los dinosaurios en infantil

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto los dinosaurios

  1. 1. PROYECTO LOS DINOSAURIOS @sonandosonrisas http://sonandosonrisas.blogspot.com/
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ SABEMOS?
  3. 3. ESCRIBE DINOSAURIO LAGARTO TERRIBLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 EL NOMBRE SIGNIFICA:
  4. 4. LOS DIENTES DE LOS DINOSAURIOS LOS CARNÍVOROS SON PUNTIAGUDOS LOS HERBÍVOROS SON PLANOS
  5. 5. LAS PARTES DEL DINOSAURIO COLA PATAS GARRAS DIENTES CABEZA
  6. 6. PERO TENEMOS LAS AVES, ASÍ NO NOS OLVIDAREMOS DE ELLOS
  7. 7. EXPERIMENTO DEL VOLCÁN
  8. 8. MALETÍN DE LA PALEONTÓLOGA
  9. 9. DIBUJA UN FÓSIL
  10. 10. ¿QUÉ HE APRENDIDO? HAGO UN DIBUJO AL FINAL DEL PROYECTO

×