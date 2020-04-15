Diagramacao de jornais

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROF. ED MARCOS DIAGRAMAÇÃO DE JORNAIS
FORMATO DOS JORNAIS
STANDARD  Medida mais utilizada nos jornais da grande imprensa, por ter maior aproveitamento de papel.  Sua mancha gráfi...
STANDARD - EXEMPLOS
STANDARD VANTAGENS:  Credibilidade  Maior espaço para matérias e anúncios DESVANTAGENS:  Só pode ser impresso em grande...
TABLÓIDE  Formato correspondente à metade de um jornal standard.  Utilizado em publicações populares, de fácil distribui...
TABLÓIDE - EXEMPLOS
TABLÓIDE VANTAGENS:  Pode ser impresso em gráficas menores  Encaixe fácil de módulos  Boa legibilidade DESVANTAGENS:  ...
BERLINER (FORMATO ALEMÃO)  Formato europeu introduzido no Brasil no final da década de 1990, por razões econômicas.  Pos...
BERLINER - EXEMPLOS
BERLINER VANTAGENS:  Menor custo de impressão. Também pode ser impresso em gráficas menores  Boa legibilidade DESVANTAGE...
DIAGRAMAÇÃO DA PÁGINA IMPRESSA  zona primária  zona terminal 3) e 4) zonas mortas – área que precisa ser valorizada (us...
DIAGRAMAÇÃO DA CAPA
MARCAÇÃO DO LOGOTIPO
MARCAÇÃO DAS FOTOS
MARCAÇÃO DAS LEGENDAS
MARCAÇÃO DOS TEXTOS
MARCAÇÃO DOS TÍTULOS
TABLÓIDES  É comum o uso de elementos únicos na diagramação de tablóides, como uma foto, por exemplo
CAPA COMO ELEMENTO ESTRATÉGICO  A CAPA é tida como um elemento fundamental para uma publicação por dois motivos, em espec...
CAPA COMO ELEMENTO ESTRATÉGICO 2) A capa é responsável por garantir IDENTIDADE à publicação. Capas bem construídas acabam ...
CAPA COMO ELEMENTO ESTRATÉGICO  A capa é tão estratégica que hoje boa parte dos grandes veículos jornalísticos têm uma eq...
TIPOS DE DIAGRAMAÇÃO  Horizontal  Vertical  Modular
FORMATO DAS COLUNAS  STANDARD - 6 colunas  TABLÓIDE – 3, 4, ou 5 colunas  BERLINER – 5 colunas
FORMATO DAS COLUNAS
  1. 1. PROF. ED MARCOS DIAGRAMAÇÃO DE JORNAIS
  2. 2. FORMATO DOS JORNAIS
  3. 3. STANDARD  Medida mais utilizada nos jornais da grande imprensa, por ter maior aproveitamento de papel.  Sua mancha gráfica é de basicamente de 52,5 x 29,7 cm, sendo que a área total de papel (com bordas brancas) depois de impresso é de 56 x 32 cm.
  4. 4. STANDARD - EXEMPLOS
  5. 5. STANDARD VANTAGENS:  Credibilidade  Maior espaço para matérias e anúncios DESVANTAGENS:  Só pode ser impresso em grandes impressoras, logo, somente acima de 30 mil exemplares  Difícil manuseio
  6. 6. TABLÓIDE  Formato correspondente à metade de um jornal standard.  Utilizado em publicações populares, de fácil distribuição, e para jornais distribuídos em rua.  Mancha gráfica de 26,5 x 29,7 cm (com variações). Espelhado, sua mancha é de 56 x 32 centímetros (standard)
  7. 7. TABLÓIDE - EXEMPLOS
  8. 8. TABLÓIDE VANTAGENS:  Pode ser impresso em gráficas menores  Encaixe fácil de módulos  Boa legibilidade DESVANTAGENS:  Desaconselhável para textos longos  Com menor credibilidade
  9. 9. BERLINER (FORMATO ALEMÃO)  Formato europeu introduzido no Brasil no final da década de 1990, por razões econômicas.  Possui mancha gráfica intermediária entre o standard e o tablóide (24,5 x 40cm)
  10. 10. BERLINER - EXEMPLOS
  11. 11. BERLINER VANTAGENS:  Menor custo de impressão. Também pode ser impresso em gráficas menores  Boa legibilidade DESVANTAGENS:  Desaconselhável para textos longos
  12. 12. DIAGRAMAÇÃO DA PÁGINA IMPRESSA  zona primária  zona terminal 3) e 4) zonas mortas – área que precisa ser valorizada (uso de fotos, elementos gráficos, cores) 5) Centro ótico – área de atração natural 6) Centro geométrico – ponto de equilíbrio da página
  13. 13. DIAGRAMAÇÃO DA CAPA
  14. 14. MARCAÇÃO DO LOGOTIPO
  15. 15. MARCAÇÃO DAS FOTOS
  16. 16. MARCAÇÃO DAS LEGENDAS
  17. 17. MARCAÇÃO DOS TEXTOS
  18. 18. MARCAÇÃO DOS TÍTULOS
  19. 19. TABLÓIDES  É comum o uso de elementos únicos na diagramação de tablóides, como uma foto, por exemplo
  20. 20. CAPA COMO ELEMENTO ESTRATÉGICO  A CAPA é tida como um elemento fundamental para uma publicação por dois motivos, em especial: 1) É estratégica para a venda em banca. Dentre uma infinidade de títulos que hoje disputam a atenção do leitor em uma banca, a capa mais bem feita é a que chamará mais a atenção.
  21. 21. CAPA COMO ELEMENTO ESTRATÉGICO 2) A capa é responsável por garantir IDENTIDADE à publicação. Capas bem construídas acabam se tornando marcas no mercado
  22. 22. CAPA COMO ELEMENTO ESTRATÉGICO  A capa é tão estratégica que hoje boa parte dos grandes veículos jornalísticos têm uma equipe separada só para fechar a capa.  Qualquer manchete ou chamada mal feita pode atrapalhar a venda e os índices de leitura da publicação.
  23. 23. TIPOS DE DIAGRAMAÇÃO  Horizontal  Vertical  Modular
  24. 24. FORMATO DAS COLUNAS  STANDARD - 6 colunas  TABLÓIDE – 3, 4, ou 5 colunas  BERLINER – 5 colunas
  25. 25. FORMATO DAS COLUNAS

