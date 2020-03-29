Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL SISTEMA SOLAR CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL PROYECTO EL ESPACIO CURSO 19_20 CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL P...
¡Hola chicos y chicas! ¡Soy Robot Red! CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL PROYECTO EL ESPACIO CURSO 19_20
¡Soy un robot ayudante de astronautas! ¡Me estoy preparando para viajar al espacio! CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL PR...
¿Os apetece aprender cosas del espacio? ¡Yo puedo ayudaros! CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL PROYECTO EL ESPACIO CURSO ...
¡Empezaremos por conocer el sistema solar! CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL PROYECTO EL ESPACIO CURSO 19_20
El sistema solar es el sistema planetario en el que se encuentran la Tierra y otros objetos astronómicos, que giran en una...
El sistema solar es inmenso de tamaño y no podríamos recorrerlo entero en la vida que tenemos. https://www.youtube.com/wat...
El sistema solar está compuesto por el Sol, ocho planetas, un planetoide y sus satélites. También existen asteroides, come...
¡Ahora aprenderemos muchas cosas importantes sobre el sol y cada uno de los planetas! CEIP RAMÓN LAZA//AULAS ED. ESPECIAL ...
El Sol es una estrella y es el centro del sistema solar. El sol da luz y calienta a los planetas que están alrededor suyo....
Mercurio es el planeta más cercano al sol. Por eso en él hace mucho calor. Su temperatura media es 179º. Mercurio es el má...
Venus es el segundo planeta del sistema solar. Y es el planeta más caluroso. Por eso se le conoce como “el lucero del alba...
La Tierra es nuestro planeta. Es el planeta en el que vivimos. La Tierra tiene mucho agua en los océanos, los mares, los r...
Marte es el cuarto planeta más cercano al sol. Marte tiene dos satélites. Se llaman Fobos y Deimos. MARTE Se le conoce com...
Júpiter pertenece al grupo de los planetas exteriores. Júpiter es un cuerpo gaseoso, formado por hidrógeno y helio. Es el ...
Saturno es muy conocido por sus anillos. Tiene 7 anillos que están formados por hielo y roca. Al igual que Júpiter, Saturn...
Urano también tiene anillos aunque se ven menos que los de Saturno. Urano está rodeado por una atmósfera de metano, por es...
Neptuno es el planeta más alejado del sol. En Neptuno hay vientos muy fuertes y grandísimas tormentas. El nombre de Neptun...
El sistema solar para niños. Planeta a planeta. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pS7p6FfU4bE
×