DIAGRAMACAO DE REVISTAS

  1. 1. DIAGRAMAÇÃO DE REVISTAS
  2. 2. A CAPA
  3. 3. A PÁGINA DECISIVA  É ela que tem o poder de despertar o ato da compra  Ela deve fazer isso em cinco segundos  Ela tem que transmitir identidade, informação e conteúdo  Ela funciona como um anúncio da própria revista
  4. 4. FORMATO  O PADRÃO É 27CM X 20 CM. MAIS BARATO, BOM PRA SEGURAR E CABE NUMA BOLSA OU PASTA, PODENDO SER LEVADA PARA QUALQUER LUGAR
  5. 5. ELEMENTOS DE UMA CAPA LOGOTIPO CHAMADA PRINCIPAL CHAMADAS SECUNDÁRIAS
  6. 6. LOGOTIPO  Segundo Jan White, deve ser reconhecido a cada nova edIção
  7. 7. LOGOS EM BOXES E FAIXAS
  8. 8. BRINCAR COM O LOGO
  9. 9. CHAMADAS  Quantas uma capa deve ter? Depende dos seguintes aspectos: - Posição na banca - Matérias com potencial de venda - Legiblidade
  10. 10. SEM CHAMADAS
  11. 11. UMA CHAMADA
  12. 12. VÁRIAS CHAMADAS
  13. 13. ESPAÇO PARA LOGO E CHAMADAS
  14. 14. IMAGEM Pode ser: - Uma fotografia - Uma ilustração - Uma fotomontagem - Uma tipologia
  15. 15. FOTOGRAFIA
  16. 16. ILUSTRAÇÃO
  17. 17. FOTOMONTAGEM
  18. 18. TIPOLOGIA “Oh meu Deus – alvejamos uma menininha” – palavras de um soldado diante do corpo de uma criança morta, no Vietnã
  19. 19. TIPOS SERIFADOS – TRADIÇÃO E ELEGÂNCIA
  20. 20. TIPOS SEM SERIFA – MODERNIDADE E CLAREZA
  21. 21. CAPA DE UMA SÓ COR
  22. 22. COLUNAGEM
  23. 23. COLUNAGEM – DUAS COLUNAS Usado para matérias ou seções mais importantes. Quanto mais largas as colunas, maior a percepção de importância para o seu conteúdo
  24. 24. COLUNAGEM – TRÊS COLUNAS As fotos preenchem o espaço de uma, duas ou três colunas e podem ser sangradas.
  25. 25. COLUNAGEM – QUATRO COLUNAS Seções pequenas podem ser colocadas em quatro colunas e ao lado de anúncios de meia a um quarto de página

