S3 1-dia-1y2-comunicacion

¡Hola! Gracias por conectarte y ser parte de Aprendo en casa. ¿Plástico? ¿Océanos contaminados? ¿Especies marinas muertas?...
¡ATENTA(O)!, QUE AQUÍ ENTRAMOS DE LLENO AL DESARROLLO La mayoría de las personas suelen frecuentar y disfrutar del mar e...
¡TÚ MISMA(O) ERES! Actividad Explicamos, con un gráﬁco, por qué el mar se contamina con desechos plásticos (día 2) ¿Por ...
El plástico y la contaminación de los mares

  1. 1. ¡Hola! Gracias por conectarte y ser parte de Aprendo en casa. ¿Plástico? ¿Océanos contaminados? ¿Especies marinas muertas? En esta guía reflexionaremos en torno a estas preguntas y analizaremos cuán conscientes somos del cuidado del mar. ¡Empecemos! Educación Secundaria 1.er grado: Comunicación PRIMERO, ¿QUÉ NECESITAMOS? • Cuaderno u hojas para mis reflexiones y opiniones, ¡mejor si son reciclados! • Lápices y lapiceros de colores • Mucho ojo (mirada crítica de todo lo que pasa alrededor) • Reflexionar sobre los recuerdos y experiencias • Un espacio y mucha disposición para leer • Mucha creatividad • Involucrar a la familia SEGUNDO, ¿QUÉ HAREMOS? El verano es la estación adecuada para ir a la playa; sin embargo, muchas personas que asisten no guardan las normas de higiene necesarias y la contaminan. Nos topamos con desechos plásticos al ingresar al mar, producto de la falta de conciencia de los veraneantes sobre el cuidado del mar. ¿Por qué ocurrirá esto?, ¿por qué las personas no toman conciencia sobre el cuidado del mar? En la primera actividad, realizarás la lectura de un texto para explicar el propósito del autor, así como el tema, el efecto que produce en el lector y opinar sobre su contenido con argumentos en relación con la contaminación del mar. En la segunda actividad, el reto será elaborar y explicar, a través de un gráfico, por qué el mar se vuelve a contaminar con desechos plásticos. El plástico y la contaminación de los mares SEMANA 3 DÍAS 1 y 2 Actividad: leemos, explicamos y opinamos sobre el contenido del texto (día 1) Actividad: explicamos, con un gráfico, por qué el mar se contamina con desechos plásticos (día 2)
  2. 2. 2 ¡ATENTA(O)!, QUE AQUÍ ENTRAMOS DE LLENO AL DESARROLLO La mayoría de las personas suelen frecuentar y disfrutar del mar en las temporadas de verano y reconocer su bondad cuando comen alguno de sus frutos. Tal vez, somos menos conscientes de que es el principal regulador del clima al absorber el calor del sol y que sin esa función la vida en la Tierra sería imposible; sin embargo, no hay mar, por menos visitantes que tenga en su costa, que esté libre de alguna bolsa o botella plástica. La lectura que te invitamos a leer ahora da cuenta de esta situación. • Busca un espacio donde puedas leer o escuchar el texto con tranquilidad. • Antes de leer, observa la imagen del texto y responde: - La imagen de la lectura, ¿de qué manera refleja el contenido del texto? Ficha 1, texto 1, pág. 8 del cuaderno de trabajo “Comprensión lectora 1” (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma). Recuerda registrar tu respuesta de manera escrita u oral (grabando un audio). Después volverás a utilizar esta información. • Te invitamos a leer el texto 1 “No importa cuántas veces limpiemos las costas, el plástico siempre vuelve”, de la ficha 1, págs. 8 a 10 del cuaderno de trabajo “Comprensión lectora 1” (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma). Durante la lectura, establece una relación entre los elementos de la imagen y el contenido del texto, trata de inferir cuál es el propósito del autor al escribirlo, qué tema se presenta, qué sentimientos te produce lo leído y reflexiona sobre qué podrías hacer para ser parte de la solución. • Después de leer o escuchar el texto, reflexiona y da respuesta de manera escrita u oral (grabando un audio) a las preguntas 2, 3, 4 y 5 de las págs. 15 a 17, de la ficha 1 de tu cuaderno de trabajo “Comprensión lectora 1” (disponible en la sección “Recursos” de esta plataforma). Anota tus respuestas. Luego, colócalas en tu portafolio. Estos insumos te ayudarán para realizar la siguiente actividad y las que iremos desarrollando en nuestros siguientes encuentros. EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA 1.er grado: ComunicaciónEl plástico y la contaminación de los mares Actividad Leemos, explicamos y opinamos sobre el contenido del texto (día 1) Si tienes alguna dificultad, solicita el apoyo de un familiar. Tienes 40 minutos para cada actividad. ¿Preparada(o)? Consideraciones para atender nuestras diversas formas de aprender.
  3. 3. 3 ¡TÚ MISMA(O) ERES! Actividad Explicamos, con un gráﬁco, por qué el mar se contamina con desechos plásticos (día 2) ¿Por qué se contamina el mar? ¿Quiénes son los responsables? ¿Cómo podríamos evitarlo? Son preguntas que muchos nos hacemos permanentemente. Para dar una respuesta, tendrás el reto de elaborar un gráfico con las siguientes características: - El gráfico debe expresar por qué el mar se contamina con desechos plásticos. - Puedes emplear una o varias imágenes que guarden relación con lo que quieres explicar. - Puedes guiarte de las ideas principales del texto que leíste o escuchaste en la actividad anterior. Ordénalas de modo que te ayuden a explicar tu gráfico. - Antes de empezar la actividad, te invitamos a buscar ejemplos de gráficos. Te mostramos dos infografías acerca del agua y de los océanos libres de plástico, que puedes revisar en la sección “Recursos adicionales” de esta plataforma. Recuerda: siempre sé creativa(o) y organiza lo elaborado utilizando el material que tengas a tu alcance. Asimismo, comparte lo que elabores con tu familia. ¡No te olvides de guardar tu producción en el portafolio! ! ¡Tú eres valiosa(o)! EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA 1.er grado: ComunicaciónEl plástico y la contaminación de los mares

